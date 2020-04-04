Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ALBERT BANDURA SOCIAL-COGNITIVE THEORY Dan Andrei N. Bagao RPm
ALBERT BANDURA
Overview of Social Cognitive Theory ◦ Albert Bandura’s social cognitive theory takes chance encounters and fortuitous even...
Overview of Social Cognitive Theory ◦ Third, social cognitive theory takes an agentic perspective, meaning that humans hav...
OBJECTIVES • To correct behaviorism’s limited approach to psychology by emphasizing the importance of inner causes of beha...
Learning ◦One of the earliest and most basic assumptions of Bandura’s social cognitive theory is that humans are quite fle...
Observational Learning ◦ Bandura believes that observation allows people to learn without performing any behavior. People ...
Modeling ◦The core of observational learning is modeling. Learning through modeling involves adding and subtracting from t...
Modeling ◦ First, the characteristics of the model are important. People are more likely to model high-status people rathe...
Modeling ◦ Second, the characteristics of the observer affect the likelihood of modeling. People who lack status, skill, o...
Modeling ◦ Third, the consequences of the behavior being modeled may have an effect on the observer. The greater the value...
Processes Governing Observational Learning ◦Bandura (1986) recognizes four processes that govern observational learning: a...
Attention ◦Before we can model another person, we must attend to that person. What factors regulate attention? ◦First, bec...
Representation ◦In order for observation to lead to new response patterns, those patterns must be symbolically represented...
Behavioral Production ◦ After attending to a model and retaining what we have observed, we then produce the behavior. In c...
Motivation ◦Observational learning is most effective when learners are motivated to perform the modeled behavior. Attentio...
Enactive Learning ◦Every response a person makes is followed by some consequence. Some of these consequences are satisfyin...
Enactive Learning ◦Second, the consequences of our responses motivate our anticipatory behavior; that is, we are capable o...
Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦Albert Bandura (1986, 1999b, 2001, 2002b) adopts quite a different stance. His social cognit...
Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦By “person” Bandura means largely, but not exclusively, such cognitive factors as memory, an...
Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦Cognition itself is determined, being formed by both behavior and environment. Triadic recip...
Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦The three reciprocal factors do not need to be of equal strength or to make equal contributi...
Chance Encounters and Fortuitous Events ◦Bandura (1998a) defined a chance encounter as “an unintended meeting of persons u...
Chance Encounters and Fortuitous Events ◦Fortuity adds a separate dimension in any scheme used to predict human behavior, ...
Chance Encounters and Fortuitous Events ◦Thus, whereas many chance encounters and unplanned events have little or no influ...
Human Agency ◦Social cognitive theory takes an agentic view of personality, meaning that humans have the capacity to exerc...
Core Features of Human Agency ◦Bandura (2001, 2004) discusses four core features of human agency: intentionality, forethou...
Core Features of Human Agency ◦People also possess forethought to set goals, to anticipate likely outcomes of their action...
Core Features of Human Agency ◦People do more than plan and contemplate future behaviors. They are also capable of self-re...
Core Features of Human Agency ◦Finally, people have self-reflectiveness. They are examiners of their own functioning; they...
Self-Efficacy ◦How people act in a particular situation depends on the reciprocity of behavioral, environmental, and cogni...
Self-Efficacy ◦According to Bandura (1994), “people’s beliefs in their personal efficacy influence what courses of action ...
What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦Bandura (2001) defined self-efficacy as “people’s beliefs in their capability to exercise some mea...
What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦Self-efficacy is not the expectation of our action’s outcomes. Bandura (1986, 1997) distinguished ...
What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦First, efficacy does not refer to the ability to execute basic motor skills such as walking, reach...
What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦Self-efficacy is not a global or generalized concept, such as self- esteem or self-confidence. Peo...
What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦ High and low efficacy combine with responsive and unresponsive environments to produce four possi...
What Contributes to Self-Efficacy? ◦Personal efficacy is acquired, enhanced, or decreased through any one or combination o...
Mastery Experiences ◦The most influential sources of self-efficacy are mastery experiences, that is, past performances (Ba...
Mastery Experiences ◦Third, failure is most likely to decrease efficacy when we know that we put forth our best effort. To...
Social Modeling ◦A second source of efficacy is social modeling: that is, vicarious experiences provided by other people. ...
Social Persuasion ◦Self-efficacy can also be acquired or weakened through social persuasion (Bandura, 1997). The effects o...
Social Persuasion ◦Bandura (1986) hypothesizes that the efficacious power of suggestion is directly related to the perceiv...
Physical and Emotional States ◦The final source of efficacy is people’s physiological and emotional states (Bandura, 1997)...
Physical and Emotional States ◦ Arousal information is related to several variables. ◦ First, of course, is the level of a...
Proxy Agency ◦Proxy involves indirect control over those social conditions that affect everyday living. Bandura (2001) not...
Proxy Agency ◦People attempt to change their daily lives by contacting their congressional representative or another poten...
Collective Efficacy ◦The third mode of human agency is collective efficacy. Bandura (2000) defined collective efficacy as ...
Collective Efficacy ◦ These two slightly different approaches to collective efficacy call for separate measuring technique...
Collective Efficacy ◦First, humans live in a transnational world; what happens in one part of the globe can affect people ...
Collective Efficacy ◦A third condition undermining collective efficacy is the complex social machinery, with layers of bur...
Collective Efficacy ◦Fourth, the tremendous scope and magnitude of human problems can undermine collective efficacy. Wars,...
Self-Regulation ◦When people have high levels of self-efficacy, are confident in their reliance on proxies, and possess so...
Self-Regulation ◦What processes contribute to this self-regulation? ◦First, people possess limited ability to manipulate t...
External Factors in Self-Regulation ◦External factors affect self-regulation in at least two ways. ◦First, they provide us...
Internal Factors in Self-Regulation ◦External factors interact with internal or personal factors in self-regulation. Bandu...
