Brochure zlivio-2021

Z L I V IO
Somos una empresa de Software, creadora de tecnologías que ofrece los servicios de Marketing Digital, CRM, Periodismo, Des...
Creación y publicacion de Imágenes para los diferentes canales digitales de los agentes de Real Estate. Administración de ...
WEBSITE SOFTWARE /APLICATIVO Creación de identidad corporativa. Logotipo Profesional. Animación de logo tipo (2D o 3D). Br...
Entrevista Personalizada con el agente inmobiliario. Redacción de noticias de interés para el Realtor. Redacción de crónic...
Licensed Real Estate Associate VALENTE SANTOS Investor DE LOS R e a l E s t a t e S a l e sp e rs o n Lola Flores Sonia Ma...
redes sociales
www.byrosacollado.com www.sergiobalzahomes.com www.byivanbonilla.com www.jovelvelasquez.com www.aralisrivera.com www.sayra...
  2. 2. Somos una empresa de Software, creadora de tecnologías que ofrece los servicios de Marketing Digital, CRM, Periodismo, Desarrollo Web / Aplicativos & Análisis de Datos, aplicado al sector de Real Estate, para la difusión de información sobre agentes e inversionistas de bienes raíces que buscan darse a conocer por medio de las nuevas tecnologías y plataformas digitales vigentes en la actualidad. ¿Quiénes Somos? ¿Qué hacemos? Nos especializamos en la creación de software y Marketing Digital,ofreciendo a nuestros clientes una diversa variedad de servicios y productos que le ayudarán a incrementar sus ganancias por cliente almes,aplicandotecnologías,información especializadaeimplementacióndediversas estrategias de mercadeo y plataformas digitales como principales medios de difusión y centralización de información, para la captación de cliente altamente potenciales para sus negocios. 
  3. 3. Creación y publicacion de Imágenes para los diferentes canales digitales de los agentes de Real Estate. Administración de las redes sociales, teniendo interacción inmediata y pertinente con la comunidad y los prospectos potenciales. ¿Cómo lo hacemos? - - - - - - - - - - Redes sociales community management Creación de Campañas Publicitarias audiovisuales, con el ﬁn de promocionar y pautar en concreto, algún tipo de servicio u propiedad que tenga el agente de Real estate, siendo asertivos con la segmentación de público objetivo al cual se desea llegar con la campaña.
  4. 4. WEBSITE SOFTWARE /APLICATIVO Creación de identidad corporativa. Logotipo Profesional. Animación de logo tipo (2D o 3D). Brochure y manual de identidad básico. Diseño de papalería commercial / Business card. Asesoría en comunicación / Lenguaje de marca / Estilo de fotografía. Creación de videos según requerimientos. Creación canal de youtube y pautas del mismo. Branding Creación de una Landing Page, con dominio personalizado por cliente Pago pauta en Google ads La landing tendra las siguientes secciones: Mortgage Calculator, Video personalizado en el home Reviews de Zillow, formulario interactivo, Galeria de propiedades, About me Datatree. Análisis de Datos
  5. 5. Entrevista Personalizada con el agente inmobiliario. Redacción de noticias de interés para el Realtor. Redacción de crónicas inspiradas en hechos y eventos reales profesionales del realtor. Creación del noticiero mensual Exposición de diferentes noticias y opiniones enfocadas al negocio de real estate. Promoción de los diferentes realtor e investors que trabajen con nosotros. Un nuevo servicio llega para ser un gran aliado y complemento a la hora de la creación de contenido propio y de valor al momento de la captación de un público más objetivo e interesado en lo que ofrecemos en concreto. PRENSA PERIODISMO comunicación
  6. 6. Licensed Real Estate Associate VALENTE SANTOS Investor DE LOS R e a l E s t a t e S a l e sp e rs o n Lola Flores Sonia Martinez Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate SM logo
  7. 7. redes sociales
  8. 8. www.byrosacollado.com www.sergiobalzahomes.com www.byivanbonilla.com www.jovelvelasquez.com www.aralisrivera.com www.sayradiaz.com www.magalyhidalgohomes.com websites

