“My puppet is a monster. It looks a bit like a vulture.” - Benen
It has feathers and sharp spikes and teeth.
“I learned how to work with latex and I enjoyed teaching Jay how to draw a robot"
Benen's puppet

Benen's puppet

Benen's puppet

