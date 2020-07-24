Ativ mat. de 27 a 31 de 07 atual correto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EM “Vovó Fiuta” Lorena, ___ de julho de 2020 Nome completo: _________________________________________ 4º Ano ______ Profª ...
DIVISÕES Para entender melhor sobre divisão vamos assistir aos seguintes vídeos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlbElUY_m...
FRAÇÕES Para entender melhor sobre divisão vamos assistir aos seguintes vídeos. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ev2GVZILJ7...
Para aprender matemática de uma maneira divertida. Vamos assistir aos vídeos abaixo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxM_ac...
Um grande abraço! Professora Egle Professora Andreia
Nestes slides vamos aprender um pouco sobre mosaico e regularidades. Também vamos aprender sobre divisão e fração.