Self-Observation ◦The first internal factor in self-regulation is self- observation of performance. We must be able to mon...
Judgmental Process ◦Self-observation alone does not provide a sufficient basis for regulating behavior. We must also evalu...
Judgmental Process ◦ In addition, we use our own previous levels of accomplishment as a reference for evaluating present p...
Judgmental Process ◦Finally, self-regulation also depends on how we judge the causes of our behavior, that is, performance...
Self-Reaction ◦The third and final internal factor in self-regulation is self- reaction. People respond positively or nega...
Self-Reaction ◦People set standards for performance that, when met, tend to regulate behavior by such self-produced reward...
Self-Regulation Through Moral Agency ◦People also regulate their actions through moral standards of conduct. Bandura (1999...
Self-Regulation Through Moral Agency ◦Bandura’s (1994) answer is that “people do not ordinarily engage in reprehensible co...
Self-Regulation Through Moral Agency ◦First, people can redefine or reconstruct the nature of the behavior itself by such ...
Redefine the Behavior ◦With redefinition of behavior, people justify otherwise reprehensible actions by a cognitive restru...
Redefine the Behavior ◦. The first is moral justification, in which otherwise culpable behavior is made to seem defensible...
Redefine the Behavior ◦ A second method of reducing responsibility through redefining wrongful behavior is to make advanta...
Redefine the Behavior ◦A third technique in redefining behavior is the use of euphemistic labels.
Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦A second method of avoiding responsibility involves distorting or obscu...
Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦First, people can minimize the consequences of their behavior.
Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦ Second, people can disregard or ignore the consequences of their actio...
Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦ Finally, people can distort or misconstrue the consequences of their a...
Dehumanize or Blame the Victims ◦ Third, people can obscure responsibility for their actions by either dehumanizing their ...
Dehumanize or Blame the Victims ◦When victims are not dehumanized, they are sometimes blamed for the perpetrator’s culpabl...
Displace or Diffuse Responsibility ◦The fourth method of dissociating actions from their consequences is to displace or di...
Displace or Diffuse Responsibility ◦A related procedure is to diffuse responsibility—to spread it so thin that no one pers...
Dysfunctional Behavior ◦Bandura’s concept of triadic reciprocal causation assumes that behavior is learned as a result of ...
Depression ◦High personal standards and goals can lead to achievement and self-satisfaction. However, when people set thei...
Depression ◦ First, during self-observation, people can misjudge their own performance or distort their memory of past acc...
◦ Second, depressed people are likely to make faulty judgments. They set their standards unrealistically high so that any ...
Depression ◦ Finally, the self-reactions of depressed individuals are quite different from those of nondepressed persons. ...
Phobias ◦Phobias are fears that are strong enough and pervasive enough to have severe debilitating effects on one’s daily ...
Aggression ◦ Aggressive behaviors, when carried to extremes, can also be dysfunctional. Bandura (1986) contended that aggr...
Thank You! Dan Andrei Navarro Bagao RPm Phone 09985573898 Email andreibagao@gmail.com
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Albert bandura
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Albert bandura

16 views

Published on

Theories of Personality : Alber Bandura

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Albert bandura

  1. 1. ALBERT BANDURA SOCIAL-COGNITIVE THEORY Dan Andrei N. Bagao RPm
  2. 2. ALBERT BANDURA
  3. 3. Overview of Social Cognitive Theory ◦ Albert Bandura’s social cognitive theory takes chance encounters and fortuitous events seriously, even while recognizing that these meetings and events do not invariably alter one’s life path. How we react to an expected meeting or event is usually more powerful than the event itself. ◦ First, the outstanding characteristic of humans is plasticity; that is, humans have the flexibility to learn a variety of behaviors in diverse situations. Bandura agrees with Skinner that people can and do learn through direct experience, but he places much more emphasis on vicarious learning, that is, learning by observing others. Bandura also stresses the idea that reinforcement can be vicarious; people can be reinforced by observing another person receive a reward. This indirect reinforcement accounts for a good bit of human learning. ◦ Second, through a triadic reciprocal causation model that includes behavioral, environment, and personal factors, people have the capacity to regulate their lives. Humans can transform transitory events into relatively consistent ways of evaluating and regulating their social and cultural environments. Without this capacity, people would merely react to sensory experiences and would lack the capacity to anticipate events, create new ideas, or use internal standards to evaluate present experiences. Two important environmental forces in the triadic model are chance encounters and fortuitous events.
  4. 4. Overview of Social Cognitive Theory ◦ Third, social cognitive theory takes an agentic perspective, meaning that humans have the capacity to exercise control over the nature and quality of their lives. People are the producers as well as the products of social systems. An important component of the triadic reciprocal causation model is self-efficacy. People’s performance is generally enhanced when they have high self-efficacy: that is, the confidence that they can perform those behaviors that will produce desired behaviors in a particular situation. In addition to self-efficacy, both proxy agency and collective efficacy can predict performance. With proxy agency, people are able to rely on others for goods and services, whereas collective efficacy refers to people’s shared beliefs that they can bring about change. ◦ Fourth, people regulate their conduct through both external and internal factors. External factors include people’s physical and social environments, whereas internal factors include self- observation, judgmental process, and self-reaction. ◦ Fifth, when people find themselves in morally ambiguous situations, they typically attempt to regulate their behavior through moral agency, which includes redefining the behavior, disregarding or distorting the consequences of their behavior, dehumanizing or blaming the victims of their behavior, and displacing or diffusing responsibility for their actions.
