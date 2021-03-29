Diapositiva defensa proyecto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN DEL PAN FRANCÉS EN LA PANIFICADORA Y PANADERÍA ¨EL PODER DE LA S. CA¨ Participan...
DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL • Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”. Razón Social • Producción y distribución de pan...
Descripción del Diagnóstico Situacional DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL • En la organización Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de...
• Los problemas presentados identificando las necesidades se encuentran: 1. la falta de organización de los instrumentos d...
SELECCIÓN DEL PROBLEMA O NECESIDAD Entre los problemas encontrados la necesidad más relevante es: Métodos no estandarizado...
OBJETIVO GENERAL Y ESPECIFICOS Objetivo General: Caracterizar el proceso de producción del Pan Francés en la Panificadora ...
PLAN DE ACCION Objetivo Específico N° 1 Describir el proceso de producción. ¿Qué? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con q...
PLAN DE ACCION Objetivo Especifico N°2 Elaborar documentos del proceso de producción. ¿Qué? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quién...
PLAN DE ACCION Objetivo Especifico N° 3. Entregar los documentos del proceso de producción. ¿Qué? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ...
DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 1 •LEVANTAR INFORMACIÓN DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN. •Se inició c...
DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 3 •ELABORAR DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN •Se ini...
Flujograma
DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 5 •ELABORAR FICHAS DE PROCESOS •S realizaron fichas de proceso,...
Ficha de Proceso Proceso: Producción del pan francés Código: FP-01-PP Fecha: Marzo,2021 Propósito: Especificar los pasos d...
Ficha de proceso Proceso: Almacén de producto terminado Código: FP-12-PAPT Fecha: Marzo,2021 Propósito: Especificar los pa...
DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 7 •ACTA DE ENTREGA DE LOS DOCUMENTOS. •Así mismo en lo que resp...
JUSTIFICACIÓN E IMPACTO SOCIAL Razones que conllevan a realizar el proyecto Este proyecto tiene como finalidad la caracter...
JUSTIFICACIÓN E IMPACTO SOCIAL Teórico – Conocimiento Técnico – ámbito de acción Marco Legal: Constitución Bolivariana de ...
Vinculación del Proyecto con el Plan de Desarrollo Económico y Social de la Nación, Línea de investigación de los PNF y Tr...
El proyecto se suscribe a la Línea 1 “Mejoramiento de la calidad de los productos, procesos y servicios en las organizacio...
TRANSVERSALIDAD CON LOS EJES EJE TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO • Seminario de lenguaje y comunicación • Seminario metodología • Semin...
POBLACION BENEFICIADA Al emplear este proyecto se encuentran beneficiados de manera directa el personal que labora en la o...
OBJETIVOS DE LA PROPUESTA Proporcionar a la Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” la documentación necesaria que...
METODOLOGIA EMPLEADA Investigación del proceso de producción del pan francés. Descripción de los procesos a través de un f...
CONCLUSIONESY RECOMENDACIONES Conclusiones • Se logró con la información recopilada establecer el flujograma del proceso d...
CONCLUSIONESY RECOMENDACIONES Recomendaciones • Colocar las instrucciones de trabajo en un lugar accesible para los trabaj...
Gracias…. Gracias….
  1. 1. CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN DEL PAN FRANCÉS EN LA PANIFICADORA Y PANADERÍA ¨EL PODER DE LA S. CA¨ Participantes: Castillo, Jhonathan Nieto, Andrés Tutor Asesor: Prof. Ubaldo González Tutor Externo: Sr. José Giménez Marzo - 2021
  2. 2. DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL • Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”. Razón Social • Producción y distribución de panes dulces y salados al mayor y al detal a nivel municipal. Naturaleza de la Organización • estado Lara, Municipio Morán, Parroquia Bolívar, Urbanización Jesús María López, calle 20 entre vereda 3 y 4 Localización Geográfica Historia de vida de la Organización
  3. 3. Descripción del Diagnóstico Situacional DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL • En la organización Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” se aplicó la técnica de la observación. • lnstrumento de cuaderno de notas, donde se recopiló toda la información obtenida • Se elaboró un diagrama de flujo, con el propósito de identificar y conocer detalladamente cada etapa del proceso antes mencionado, elaborado bajo la norma ASME • Se elaboró una entrevista no estructurada en conjunto, en tal sentido basando las preguntas en la norma ISO-10013
  4. 4. • Los problemas presentados identificando las necesidades se encuentran: 1. la falta de organización de los instrumentos de trabajo e insumos. 2. Falta de medición de la maquinaria de trabajo. 3. Falta de ajuste de los medidores temperatura del horno industrial. 4. Falta de documentación necesaria para la estandarización de la buena producción y la variabilidad de producción DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL Basándonos en el diagnóstico se puede garantizar el cumplimiento de las BPF en la Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”.
