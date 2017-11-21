Media technical research

TECHNICAL RESEARCH MEDIA A LEVEL
  1. 1. TECHNICAL RESEARCH MEDIA A LEVEL
  2. 2. FINAL CUT PRO X CREATING STILLS FROM VIDEO • Through the use different techniques you have the ability to create stills from the video which was created. This is important as stills can be used for different purposes that will overall benefit me from creating a better journal this will certainly help when creating the poster and magazine front cover. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA92h6FPABo&list=PLj5Nh9NxSxdnDhAVic6WEnOINaIlmO WJk&index=2 • The following clip goes into detail on how to create stills from video. From this clip I have learnt to use the feature hold frame, this will freeze the particular shot I want and also this feature is great when it comes to retiming the clip. • Final Cut Pro X is a programme that I am not so familiar with and only got to use it during last year as an AS student. The following research provided with good guidance and will be essential to me when we start to form are teaser trailer from the clips that we have created on are filming day.
  3. 3. PHOTOSHOP CC 2017 DISPERSION EFFECT • Through the use of the dispersion effect on Photoshop CC 2017 you have the ability to create effects that can bring your image to life. Having the ability to change the look of a particular image is key as you can easily change a dull and boring looking picture/image into one which show much more character and elegance overall making the picture/image looking more desirable and appealing. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHTDULPqS9s • The following clip goes into detail on how to edit an image bring out the best of it and being able to enhance the image so that it suits your particular desire or criteria. Going into detail on how to create shadows and make the image stand out more by drawing more attention to it through highlighting or blacking out an image. • I am new to photoshop any experience I have has been learnt and gained over the last two weeks. Through the use of this tutorial I was able to expand on my limited knowledge and learn a new technique that I can use to create a better and more aesthetically pleasing piece of work.