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES • To correct behaviorism’s limited approach to psychology by emphasizing the importance of inner causes of behavior, including thoughts, expectations, self-perceptions, and beliefs. • To correct Skinner’s overemphasis on external influences by showing that we exert a reciprocal influence on our environment. • To correct Skinner’s overemphasis on external influences by showing that we set standards for ourselves and reinforce ourselves for doing well, and that self-reinforced behavior tends to be maintained more effectively than behavior that has been externally reinforced. • To correct Skinner’s overemphasis on operant conditioning (and trial-and-error learning) by showing that the majority of human learning takes place through observation, and does not necessarily involve reinforcement. • To argue that aggression and destructiveness are due primarily to observational learning (social learning, modeling), with emphasis on violence in the media. • To show that the extent to which we believe that we can perform the behaviors required by a particular situation (perceived self-efficacy) has a significant effect on our behavior. • To show that psychopathology can be caused by dysfunctional thoughts as well as by faulty learning. • To advocate methods of psychotherapy that help patients increase their perceived self-efficacy and believe that they can achieve their goals through their own efforts.
  6. 6. Learning ◦One of the earliest and most basic assumptions of Bandura’s social cognitive theory is that humans are quite flexible and capable of learning a multitude of attitudes, skills, and behaviors and that a good bit of those learnings are a result of vicarious experiences. Although people can and do learn from direct experience, much of what they learn is acquired through observing others. Bandura (1986) stated that “if knowledge could be acquired only through the effects of one’s own actions, the process of cognitive and social development would be greatly retarded, not to mention exceedingly tedious” (p. 47).
  7. 7. Observational Learning ◦ Bandura believes that observation allows people to learn without performing any behavior. People observe natural phenomena, plants, animals, waterfalls, and so forth; but especially important to social cognitive theory is the assumption that they learn through observing the behavior of other people. In this respect, Bandura differs from Skinner, who held that enactive behavior is the basic datum of psychological science. He also departs from Skinner in his belief that reinforcement is not essential to learning. Although reinforcement facilitates learning, Bandura says that it is not a necessary condition for it. People can learn, for example, by observing models being reinforced. ◦ Bandura (1986, 2003) believes that observational learning is much more efficient than learning through direct experience. By observing other people, humans are spared countless responses that might be followed by punishment or by no reinforcement. Children observe characters on television, for example, and repeat what they hear or see; they need not enact random behaviors, hoping that some of them will be rewarded.
  8. 8. Modeling ◦The core of observational learning is modeling. Learning through modeling involves adding and subtracting from the observed behavior and generalizing from one observation to another. In other words, modeling involves cognitive processes and is not simply mimicry or imitation. It is more than matching the actions of another; it involves symbolically representing information and storing it for use at a future time (Bandura, 1986, 1994). Several factors determine whether a person will learn from a model in any particular situation.
  9. 9. Modeling ◦ First, the characteristics of the model are important. People are more likely to model high-status people rather than those of low status, competent individuals rather than unskilled or incompetent ones, and powerful people rather than impotent ones.
  10. 10. Modeling ◦ Second, the characteristics of the observer affect the likelihood of modeling. People who lack status, skill, or power are most likely to model. Children model more than older people, and novices are more likely than experts to model.
  11. 11. Modeling ◦ Third, the consequences of the behavior being modeled may have an effect on the observer. The greater the value an observer places on a behavior, the more likely the observer will acquire that behavior. Also, learning may be facilitated when the observer views a model receiving severe punishment; for example, seeing another person receive a severe shock from touching an electric wire teaches the observer a valuable lesson.
  12. 12. Processes Governing Observational Learning ◦Bandura (1986) recognizes four processes that govern observational learning: attention, representation, behavioral production, and motivation.
  13. 13. Attention ◦Before we can model another person, we must attend to that person. What factors regulate attention? ◦First, because we have more opportunities to observe individuals with whom we frequently associate, we are most likely to attend to these people. ◦Second, attractive models are more likely to be observed than unattractive ones are—popular figures on television, in sports, or in movies are often closely attended. Also, the nature of the behavior being modeled affects our attention—we observe behavior that we think is important or valuable to us.
  14. 14. Representation ◦In order for observation to lead to new response patterns, those patterns must be symbolically represented in memory. Symbolic representation need not be verbal, because some observations are retained in imagery and can be summoned in the absence of the physical model. This process is especially important in infancy when verbal skills are not yet developed. ◦Verbal coding, however, greatly speeds the process of observational learning. With language we can verbally evaluate our behaviors and decide which ones we wish to discard and which ones we desire to try. Verbal coding also helps us to rehearse the behavior symbolically: that is, to tell ourselves over and over again how we will perform the behavior once given the chance. Rehearsal can also entail the actual performance of the modeled response, and this rehearsal aids the retention process.
  15. 15. Behavioral Production ◦ After attending to a model and retaining what we have observed, we then produce the behavior. In converting cognitive representations into appropriate actions, we must ask ourselves several questions about the behavior to be modeled. ◦ First we ask, “How can I do this?” After symbolically rehearsing the relevant responses, we try out our new behavior. ◦ While performing, we monitor ourselves with the question “What am I doing?” ◦ Finally, we evaluate our performance by asking, “Am I doing this right?” This last question is not always easy to answer, especially if it pertains to a motor skill, such as ballet dancing or platform diving, in which we cannot actually see ourselves. For this reason, some athletes use video cameras to help them acquire or improve their motor skills.
  16. 16. Motivation ◦Observational learning is most effective when learners are motivated to perform the modeled behavior. Attention and representation can lead to the acquisition of learning, but performance is facilitated by motivation to enact that particular behavior. Even though observation of others may teach us how to do something, we may have no desire to perform the necessary action.
  17. 17. Enactive Learning ◦Every response a person makes is followed by some consequence. Some of these consequences are satisfying, some are dissatisfying, and others are simply not cognitively attended and hence have little effect. Bandura believes that complex human behavior can be learned when people think about and evaluate the consequences of their behaviors. The consequences of a response serve at least three functions. ◦First, response consequences inform us of the effects of our actions. We can retain this information and use it as a guide for future actions.