  5. 5. SELECCIÓN DEL PROBLEMA O NECESIDAD Entre los problemas encontrados la necesidad más relevante es: Métodos no estandarizados por carencia de documentación en el proceso de producción. ALTERNATIVA DE SOLUCIÓN Se propone caracterizar el proceso de producción del Pan Francés para mejorar la estandarización del proceso de elaboración del mismo; que consiste en establecer las características de las diferentes etapas de producción mediante la documentación correspondiente
  6. 6. OBJETIVO GENERAL Y ESPECIFICOS Objetivo General: Caracterizar el proceso de producción del Pan Francés en la Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” Objetivos Específicos 1. Describir el proceso de producción. 2. Elaborar documentos del proceso de producción 3. Entregar los documentos del proceso producción.
  7. 7. PLAN DE ACCION Objetivo Específico N° 1 Describir el proceso de producción. ¿Qué? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con qué? Levantar información del proceso de producción Aplicando la técnica de la observación a través del instrumento cuaderno de notas 04/05/2020 Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” Grupo de proyecto Cuaderno de notas, lápiz Aplicando un guión de preguntas 04/05/2020 Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” Grupo de proyecto Guion de entrevista, lápiz Analizar información del proceso de producción Lectura,análisis y resumen de los instrumentos aplicados 18/05/2020 Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” Grupo de proyecto Instrumento aplicado, lápiz, hojas. Elaborar diagrama de flujo del proceso de producción Consultando la norma ASME 1-06-2020 al 5-06-2020 En lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Hoja, lápiz, Normas Asme,computadora Estructurando la información 08/06/2020 En lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Hoja, lápiz, Normas Asme,computadora Plasmando el proceso de producción a través de un diagrama de flujo 23-06-2020 al 25-06- 2020 En lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Hoja, lápiz, Normas Asme,computadora
  8. 8. PLAN DE ACCION Objetivo Especifico N°2 Elaborar documentos del proceso de producción. ¿Qué? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con qué? Determinar la estructura de los documentos Consultando la norma ISO-10013-2001 20/07/2020 En lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Hojas, Lápiz, Normas ISO 10013- 2001 Estructurando los procedimientos, tales como: fichas de materiales y/o materia prima, entrada y salida de productos elaborados, orden de producción, hoja de costo, otros documentos y/o comprobantes. 20/07/2020 En lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Manual de procedimientos,proce sos; lápiz,hoja,computado ra Elaborar fichas de procesos Revisión de normativas de fichas de procesos ISO 9001 28/09/2020 Lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Computadora, Hojas, Lápiz Uso de herramientas para organizar la información. Visualizar los procesos Herramientas para visualizar los procesos (flujogramas) 28/09/2020 Lugares acordados por el grupo de proyecto Grupo de proyecto Computadora, Hojas, Lápiz
  9. 9. PLAN DE ACCION Objetivo Especifico N° 3. Entregar los documentos del proceso de producción. ¿Qué? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con qué? Acta de entrega de los documentos Redacción de acta de entrega 03/11/2020 Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”. Grupo de proyecto Computadora, Hojas, Lápiz Firma y sello de los documentos 03/11/2020 Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”. Grupo de proyecto Computadora, Hojas, Lápiz,sello Inducción sobre los documentos elaborados Ponencia sobre: uso, importancia y aplicación de los documentos elaborados 03/11/2020 Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”. Grupo de proyecto Páginas de reciclaje Preguntas y respuestas
  10. 10. DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 1 •LEVANTAR INFORMACIÓN DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN. •Se inició con un recorrido por todo el proceso productivo de la empresa desde su inicio hasta el final con la meta de entender el proceso de producción del pan francés, además se realizó una entrevista no estructurada en pleno recorrido al Señor José Giménez para así comprender con la información recolectada que problemas tenia presente el proceso. Actividad 2 •ANALIZAR INFORMACIÓN DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN •Al finalizar con el levantamiento de información sobre el proceso de producción del pan francés, se pudo obtener conocimiento de este proceso, para así expresarla de manera técnica con el flujograma respectivo para este proceso, basado en la Norma ASME para describir el proceso y poder obtener una descripción más técnica en el proceso de producción del pan francés.
