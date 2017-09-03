UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA Centro Universitario de Ciencias de la Salud Médico Cirujano y Partero
DEFINICIÓN  Es todo valor de glucosa sanguínea incapaz de cubrir los mínimos requerimientos celulares de glucosa.  Tres ...
HIPOGLUCEMIA PERINATAL NORMAL Feto recibe un aporte continuo de nutrientes a través de la placenta, controladas por el met...
ETIOLOGÍA  Patologías asociadas a hiperinsulinismo.  Reservas o depósitos disminuidos de glucosa.  Aumento de consumo o...
ETIOLOGÍA- HIPERINSULINISMO Diabetes materna • Hiperglucemia mantenida. • Inmadurez en los mecanismos contra reguladores.E...
ETIOLOGÍA- RESERVAS O DEPÓSITOS DISMINUIDOS Recién nacidos pequeños para la edad gestacional. Recién nacido prematuro. Naz...
ETIOLOGÍA- AUMENTO DE CONSUMO O DISMINUCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN DE GLUCOSA. Poliglobulia • Propia del periodo del recién nacido-...
FACTORES DE RIESGO  Antecedentes de madre con Diabetes mellitus durante el embarazo.  Ingestión de beta simpaticomimétic...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS  Frecuentemente asintomáticos  Síntomas no específicos Neurogénicos • Sudoración • Temblores • ...
CLASIFICACIÓN CLÍNICA  4 tipos: Transicional-Adaptativa • Transitoria. • Periodo inmediato posnatal. • Responde rápidamen...
CLÍNICA  Las manifestaciones dependen de distintos factores: Intensidad • Leve • Moderada • Severa Rapidez de presentació...
DIAGNÓSTICO ETIOLÓGICO Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
DIAGNÓSTICO HIPERINSULINISMO Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
CONTROL  Depende del grupo de riesgo:  Hijos de madre diabética  Primera hora de vida y controles periódicos cada 2 hor...
TRATAMIENTO
Lorenzo, J. F., Pico, M. C., & Bermúdez, J. F. (2009). Hipoglucemia neonatal. Protocolos de Neonatologia.
Lorenzo, J. F., Pico, M. C., & Bermúdez, J. F. (2009). Hipoglucemia neonatal. Protocolos de Neonatologia.
SECUELAS  Retraso mental  Dificultades de aprendizaje  Convulsiones  Ataxia Tx: Apoyo psicológico y anticonvulsivos. C...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.  Lorenzo, J. F.,...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA Centro Universitario de Ciencias de la Salud Médico Cirujano y Partero
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN  Es todo valor de glucosa sanguínea incapaz de cubrir los mínimos requerimientos celulares de glucosa.  Tres requisitos:  Cifras bajas de glucosa en sangre.  Síntomas.  Respuesta de los síntomas a la administración de glucosa intravenosa.  Valores normales: 50 mg/dL  En recién nacidos se esperan estos valores después de 3 horas. Rozance, P. (2017). Pathogenesis, screening, and diagnosis of neonatal hypoglycemia. Uptodate.com. Recuperado 28 Agosto 2017, a partir de https://www.uptodate.com/contents/pathogenesis-screening-and-diagnosis-of-neonatal-hypoglycemia
  3. 3. HIPOGLUCEMIA PERINATAL NORMAL Feto recibe un aporte continuo de nutrientes a través de la placenta, controladas por el metabolismo. Se corta el cordón umbilical Adaptación al ambiente metabólico de alimentación enteral con leche y alternando con periodos de ayuno. Adaptación en las primeras 3 – 4 horas: Caída importante de niveles séricos de glucosa. Liberación de catecolamina s Liberación glucagón Estimula glucogenólisis y gluconeogéne sis Niveles normales de glucemia. Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
  4. 4. ETIOLOGÍA  Patologías asociadas a hiperinsulinismo.  Reservas o depósitos disminuidos de glucosa.  Aumento de consumo o disminución de producción de glucosa. Nazer Herrera, J. (2003). Neonatología (2nd ed., pp. 186-188). Santiago de Chile: Editorial Universitaria.
  5. 5. ETIOLOGÍA- HIPERINSULINISMO Diabetes materna • Hiperglucemia mantenida. • Inmadurez en los mecanismos contra reguladores.Eritroblastosis fetal • Hiperplasia de los islotes de Langerhans Síndrome de Beckwith-Wiedemann • 11p15.5. • Hiperinsulinismo, macrosomía, onfalocele, macroglosia y viceromegalia.Tumores • Adenoma de las células de los islotes de Langerhans • (Nesidioblastosis) PersistenteFármacos • Tocolísis con betamiméticos. • Hipoglucemiantes orales. Nazer Herrera, J. (2003). Neonatología (2nd ed., pp. 186-188). Santiago de Chile: Editorial Universitaria.
  6. 6. ETIOLOGÍA- RESERVAS O DEPÓSITOS DISMINUIDOS Recién nacidos pequeños para la edad gestacional. Recién nacido prematuro. Nazer Herrera, J. (2003). Neonatología (2nd ed., pp. 186-188). Santiago de Chile: Editorial Universitaria.