  18. 18. Enactive Learning ◦Second, the consequences of our responses motivate our anticipatory behavior; that is, we are capable of symbolically representing future outcomes and acting accordingly. We not only possess insight but also are capable of foresight. ◦Third, the consequences of responses serve to reinforce behavior, a function that has been firmly documented by reinforcement theorists. Bandura (1986), however, contends that, although reinforcement may at times be unconscious and automatic, complex behavioral patterns are greatly facilitated by cognitive intervention. He maintained that learning occurs much more efficiently when the learner is cognitively involved in the learning situation and understands what behaviors precede successful responses.
  19. 19. Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦Albert Bandura (1986, 1999b, 2001, 2002b) adopts quite a different stance. His social cognitive theory explains psychological functioning in terms of triadic reciprocal causation. This system assumes that human action is a result of an interaction among three variables—environment, behavior, and person.
  20. 20. Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦By “person” Bandura means largely, but not exclusively, such cognitive factors as memory, anticipation, planning, and judging. Because people possess and use these cognitive capacities, they have some capacity to select or to restructure their environment: That is, cognition at least partially determines which environmental events people attend to, what value they place on these events, and how they organize these events for future use. Although cognition can have a strong causal effect on both environment and behavior, it is not an autonomous entity, independent of those two variables. Bandura (1986) criticized those theorists who attribute the cause of human behavior to internal forces such as instincts, drives, needs, or intentions.
  21. 21. Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦Cognition itself is determined, being formed by both behavior and environment. Triadic reciprocal causation is represented schematically, where B signifies behavior; E is the external environment; and P represents the person, including that person’s gender, social position, size, and physical attractiveness, but especially cognitive factors such as thought, memory, judgment, foresight, and so on. Bandura uses the term “reciprocal” to indicate a triadic interaction of forces, not a similar or opposite counteraction.
  22. 22. Triadic Reciprocal Causation ◦The three reciprocal factors do not need to be of equal strength or to make equal contributions. The relative potency of the three varies with the individual and with the situation. Although behavior and environment can at times be the most powerful contributors to performance, cognition (person) is usually the strongest contributor to performance. The relative influence of behavior, environment, and person depends on which of the triadic factors is strongest at a particular moment (Bandura, 1997).
  23. 23. Chance Encounters and Fortuitous Events ◦Bandura (1998a) defined a chance encounter as “an unintended meeting of persons unfamiliar to each other” (p. 95). A fortuitous event is an environmental experience that is unexpected and unintended. The everyday lives of people are affected to a greater or lesser extent by the people they chance to meet and by random events they could not predict. One’s marital partner, occupation, and place of residence may largely be the result of a fortuitous meeting that was unplanned and unexpected.
  24. 24. Chance Encounters and Fortuitous Events ◦Fortuity adds a separate dimension in any scheme used to predict human behavior, and it makes accurate predictions practically impossible. However, chance encounters influence people only by entering the triadic reciprocal causation paradigm at point E (environment) and adding to the mutual interaction of person, behavior, and environment. In this sense, chance encounters influence people in the same manner as do planned events. Once a chance encounter occurs, people behave toward their new acquaintance according to their attitudes, belief systems, and interests as well as to the other person’s reaction to them.
  25. 25. Chance Encounters and Fortuitous Events ◦Thus, whereas many chance encounters and unplanned events have little or no influence on people’s behavior, “others have more lasting effects, and still others thrust people into new life trajectories” (Bandura, 2001, p. 12). ◦Chance encounters and fortuitous events are not uncontrollable. Indeed, people can make chance happen. Bandura (2001) quotes Louis Pasteur: “Chance favors only the prepared mind” (p. 12). Conversely, the prepared person is able to escape unpleasant chance encounters and fortuitous events by anticipating their possibility and taking steps to minimize any negative impact they may have on future development.
  26. 26. Human Agency ◦Social cognitive theory takes an agentic view of personality, meaning that humans have the capacity to exercise control over their own lives (2002b). Indeed, human agency is the essence of humanness. ◦Bandura (2001) believes that people are self-regulating, proactive, self-reflective, and self-organizing and that they have the power to influence their own actions to produce desired consequences. ◦Human agency is not a thing but an active process of exploring, manipulating, and influencing the environment in order to attain desired outcomes.
  27. 27. Core Features of Human Agency ◦Bandura (2001, 2004) discusses four core features of human agency: intentionality, forethought, self-reactiveness, and self- reflectiveness. ◦Intentionality refers to acts a person performs intentionally. An intention includes planning, but it also involves actions. “It is not simply an expectation or prediction of future actions but a proactive commitment to bringing them about” (2001, p. 6). Intentionality does not mean that all of a person’s plans will be brought to fruition. People continually change their plans as they become aware of the consequences of their actions.
  28. 28. Core Features of Human Agency ◦People also possess forethought to set goals, to anticipate likely outcomes of their actions, and to select behaviors that will produce desired outcomes and avoid undesirable ones. Forethought enables people to break free from the constraints of their environment. If behavior were completely a function of the environment, then behavior would be more variable and less consistent because we would constantly be reacting to the great diversity of environmental stimuli. “If actions were determined solely by external rewards and punishments, people would behave like weathervanes” (Bandura, 1986, p. 335). But people do not behave like weathervanes, “constantly shifting direction to conform to whatever influence happened to impinge upon them at the moment” (Bandura, 2001, p. 7).
  29. 29. Core Features of Human Agency ◦People do more than plan and contemplate future behaviors. They are also capable of self-reactiveness in the process of motivating and regulating their own actions. People not only make choices but they monitor their progress toward fulfilling those choices. Bandura (2001) recognizes that setting goals is not sufficient to attaining desired consequences. Goals must be specific, be within a person’s ability to achieve, and reflect potential accomplishments that are not too far in the future.
