Edgar Andrés Bernal Grado 10-3 Tema: Televisor
Televisión la Televisión es un sistema para la transmisión y recepción de imágenes y sonido que simulan movimiento, a dist...
Televisión El término televisión se refiere a todos los aspectos de transmisión y programación de televisión. A veces se a...
Origen La televisión se origina en 1884, cuando Paul Nipkow diseña el disco de Nipkow en la cual fue una pieza muy importa...
Origen En 1925, John Logie Baird diseñó otros componentes de la televisión y en 1927, en Londres, hizo la primera transmis...
Primeros desarrollos En los orígenes de la televisión se expusieron distintas soluciones mecánicas, como el disco de Nipko...
Televisión electrónica • En 1937 comenzaron las transmisiones regulares de TV electrónica en Francia y en el Reino Unido. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edgar andrés bernal

26 views

Published on

Presentacion Diapositivas

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Edgar andrés bernal

  1. 1. Edgar Andrés Bernal Grado 10-3 Tema: Televisor
  2. 2. Televisión la Televisión es un sistema para la transmisión y recepción de imágenes y sonido que simulan movimiento, a distancia que emplea un mecanismo de ondas de radio
  3. 3. Televisión El término televisión se refiere a todos los aspectos de transmisión y programación de televisión. A veces se abrevia como TV. Este término fue utilizado por primera vez en 1900
  4. 4. Origen La televisión se origina en 1884, cuando Paul Nipkow diseña el disco de Nipkow en la cual fue una pieza muy importante para el desarrollo de la televisión.
  5. 5. Origen En 1925, John Logie Baird diseñó otros componentes de la televisión y en 1927, en Londres, hizo la primera transmisión televisiva pública. Después, en 1930, en Estados Unidos, se hizo la segunda transmisión televisiva a nivel mundial pero fue la primera en el territorio Americano.
  6. 6. Primeros desarrollos En los orígenes de la televisión se expusieron distintas soluciones mecánicas, como el disco de Nipkow, en 1884; sin embargo, se desecharon estos sistemas mecánicos en beneficio de los sistemas de captación totalmente electrónicos actuales.
  7. 7. Televisión electrónica • En 1937 comenzaron las transmisiones regulares de TV electrónica en Francia y en el Reino Unido. Esto llevó a un rápido desarrollo de la industria televisiva y a un rápido aumento de telespectadores, aunque los televisores eran de pantalla pequeña y muy caros. Estas emisiones fueron posibles por el desarrollo del tubo de rayos catódicos y el iconoscopio.

×