  7. 7. ETIOLOGÍA- AUMENTO DE CONSUMO O DISMINUCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN DE GLUCOSA. Poliglobulia • Propia del periodo del recién nacido- + Glóbulos rojos = + Consumo de glucosa. Estrés del periodo perinatal • Septicemia, estados de shock, asfixia o hipotermia Alteraciones endocrinas: • Insuficiencia adrenal, deficiencia hipotalámica, o hipopituitarismo congénito. Defectos congénitos del metabolismo • Intolerancia a la fructosa, galactosemia, enfermedad del jarabe de arce, acidemia propiónica, acidemia metimalónica, etc. Alteraciones en los transportadores de glucosa • Glut 1- Déficit en el LCR- Convulsiones, retraso severo del desarrollo y microcefalia • Glut 2- Sx. Fanconi Bicek- Hipoglucemia en el ayuno, hiperglucemia posprandial e hipergalactosemia Nazer Herrera, J. (2003). Neonatología (2nd ed., pp. 186-188). Santiago de Chile: Editorial Universitaria.
  8. 8. FACTORES DE RIESGO  Antecedentes de madre con Diabetes mellitus durante el embarazo.  Ingestión de beta simpaticomiméticos, hipoglucemiantes orales, clorpropamida, etc.  Prematurez.  Peso bajo para la edad gestacional.  Peso grande para la edad gestacional. Rozance, P. (2017). Pathogenesis, screening, and diagnosis of neonatal hypoglycemia. Uptodate.com. Recuperado 28 Agosto 2017, a partir de https://www.uptodate.com/contents/pathogenesis-screening-and-diagnosis-of-neonatal-hypoglycemia
  9. 9. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS  Frecuentemente asintomáticos  Síntomas no específicos Neurogénicos • Sudoración • Temblores • Irritabilidad • Taquipnea • Palidez Neuroglucopénicos • Hipotonía • Cefalea • Convulsiones • Llanto débil • Cambios en el nivel de conciencia (letargia, coma) Rozance, P. (2017). Pathogenesis, screening, and diagnosis of neonatal hypoglycemia. Uptodate.com. Recuperado 28 Agosto 2017, a partir de https://www.uptodate.com/contents/pathogenesis-screening-and-diagnosis-of-neonatal-hypoglycemia
  10. 10. CLASIFICACIÓN CLÍNICA  4 tipos: Transicional-Adaptativa • Transitoria. • Periodo inmediato posnatal. • Responde rápidamente. • Eritroblastosis fetal o Hijos de Madre diabética. Secundaria- Asociada • Temprano • Leve. • Responde rápidamente. • Hipoxia, hemorragia intracerebral, sepsis,etc. Clásica-Transitoria • Al final del 1er día. • Moderada-severa. • Tratamiento prolongado. • Recién nacidos de bajo peso. Severa-recurrente • Aparición variable. • Severa y prolongada. • Neonatos con deficiencias endocrinas y errores del metabolismo. Nazer Herrera, J. (2003). Neonatología (2nd ed., pp. 186-188). Santiago de Chile: Editorial Universitaria.
  11. 11. CLÍNICA  Las manifestaciones dependen de distintos factores: Intensidad • Leve • Moderada • Severa Rapidez de presentación • Rápido- Adrenérgicos • Lento- Neuroglucopénicos Edad • Neonatos • Lactante y niño mayor Hora • Noche- Sudoración intensa, cefaleas matutinas y pesadillas. Factor individual • De acuerdo a la persona. Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
  12. 12. DIAGNÓSTICO ETIOLÓGICO Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
  13. 13. DIAGNÓSTICO HIPERINSULINISMO Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
  14. 14. CONTROL  Depende del grupo de riesgo:  Hijos de madre diabética  Primera hora de vida y controles periódicos cada 2 horas en las primeras 6-12 horas de vida antes de la alimentación.  Pueden ser suspendidos tras 12 horas de valores de glucemia normales.  Recién nacidos pretérminos y en el bajo peso.  Dos primeras horas de vida y controles cada 2-4 horas, hasta los niveles normales.  Recién nacidos con una exanguinotransfusión.  Controles durante y después de realizada la exanguinotransfusión.  General  Primera hora de vida  Cada 2 horas en las primeras 8 horas de vida  Cada 4-6 horas en las siguientes 24 horas de vida. Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
  15. 15. TRATAMIENTO
  16. 16. Lorenzo, J. F., Pico, M. C., & Bermúdez, J. F. (2009). Hipoglucemia neonatal. Protocolos de Neonatologia.
  17. 17. Lorenzo, J. F., Pico, M. C., & Bermúdez, J. F. (2009). Hipoglucemia neonatal. Protocolos de Neonatologia.
  18. 18. SECUELAS  Retraso mental  Dificultades de aprendizaje  Convulsiones  Ataxia Tx: Apoyo psicológico y anticonvulsivos. Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.
  19. 19. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Cruz Hernández, M. (2011). Tratado de pediatría (10th ed., pp. 867-873). Madrid: Ergon.  Lorenzo, J. F., Pico, M. C., & Bermúdez, J. F. (2009). Hipoglucemia neonatal. Protocolos de Neonatologia  Nazer Herrera, J. (2003). Neonatología (2nd ed., pp. 186-188). Santiago de Chile: Editorial Universitaria.  Pertierra Cortada, Á., & Iglesias Platas, I. (2013). Hipoglucemia neonatal. Anales De Pediatría Continuada, 11(3), 142-151. doi:10.1016/s1696-2818(13)70130-6  Rozance, P. (2017). Pathogenesis, screening, and diagnosis of neonatal hypoglycemia. Uptodate.com. Recuperado 28 Agosto 2017, a partir de https://www.uptodate.com/contents/pathogenesis-screening-and-diagnosis-of-neonatal- hypoglycemia .