  30. 30. Core Features of Human Agency ◦Finally, people have self-reflectiveness. They are examiners of their own functioning; they can think about and evaluate their motivations, values, and the meanings of their life goals, and they can think about the adequacy of their own thinking. They can also evaluate the effect that other people’s actions have on them. People’s most crucial self- reflective mechanism is self-efficacy: that is, their beliefs that they are capable of performing actions that will produce a desired effect.
  31. 31. Self-Efficacy ◦How people act in a particular situation depends on the reciprocity of behavioral, environmental, and cognitive conditions, especially those cognitive factors that relate to their beliefs that they can or cannot execute the behavior necessary to produce desired outcomes in any particular situation. Bandura (1997) calls these expectations self-efficacy.
  32. 32. Self-Efficacy ◦According to Bandura (1994), “people’s beliefs in their personal efficacy influence what courses of action they choose to pursue, how much effort they will invest in activities, how long they will persevere in the face of obstacles and failure experiences, and their resiliency following setbacks” (p. 65). Although self-efficacy has a powerful causal influence on people’s actions, it is not the sole determinant. Rather, self-efficacy combines with environment, prior behavior, and other personal variables, especially outcome expectations, to produce behavior. In the triadic reciprocal causal model, which postulates that the environment, behavior, and person have an interactive influence on one another, self-efficacy refers to the P (person) factor.
  33. 33. What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦Bandura (2001) defined self-efficacy as “people’s beliefs in their capability to exercise some measure of control over their own functioning and over environmental events” (p. 10). ◦Bandura contends that “efficacy beliefs are the foundation of human agency” (p. 10). People who believe that they can do something that has the potential to alter environmental events are more likely to act and more likely to be successful than those people with low self-efficacy.
  34. 34. What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦Self-efficacy is not the expectation of our action’s outcomes. Bandura (1986, 1997) distinguished between efficacy expectations and outcome expectations. ◦ Efficacy refers to people’s confidence that they have the ability to perform certain behaviors, whereas an outcome expectancy refers to one’s prediction of the likely consequences of that behavior. Outcome must not be confused with successful accomplishment of an act; it refers to the consequences of behavior, not the completion of the act itself.
  35. 35. What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦First, efficacy does not refer to the ability to execute basic motor skills such as walking, reaching, or grasping. ◦Also, efficacy does not imply that we can perform designated behaviors without anxiety, stress, or fear; it is merely our judgment, accurate or faulty, about whether or not we can execute the required actions. ◦Finally, judgments of efficacy are not the same as levels of aspiration. Heroin addicts, for example, often aspire to be drug free but may have little confidence in their ability to successfully break the habit (Bandura, 1997).
  36. 36. What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦Self-efficacy is not a global or generalized concept, such as self- esteem or self-confidence. People can have high self-efficacy in one situation and low self-efficacy in another. Self-efficacy varies from situation to situation depending on the competencies required for different activities; the presence or absence of other people; the perceived competence of these other people, especially if they are competitors; the person’s predisposition to attend to failure of performance rather than to success; and the accompanying physiological states, particularly the presence of fatigue, anxiety, apathy, or despondency.
  37. 37. What Is Self-Efficacy? ◦ High and low efficacy combine with responsive and unresponsive environments to produce four possible predictive variables (Bandura, 1997). ◦ When efficacy is high and the environment is responsive, outcomes are most likely to be successful. ◦ When low efficacy is combined with a responsive environment, people may become depressed when they observe that others are successful at tasks that seem too difficult for them. ◦ When people with high efficacy encounter unresponsive environmental situations, they usually intensify their efforts to change the environment. They may use protest, social activism, or even force to instigate change; but if all efforts fail, Bandura hypothesizes, either they will give up that course and take on a new one or they will seek a more responsive environment. ◦ Finally, when low self-efficacy combines with an unresponsive environment, people are likely to feel apathy, resignation, and helplessness. For example, a junior executive with low self-efficacy who realizes the difficulties of becoming company president will develop feelings of discouragement, give up, and fail to transfer productive efforts toward a similar but lesser goal.
  38. 38. What Contributes to Self-Efficacy? ◦Personal efficacy is acquired, enhanced, or decreased through any one or combination of four sources: ◦ (1) mastery experiences, ◦(2) social modeling, ◦(3) social persuasion, and ◦(4) physical and emotional states (Bandura, 1997). ◦With each method, information about oneself and the environment is cognitively processed and, together with recollections of previous experiences, alters perceived self- efficacy.
  39. 39. Mastery Experiences ◦The most influential sources of self-efficacy are mastery experiences, that is, past performances (Bandura, 1997). In general, successful performance raises efficacy expectancies; failure tends to lower them. This general statement has six corollaries. ◦First, successful performance raises self-efficacy in proportion to the difficulty of the task. ◦Second, tasks successfully accomplished by oneself are more efficacious than those completed with the help of others. In sports, team accomplishments do not increase personal efficacy as much as do individual achievements.
  40. 40. Mastery Experiences ◦Third, failure is most likely to decrease efficacy when we know that we put forth our best effort. To fail when only half-trying is not as inefficacious as to fall short in spite of our best efforts. ◦Fourth, failure under conditions of high emotional arousal or distress are not as self-debilitating as failure under maximal conditions. ◦Fifth, failure prior to establishing a sense of mastery is more detrimental to feelings of personal efficacy than later failure. ◦A sixth and related corollary is that occasional failure has little effect on efficacy, especially for people with a generally high expectancy of success.
  41. 41. Social Modeling ◦A second source of efficacy is social modeling: that is, vicarious experiences provided by other people. Our self- efficacy is raised when we observe the accomplishments of another person of equal competence, but is lowered when we see a peer fail. When the other person is dissimilar to us, social modeling will have little effect on our self-efficacy. In general, the effects of social modeling are not as strong as those of personal performance in raising levels of efficacy, but they can have powerful effects where inefficacy is concerned. The effects of this vicarious experience may even last a lifetime.