  11. 11. DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 3 •ELABORAR DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DEL PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN •Se inició una lluvia de ideas basándose en la Gaceta Nº SG- 457-96 y a través de la Norma Covenin 3802 se inició un estudio para garantizar el cumplimiento de las Buenas Prácticas de Fabricación como el correcto lavado de manos y su procedimiento, la limpieza y saneamiento de las instalaciones, maquinaria y su superficie de contacto. Actividad 4 •DETERMINAR LA ESTRUCTURA DE LOS DOCUMENTOS •Luego de la realización del flujograma se inició el estudio de la Norma ISO 10013:2001 para definir la estructura de la documentación para obtener el conocimiento respectivo con el fin de poder definir qué tipo de documentación se iba a desarrollar y poder obtener un documento técnico que pueda respaldar el proceso de producción del pan francés.
  12. 12. Flujograma
  13. 13. DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 5 •ELABORAR FICHAS DE PROCESOS •S realizaron fichas de proceso, con la finalidad de mejorar el proceso productivo. Estos fueron abarcados específicamente en el proceso de producción del pan francés, se realizó una (1) ficha general del todo el proceso y una ficha por cada procedimiento, lo cual derivo trece (13) fichas de procesos, referidas a: recepción de materia prima, almacén de materia prima mezclado, sobado, pesado, picado con máquina, picado manual, moldeado e incorporación del azúcar, reposo de leudado, horneado, reposo de enfriado, empaquetado; almacén de productos terminados. Actividad 6 •VISUALIZAR LOS PROCESOS •Los instructivos fueron realizados bajo un lenguaje técnico fácil de interpretar por los trabajadores y destinados a un proceso como lo es la producción del pan francés, tal como lo establece la Norma ISO 10013:2001 y con ello ayudar en su desenvolvimiento laboral, evitar los retrasos en producción y asegurar la calidad del producto.
  14. 14. Ficha de Proceso Proceso: Producción del pan francés Código: FP-01-PP Fecha: Marzo,2021 Propósito: Especificar los pasos de la etapa del proceso productivo de elaboración del pan francés Entradas: Mezclado: Materia prima: harina, azúcar, levadura, manteca y agua. Sobado: Masa Picado manual: Una porción de masa de 100 gramos. Picado maquina: Una porción de masa de 2400 gramos. Reposo de leudado: Bandejas con 20 unidades. Horneado: 10 Bandejas con 19 unidades cada una. Reposo del pan francés: 10 Bandejas con 20 unidades cada una. Empaquetado: Bolsas y bandejas con el pan francés. Alcance: Garantizar que cada etapa del proceso productivo de la elaboración del pan francés se cumpla para tener un resultado satisfactorio. Salidas: Pan francés empaquetado y sellado. Indicadores: Calidad intrínseca Elaborado Por: Equipo de Proyecto UPTAEB Trayecto ll Fecha: 20-02-2021 Revisado Por: José Giménez Fecha:05-03-2021 Aprobado Por: José Giménez Fecha: 05-03-2021
  15. 15. Ficha de proceso Proceso: Almacén de producto terminado Código: FP-12-PAPT Fecha: Marzo,2021 Propósito: Especificar los pasos de la etapa del sobado. Entradas: Masa. Alcance: Masa fina, que no tenga burbujas de aire ni grumos, masa adecuada con alto grado de extensibilidad, suave, brillosa y muy manejable. Salidas: Masa (consistente, elástica y textura adecuada). Indicadores: - Buena textura: Elasticidad, suave y sin grumos. Elaborado por: Jhonathan Castillo Fecha: 28-02-2021 Revisado por: José Giménez Fecha: 05-03-2021 Aprobado por: José Giménez Fecha: 05-03-2021
  16. 16. DESCRIPCIÓN PRESENTACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO O SERVICIO Actividad 7 •ACTA DE ENTREGA DE LOS DOCUMENTOS. •Así mismo en lo que respecta se hizo entrega formal de la documentación realizada a la organización Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” con el fin de garantizar el buen proceso de producción y le den el uso pertinente. Actividad 8 • INDUCCIÓN SOBRE LOS DOCUMENTOS ELABORADOS • Se realizó una inducción mediante una ponencia con diapositivas sobre la documentación realizada con el fin de enseñarles el uso y la importancia que tiene el diagrama de flujo, las fichas de proceso e instructivos de trabajo con el proceso, el uso correcto del lavado de manos, inducciones de inocuidad, también el fin de haberlos realizados.
