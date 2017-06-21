Vicerrectorado Académico Facultad de Comunicación Social Cabudare-La Mora Estructura de Reportaje Informativo Participante...
Lead Titulación Párrafo de Cierre Cuerpo de Desarrollo
 Cuerpo del Reportaje: Titulación: Esta frase hace alusión a la fruta del mango. Lead: En esta parte del reportaje se res...
Estructura de Reportaje Informativo

Estructura de Reportaje Informativo

  1. 1. Vicerrectorado Académico Facultad de Comunicación Social Cabudare-La Mora Estructura de Reportaje Informativo Participante: Andreina Leal HCO-153-01663 Prof. Ana K. Trade Sección: MA01MOS
  2. 2. Lead Titulación Párrafo de Cierre Cuerpo de Desarrollo
  3. 3.  Cuerpo del Reportaje: Titulación: Esta frase hace alusión a la fruta del mango. Lead: En esta parte del reportaje se reseña la temporada del mango. La gran demanda que ha tenido en el consumidor y la gran comercialización que se ha hecho de esta fruta. Cuerpo de Desarrollo: Comprende opiniones de vendedores de mangos quienes señalan la gran demanda que ha tenido en la calle, con variedad de ofertas de compra que satisfagan y sustituyan otros alimentos de la canasta alimenticia. También hay otros que señalan los grandes nutrientes que tiene esta fruta para el organismo. Párrafo de Cierre: En el cierre se señala la importancia que tiene esta temporada de mangos para la población porque contrarrestó de alguna manera la crísis económica por la que está atravesando el país, permitiendo que las personas ganaran algo de dinero y al mismo tiempo servir de alimentación a muchas familias.  Fuente Informativa: Diario La Prensa. 05 de Julio. Local, pág. 4.