  42. 42. Social Persuasion ◦Self-efficacy can also be acquired or weakened through social persuasion (Bandura, 1997). The effects of this source are limited, but under proper conditions, persuasion from others can raise or lower self-efficacy. ◦The first condition is that a person must believe the persuader. Exhortations or criticisms from a credible source have more efficacious power than do those from a noncredible person. Boosting self-efficacy through social persuasion will be effective only if the activity one is being encouraged to try is within one’s repertoire of behavior.
  43. 43. Social Persuasion ◦Bandura (1986) hypothesizes that the efficacious power of suggestion is directly related to the perceived status and authority of the persuader. ◦Status and authority, of course, are not identical. ◦Also, social persuasion is most effective when combined with successful performance. Persuasion may convince someone to attempt an activity, and if performance is successful, both the accomplishment and the subsequent verbal rewards will increase future efficacy.
  44. 44. Physical and Emotional States ◦The final source of efficacy is people’s physiological and emotional states (Bandura, 1997). Strong emotion ordinarily lowers performance; when people experience intense fear, acute anxiety, or high levels of stress, they are likely to have lower efficacy expectancies. Incidentally, for some situations, emotional arousal, if not too intense, is associated with increased performance, so that moderate anxiety felt by may raise the efficacy expectancies.
  45. 45. Physical and Emotional States ◦ Arousal information is related to several variables. ◦ First, of course, is the level of arousal—ordinarily, the higher the arousal, the lower the self-efficacy. ◦ The second variable is the perceived realism of the arousal. ◦ Finally, the nature of the task is an added variable. ◦ Emotional arousal may facilitate the successful completion of simple tasks, but it is likely to interfere with performance of complex activities. Although self- efficacy is “the foundation of human agency” (Bandura, 2001, p. 10), it is not the only mode of human agency. People can also exercise control over their lives through proxy and through collective efficacy.
  46. 46. Proxy Agency ◦Proxy involves indirect control over those social conditions that affect everyday living. Bandura (2001) noted that “no one has the time, energy, and resources to master every realm of everyday life. Successful functioning necessarily involves a blend of reliance on proxy agency in some areas of functioning” (p. 13). In modern American society, people would be nearly helpless if they relied solely on personal accomplishments to regulate their lives. Most people do not have the personal capability to repair an air conditioner, a camera, or an automobile. Through proxy agency, however, they can accomplish their goal by relying on other people to repair these objects.
  47. 47. Proxy Agency ◦People attempt to change their daily lives by contacting their congressional representative or another potentially influential person. Proxy, however, has a downside. By relying too much on the competence and power of others, people may weaken their sense of personal and collective efficacy. One spouse may become dependent on the other to care for the household; late adolescent or early adult-age children may expect parents to take care of them; and citizens may learn to rely on their government to provide for the necessities of life.
  48. 48. Collective Efficacy ◦The third mode of human agency is collective efficacy. Bandura (2000) defined collective efficacy as “people’s shared beliefs in their collective power to produce desired results” (p. 75). In other words, collective efficacy is the confidence people have that their combined efforts will bring about group accomplishments. ◦Bandura (2000) suggested two techniques for measuring collective efficacy. ◦The first is to combine individual members’ evaluations of their personal capabilities to enact behaviors that benefit the group. ◦The second approach proposed by Bandura is to measure the confidence each person has in the group’s ability to bring about a desired outcome.
  49. 49. Collective Efficacy ◦ These two slightly different approaches to collective efficacy call for separate measuring techniques. Collective efficacy does not spring from a collective “mind” but rather from the personal efficacy of many individuals working together. A group’s collective efficacy, however, depends not only on the knowledge and skills of its individual members but also on their beliefs that they can work together in a coordinated and interactive fashion (Bandura, 2000). People may have high self-efficacy but low collective efficacy. Bandura (1998b) pointed out that different cultures have different levels of collective efficacy and work more productively under different systems. Bandura (1997, 1998b, 2001) lists several factors that can undermine collective efficacy.
  50. 50. Collective Efficacy ◦First, humans live in a transnational world; what happens in one part of the globe can affect people in other countries, giving them a sense of helplessness. ◦Second, recent technology that people neither understand nor believe that they can control may lower their sense of collective efficacy.
  51. 51. Collective Efficacy ◦A third condition undermining collective efficacy is the complex social machinery, with layers of bureaucracy that prevent social change. People who attempt to change bureaucratic structures are often discouraged by failure or by the long lapse of time between their actions and any noticeable change. Having become discouraged, many people, “rather than developing the means for shaping their own future, . . . grudgingly relinquish control to technical specialists and to public officials” (Bandura, 1995, p. 37).
  52. 52. Collective Efficacy ◦Fourth, the tremendous scope and magnitude of human problems can undermine collective efficacy. Wars, famine, overpopulation, crime, and natural disasters are but a few of the global problems that can leave people with a sense of powerlessness. Despite these huge transnational problems, Bandura believes that positive changes are possible if people will persevere with their collective efforts and not become discouraged. Taking a worldwide view, Bandura (2000) concluded that “as globalization reaches ever deeper into people’s lives, a resilient sense of shared efficacy becomes critical to furthering their common interests” (p. 78).
  53. 53. Self-Regulation ◦When people have high levels of self-efficacy, are confident in their reliance on proxies, and possess solid collective efficacy, they will have considerable capacity to regulate their own behavior. Bandura (1994) believes that people use both reactive and proactive strategies for self- regulation. That is, they reactively attempt to reduce the discrepancies between their accomplishments and their goal; but after they close those discrepancies, they proactively set newer and higher goals for themselves. “People motivate and guide their actions through proactive control by setting themselves valued goals that create a state of disequilibrium and then mobilizing their abilities and effort based on anticipatory estimation of what is required to reach the goals” (p. 63).
