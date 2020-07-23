Interprete sencillo utilizando irony y c sharp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESULTADO DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN
REFERENCIAS  Navarro, E. (07 de 08 de 2019). ICARUS. Obtenido de https://ericknavarro.io/2019/08/07/22-Interprete- sencil...
  1. 1. PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DEL ECUADOR SEDE IBARRA INTÉRPRETE SENCILLO UTILIZANDO IRONY Y C# ANDRÉS DÁVILA M. COMPILADORES
  2. 2. DESCRIPCIÓN DEL PROYECTO DE COMPILADORES  Se desarrolla un intérprete sencillo que permite ejecutar un archivo de entrada que contiene sentencias tales como declaración de variables, sentencias de control, impresiones en consola, etc. El lenguaje de programación fue diseñado especialmente para este ejemplo.
  3. 3. TECNOLOGÍAS UTILIZADAS EN EL PROYECTO DE  Irony : Generador de analizadores léxicos y sintácticos que retorna un AST (Abstract Syntax Tree).  Visual Studio 2017: Entorno de desarrollo integrado utilizado para programar en C#.  Windows 10 : Sistema Operativo.  Irony.dll : DLL que permite la integración de Irony con C#.
  4. 4. PRE-REQUISITOS  Obtención del archivo Irony.DDL  Crear un proyecto en Visual Studio 2017
  5. 5. CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE IRONY  ParseTree: AST devuelto por Irony que será posteriormente recorrido y analizado.  ParseTreeNode: Cada uno de los nodos del ParseTree, el atributo mas importante de este nodo es:  ChildNodes: Atributo de cada ParseTreeNode, este atributo es de tipo Array y contiene todas las cualidades de una lista, tales como Count, ElementAt, etc. Si esta lista esta vacía significa que el nodo es un nodo hoja, caso contrario es un subárbol.
  6. 6. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Descargar el repositorio completo de Irony desde GitHub.  El proyecto de Irony anteriormente mencionado es un proyecto de C#, el cual contiene la aplicación de Irony, sin embargo, a nosotros únicamente nos interesa las librerías que este proyecto genera
  7. 7. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES  Debemos agregar la librería a nuestro proyecto en Visual Studio en el apartado de Referencias.
  8. 8. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES  El código de nuestro proyecto está organizado en dos paquetes: analizador: que contiene los archivos de Irony. arbol: que contiene todas las clases que forman parte del AST, que se utiliza como estructura primaria en la aplicación.
  9. 9. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Agregamos la clase Gramatica.cs Contenido de la clase Gramatica.cs  ER: Expresiones regulares de los tokens que nuestra gramática reconocerá.  Terminales: Conjunto de terminales que serán utilizados en nuestra gramática, que no fueron aceptados por ninguna de las expresiones regulares definidas anteriormente.  No terminales: Conjunto de no terminales que serán utilizados en nuestra gramática.  Gramática: Región donde se define la gramática.  Preferencia: Configuraciones especiales necesarias para el uso de Irony.
  10. 10. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Agregamos clase Sintactico.cs Contenido clase Sintactico.cs  El método analizar para cargar el árbol y disparar el recorrido de dicho árbol a través de una llamada al método instrucciones a la que se le manda el nodo raíz del árbol.  El no terminal “instrucciones”, contaba con 2 posibles producciones, una en la cual tenia dos hijos y en la otra solamente uno, con esta información y usando la propiedad ChildNodes, hacemos el recorrido de esa producción, haciendo llamadas a otras funciones según el no terminal encontrado.
  11. 11. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Contenido clase Sintactico.cs  Para la producción de “expresion”, debemos plantear condiciones para determinar qué producción se está reconociendo, estas condiciones pueden basarse en la cantidad de hijos de la producción.
  12. 12. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Árbol de análisis abstracto AST  Un árbol de sintaxis abstracta (AST) es una representación simplificada de la estructura sintáctica del código fuente. A nivel de programación un AST es una estructura de datos que se genera durante el proceso de análisis sintáctico.
  13. 13. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Interpretación del archivo de entrada  Esta interpretación se ejecuta dentro del método Main de la clase “Program” que se creo automáticamente en nuestro proyecto.  En esta clase se importa la referencia a la carpeta analizador para poder usar la clase Sintactico recién creada:  Y en el método Main encontramos lo siguiente: string text = System.IO.File.ReadAllText(Path.Combine(AppDomain.CurrentDomain.BaseDirectory, @"....input", "entrada.txt")); Sintactico sintac = new Sintactico(); sintac.analizar(text);
  14. 14. PASOS PARA CREAR EL PRODUCTO DE COMPILADORES Interpretación del archivo de entrada  Cargar el contenido del archivo “entrada.txt” que debe ser creado dentro de la carpeta /input que también debemos crear dentro de nuestro proyecto.  Crear el analizador sintáctico a utilizar  Analizar el texto del archivo de entrada
  15. 15. RESULTADO DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN
  16. 16. REFERENCIAS  Navarro, E. (07 de 08 de 2019). ICARUS. Obtenido de https://ericknavarro.io/2019/08/07/22-Interprete- sencillo-utilizando-Irony-con-CS/