  17. 17. JUSTIFICACIÓN E IMPACTO SOCIAL Razones que conllevan a realizar el proyecto Este proyecto tiene como finalidad la caracterización del proceso de control de calidad en la línea de producción del Pan Francés aportando conocimiento de todas las áreas de trabajo de la organización Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” el cual se justifica de la siguiente manera
  18. 18. JUSTIFICACIÓN E IMPACTO SOCIAL Teórico – Conocimiento Técnico – ámbito de acción Marco Legal: Constitución Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999) Artículos 87 y 117. Participante Comunidad El proyecto es relevante en el área de sistemas de calidad y ambiente. Por lo tanto, se desarrolla dentro de la organización un sistema de calidad, el cual Schonberger (1999) plantea: Un sistema auto ajustable donde el personal de primera línea emplea continuamente métodos simples. el producto se realiza siguiendo los conceptos básicos de la calidad aplicándolos al proceso productivo de los trabajadores de la organización en cuestión, para ser debidamente denotado en un instructivo de trabajo, una ficha de proceso y un flujograma con sus respectivas especificaciones Desde el punto de vista social, este proyecto influyó en el intercambio de conocimientos y saberes entre los proyectistas y la unidad trabajadora de la empresa a crear actitudes positivas hacia la mejora del producto y la calidad del servicio
  19. 19. Vinculación del Proyecto con el Plan de Desarrollo Económico y Social de la Nación, Línea de investigación de los PNF y Transversalidad JUSTIFICACIÓN E IMPACTO SOCIAL Plan de Patria 2013-2019, referido al objetivo histórico N°1: Defender, expandir y consolidar el bien más preciado que hemos reconquistado después de 200 años: la Independencia Nacional. Objetivo Nacional 1.5. Desarrollar nuestras capacidades científico-tecnológicas vinculadas a las necesidades del pueblo. Objetivo Estratégico y General 1.5.1 Consolidar un estilo científico, tecnológico e innovador de carácter transformador, diverso, creativo y dinámico, garante de la independencia y la Soberanía económica, contribuyendo así a la construcción del Modelo Productivo Socialista, el fortalecimiento de la Ética Socialista y la Satisfacción efectiva de las necesidades del pueblo venezolano.
  20. 20. El proyecto se suscribe a la Línea 1 “Mejoramiento de la calidad de los productos, procesos y servicios en las organizaciones y comunidades”, en su Programa 2: Control de Calidad de los productos y procesos, del PNFSCA JUSTIFICACIÓN E IMPACTO SOCIAL
  21. 21. TRANSVERSALIDAD CON LOS EJES EJE TRABAJO PRODUCTIVO • Seminario de lenguaje y comunicación • Seminario metodología • Seminario Q.F.D • Seminario de seguridad EJE EPISTEMOLÓGICO • Unidad curricular planificación, control y mejora de la calidad • Unidad curricular Sistema de gestión de la calidad y el ambiente EJE ÉTICO POLÍTICO Unidad curricular Calidad, sustentabilidad y desarrollo
  22. 22. POBLACION BENEFICIADA Al emplear este proyecto se encuentran beneficiados de manera directa el personal que labora en la organización Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”, específicamente en el área de producción; de manera indirecta los clientes de la organización Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA”
  23. 23. OBJETIVOS DE LA PROPUESTA Proporcionar a la Panificadora y Panadería “El Poder de la S. CA” la documentación necesaria que fortalezca el sistema de gestión de la calidad para el proceso de producción del pan francés.
  24. 24. METODOLOGIA EMPLEADA Investigación del proceso de producción del pan francés. Descripción de los procesos a través de un flujograma. Fichas del proceso de los procedimientos e instrucciones de trabajo, basados en las Norma ISO 10013:2001 y la Norma ISO-9001 Inducción al personal sobre el uso e importancia de seguir las instrucciones de trabajos
  25. 25. CONCLUSIONESY RECOMENDACIONES Conclusiones • Se logró con la información recopilada establecer el flujograma del proceso de producción del pan francés permitiendo así tener mayor conocimiento de las actividades en la organización. • Se elaboró la documentación adecuada en cuanto a instructivos y ficha de proceso (recepción de materia prima, mezclado, sobado, pesado, picado con máquina, picado manual, moldeado e incorporación del azúcar, reposo de leudado, horneado, reposo de enfriado, empaquetado; almacén de productos terminados) para la elaboración del pan francés con el fin de lograr este proceso más técnico, menos empírico para obtener y garantizar un producto de calidad. • Se elaboró un plan un Programa de Operación de Estandarizado de Saneamiento (POES) garantizando el cumplimiento de las BPF. • Se logra informar a los operadores sobre el uso e importancia de los documentos elaborados, ya que permitiría mejorar el proceso de producción en la empresa.
  26. 26. CONCLUSIONESY RECOMENDACIONES Recomendaciones • Colocar las instrucciones de trabajo en un lugar accesible para los trabajadores. • Publicar el flujograma en un lugar visible dentro de la empresa para que todos los trabajadores tengan pleno conocimiento de los procesos. • Publicar un instructivo para el uso correcto, procedimiento de limpieza y desinfección de lavado de manos. • Crear un plan de formación para los trabajadores de nuevo ingreso.
  27. 27. Gracias…. Gracias….