  54. 54. Self-Regulation ◦What processes contribute to this self-regulation? ◦First, people possess limited ability to manipulate the external factors that feed into the reciprocal interactive paradigm. ◦Second, people are capable of monitoring their own behavior and evaluating it in terms of both proximate and distant goals. Behavior, then, stems from a reciprocal influence of both external and internal factors.
  55. 55. External Factors in Self-Regulation ◦External factors affect self-regulation in at least two ways. ◦First, they provide us with a standard for evaluating our own behavior. Standards do not stem solely from internal forces. Environmental factors, interacting with personal influences, shape individual standards for evaluation. ◦Second, external factors influence self-regulation by providing the means for reinforcement. Intrinsic rewards are not always sufficient; we also need incentives that emanate from external factors. ◦When performance does not meet self-standards, we tend to withhold rewards from ourselves.
  56. 56. Internal Factors in Self-Regulation ◦External factors interact with internal or personal factors in self-regulation. Bandura (1986, 1996) recognizes three internal requirements in the ongoing exercise of self-influence: (1) self-observation, (2) judgmental processes, and (3) self- reaction.
  57. 57. Self-Observation ◦The first internal factor in self-regulation is self- observation of performance. We must be able to monitor our own performance, even though the attention we give to it need not be complete or even accurate. We attend selectively to some aspects of our behavior and ignore others altogether. What we observe depends on interests and other preexisting self- conceptions.
  58. 58. Judgmental Process ◦Self-observation alone does not provide a sufficient basis for regulating behavior. We must also evaluate our performance. This second process, judgmental process, helps us regulate our behavior through the process of cognitive mediation. We are capable not only of reflective self-awareness but also of judging the worth of our actions on the basis of goals we have set for ourselves. More specifically, the judgmental process depends on personal standards, referential performances, valuation of activity, and performance attribution. Personal standards allow us to evaluate our performances without comparing them to the conduct of others. Personal standards, however, are a limited source of evaluation. For most of our activities, we evaluate our performances by comparing them to a standard of reference.
  59. 59. Judgmental Process ◦ In addition, we use our own previous levels of accomplishment as a reference for evaluating present performance: “Has my singing voice improved over the years?” “Is my teaching ability better now than ever?” ◦ Also, we may judge our performance by comparing it to that of a single individual—a brother, sister, parent, or even a hated rival—or we can compare it to a standard norm such as par in golf or a perfect score in bowling. ◦ Besides personal and reference standards, the judgmental process is also dependent on the overall value we place on an activity. If we place minor value on our ability to wash dishes or dust furniture, then we will spend little time or effort in trying to improve these abilities. On the other hand, if we place high value on getting ahead in the business world or attaining a professional or graduate degree, then we will expend much effort to achieve success in these areas.
  60. 60. Judgmental Process ◦Finally, self-regulation also depends on how we judge the causes of our behavior, that is, performance attribution. If we believe that our success is due to our own efforts, we will take pride in our accomplishments and tend to work harder to attain our goals. However, if we attribute our performance to external factors, we will not derive as much self-satisfaction and will probably not put forth strenuous effort to attain our goals. Conversely, if we believe that we are responsible for our own failures or inadequate performance, we will work more readily toward self-regulation than if we are convinced that our shortcomings and our fears are due to factors beyond our control (Bandura, 1986, 1996).
  61. 61. Self-Reaction ◦The third and final internal factor in self-regulation is self- reaction. People respond positively or negatively to their behaviors depending on how these behaviors measure up to their personal standards. That is, people create incentives for their own actions through self-reinforcement or self- punishment. Self-reinforcement does not rest on the fact that it immediately follows a response: Rather, it relies in large part on the use of our cognitive ability to mediate the consequences of behavior.
  62. 62. Self-Reaction ◦People set standards for performance that, when met, tend to regulate behavior by such self-produced rewards as pride and self-satisfaction. When people fail to meet their standards, their behavior is followed by self-dissatisfaction or self-criticism. This concept of self-mediated consequences is a sharp contrast to Skinner’s notion that the consequences of behavior are environmentally determined. Bandura hypothesizes that people work to attain rewards and to avoid punishments according to self-erected standards. Even when rewards are tangible, they are often accompanied by self-mediated intangible incentives such as a sense of accomplishment.
  63. 63. Self-Regulation Through Moral Agency ◦People also regulate their actions through moral standards of conduct. Bandura (1999a) sees moral agency as having two aspects: . ◦(1) doing no harm to people and ◦(2) proactively helping people. ◦Our self-regulative mechanisms, however, do not affect other people until we act on them. We have no automatic internal controlling agent such as a conscience or superego that invariably directs our behavior toward morally consistent values. Bandura (2002a) insists that moral precepts predict moral behavior only when those precepts are converted to action. In other words, self-regulatory influences are not automatic but operate only if they are activated, a concept Bandura calls selective activation. How can people with strong moral beliefs concerning the worth and dignity of all humankind behave in an inhumane manner to other humans?
  64. 64. Self-Regulation Through Moral Agency ◦Bandura’s (1994) answer is that “people do not ordinarily engage in reprehensible conduct until they have justified to themselves the morality of their actions” (p. 72). By justifying the morality of their actions, they can separate or disengage themselves from the consequences of their behavior, a concept Bandura calls disengagement of internal control. Disengagement techniques allow people, individually or working in concert with others, to engage in inhumane behaviors while retaining their moral standards (Bandura, 2002a). Selective activation and disengagement of internal control allow people with the same moral standards to behave quite differently, just as they permit the same person to behave differently in different situations.
  65. 65. Self-Regulation Through Moral Agency ◦First, people can redefine or reconstruct the nature of the behavior itself by such techniques as morally justifying it, making advantageous comparisons, or euphemistically labeling their actions. ◦Second, they can minimize, ignore, or distort the detrimental consequences of their behavior. ◦Third, they can blame or dehumanize the victim. ◦Fourth, they can displace or diffuse responsibility for their behavior by obscuring the relationship between their actions and the effects of those actions.
  66. 66. Redefine the Behavior ◦With redefinition of behavior, people justify otherwise reprehensible actions by a cognitive restructuring that allows them to minimize or escape responsibility. They can relieve themselves of responsibility for their behavior by at least three techniques:
  67. 67. Redefine the Behavior ◦. The first is moral justification, in which otherwise culpable behavior is made to seem defensible or even noble.
  68. 68. Redefine the Behavior ◦ A second method of reducing responsibility through redefining wrongful behavior is to make advantageous or palliative comparisons between that behavior and the even greater atrocities committed by others.
  69. 69. Redefine the Behavior ◦A third technique in redefining behavior is the use of euphemistic labels.
  70. 70. Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦A second method of avoiding responsibility involves distorting or obscuring the relationship between the behavior and its detrimental consequences. Bandura (1986, 1999a) recognized at least three techniques of distorting or obscuring the detrimental consequences of one’s actions.
  71. 71. Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦First, people can minimize the consequences of their behavior.
  72. 72. Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦ Second, people can disregard or ignore the consequences of their actions, as when they do not see firsthand the harmful effects of their behavior.
  73. 73. Disregard or Distort the Consequences of Behavior ◦ Finally, people can distort or misconstrue the consequences of their actions.
  74. 74. Dehumanize or Blame the Victims ◦ Third, people can obscure responsibility for their actions by either dehumanizing their victims or attributing blame to them. In time of war, people often see the enemy as subhuman, so they need not feel guilty for killing enemy soldiers. Otherwise kind, considerate, and gentle people have perpetrated acts of violence, insult, or other forms of mistreatment against these groups in order to avoid responsibility for their own behavior.
  75. 75. Dehumanize or Blame the Victims ◦When victims are not dehumanized, they are sometimes blamed for the perpetrator’s culpable conduct. A rapist may blame his victim for his crime, citing her provocative dress or behavior.
  76. 76. Displace or Diffuse Responsibility ◦The fourth method of dissociating actions from their consequences is to displace or diffuse responsibility. With displacement, people minimize the consequences of their actions by placing responsibility on an outside source.
  77. 77. Displace or Diffuse Responsibility ◦A related procedure is to diffuse responsibility—to spread it so thin that no one person is responsible. A civil servant may diffuse responsibility for her actions throughout the entire bureaucracy with such comments as “That’s the way things are done around here” or “That’s just policy.”
  78. 78. Dysfunctional Behavior ◦Bandura’s concept of triadic reciprocal causation assumes that behavior is learned as a result of a mutual interaction of ◦ (1) the person, including cognition and neurophysiological processes; ◦ (2) the environment, including interpersonal relations and socioeconomic conditions; ◦and (3) behavioral factors, including previous experiences with reinforcement. ◦Dysfunctional behavior is no exception. Bandura’s concept of dysfunctional behavior lends itself most readily to depressive reactions, phobias, and aggressive behaviors.
  79. 79. Depression ◦High personal standards and goals can lead to achievement and self-satisfaction. However, when people set their goals too high, they are likely to fail. Failure frequently leads to depression, and depressed people often undervalue their own accomplishments. The result is chronic misery, feelings of worthlessness, lack of purposefulness, and pervasive depression. Bandura (1986, 1997) believes that dysfunctional depression can occur in any of the three self-regulatory subfunctions: ◦(1) self-observation, ◦(2) judgmental processes, and ◦(3) self-reactions.
  80. 80. Depression ◦ First, during self-observation, people can misjudge their own performance or distort their memory of past accomplishments. Depressed people tend to exaggerate their past mistakes and minimize their prior accomplishments, a tendency that perpetuates their depression.
  81. 81. ◦ Second, depressed people are likely to make faulty judgments. They set their standards unrealistically high so that any personal accomplishment will be judged as a failure. Even when they achieve success in the eyes of others, they continue to berate their own performance. Depression is especially likely when people set goals and personal standards much higher than their perceived efficacy to attain them.
  82. 82. Depression ◦ Finally, the self-reactions of depressed individuals are quite different from those of nondepressed persons. Depressed people not only judge themselves harshly, but they are also inclined to treat themselves badly for their shortcomings.
  83. 83. Phobias ◦Phobias are fears that are strong enough and pervasive enough to have severe debilitating effects on one’s daily life. Phobias and fears are learned by direct contact, inappropriate generalization, and especially by observational experiences (Bandura, 1986). They are difficult to extinguish because the phobic person simply avoids the threatening object. Unless the fearsome object is somehow encountered, the phobia will endure indefinitely. Bandura (1986) credits television and other news media for generating many of our fears.
  84. 84. Aggression ◦ Aggressive behaviors, when carried to extremes, can also be dysfunctional. Bandura (1986) contended that aggressive behavior is acquired through observation of others, direct experiences with positive and negative reinforcements, training, or instruction, and bizarre beliefs. Once established, people continue to aggress for at least five reasons: ◦ (1) They enjoy inflicting injury on the victim (positive reinforcement); ◦ (2) they avoid or counter the aversive consequences of aggression by others (negative reinforcement); ◦ (3) they receive injury or harm for not behaving aggressively (punishment); ◦ (4) they live up to their personal standards of conduct by their aggressive behavior (self- reinforcement); and ◦ (5) they observe others receiving rewards for aggressive acts or punishment for nonaggressive behavior. ◦ Bandura believes that aggressive actions ordinarily lead to further aggression. This belief is based on the now classic study of Bandura, Dorrie Ross, and Sheila Ross (1963), which found that children who observed others behaving aggressively displayed more aggression than a control group of children who did not view aggressive acts.
  85. 85. Thank You! Dan Andrei Navarro Bagao RPm Phone 09985573898 Email andreibagao@gmail.com

×