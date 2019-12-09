Successfully reported this slideshow.
Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 1 I SISTEMATIZACI�N GRAMATICAL 1a. Completa el siguiente di�logo con la f...
Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 2 1b. Completa el siguiente di�logo conjugando los verbos en pret�rito o ...
Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 3 Steve: Yo estoy bien en M�xico, al principio no estaba 18 (ESTAR) muy c...
Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 4 19.Este restaurante es / est� caro, el men� tiene platillos desde los $...
Repaso invierno respuestas

Para alumnos de básico 2

Repaso invierno respuestas

  Repaso para el examen escrito B�sico 2 Curso Intensivo 07/12/2019 Andrea Ch�vez V�rtiz
  2. 2. Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 1 I SISTEMATIZACI�N GRAMATICAL 1a. Completa el siguiente di�logo con la forma correspondiente de SER, de ESTAR, o con la forma HAY. Debes tener al menos 7 opciones correctas para considerar que comprendes este tema. Se�orita: - Disculpe, se�ora �Hay 1 un mercado cerca de aqu�? Se�ora: - S�, claro. El Mercado de las Flores est� 2 a tres calles de aqu�. �Disculpe, de d�nde es 3 usted? Se�orita: - Soy 4 de Indonesia. Se�ora: - Su pa�s est� 5 muy lejos de aqu�, �verdad? Se�orita: - S�, en el sur de Asia. �Usted es 6 de la Ciudad de M�xico? Se�ora: - Nac� en Oaxaca, pero vivo aqu� desde hace muchos a�os. Habla usted espa�ol muy bien, �d�nde est�s 7 estudiando? Se�orita: - En el Centro de Ense�anza para Extranjeros. Se�ora: - �Es 8 la esa escuela que est� en la calle de Taine? Se�orita: - Exactamente. Se�ora: - �Hay 9 muchos estudiantes en su grupo? Se�orita: - S�, cuatro son 10 de Jap�n dos de China, uno de Australia y cinco de Europa. Bueno, gracias por su ayuda. Hasta luego. Se�ora: - Hasta luego, se�orita.
  3. 3. Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 2 1b. Completa el siguiente di�logo conjugando los verbos en pret�rito o copret�rito Debes tener al menos 15 opciones correctas para considerar que comprendes este tema. Kotomi: �C�mo te sientes en la escuela? Steve: Muy bien �Y t�? Ya tengo aqu� dos cursos de espa�ol. Kotomi �Qu� bien! Yo antes estudiaba 1 (ESTUDIAR) en una academia que est� en la Condesa. Me gustaba la clase, pero hab�a 2 (HABER) menos estudiantes all�. Steve: �Y hablaban 3 (HABLAR) espa�ol todo el tiempo? Kotomi: No, a veces la profesora traduc�a 4 (TRADUCIR) todos los di�logos al ingl�s, eso no era 5 (SER) tan bueno para algunos alumnos. Steve: �Y cu�ndo supiste 6 (SABER) que exist�a esta escuela? Kotomi: Un d�a fui 7 (IR) a una fiesta con una fiesta y conoc� 8 (CONOCER) a alguien que me dijo 9 (DECIR) que tomaba cursos aqu�. Otro d�a vine 10 (VENIR) por ella, vi 11(VER) la escuela, me gust� el ambiente y ped� 12 (PEDIR) informes. Despu�s me inscrib� a este curso y luego al de conversaci�n. Steve: �Qu� bien! �Y cu�nto tiempo tienes en M�xico? Kotomi: Estoy aqu� desde hace tres meses solamente. llegu� 13 (LLEGAR) el 20 de abril. Ese d�a hac�a mucho calor, al bajar del avi�n pens� 14 (PENSAR) que as� era el clima la mayor parte del a�o. No sab�a que el verano en M�xico es tan lluvioso, no traje 15 (TRAER) ropa para el fr�o y tuve 16 (TENER) que comprar varias cosas el mes pasado; porque con faldas y blusas para el calor no pod�a 17 (PODER) salir en las tardes lluviosas.
  4. 4. Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 3 Steve: Yo estoy bien en M�xico, al principio no estaba 18 (ESTAR) muy contento, porque me enfermaba 19 (ENFERMARSE) cada vez que com�a 20 (COMER) fuera de casa, pero ahora ya puedo disfrutar m�s muchas cosas. Cuando llegu�, ten�a un poco de miedo porque en mi pa�s dec�an muy malas cosas sobre M�xico, pero ahora puedo ver muchas ventajas de vivir aqu�. Kotomi: �Qu� bueno que est�s contento! Yo ahora me estoy acostumbrando. 2a. En este ejercicio tendr�s que escoger la mejor opci�n para el sentido de cada oraci�n. Si tienes m�s de 9 opciones correctas, dominas estos temas. 1. Laura no sabe / conoce d�nde estudi� mi licenciatura. 2. [En la escuela] Ayer no vine / fui, porque me sent� mal toda la tarde �qu� dej� el maestro de tarea? 3. Antes, cuando viv�a en mi pa�s me despert� / me despertaba a las 5:00 am. 4. En el 2012 viv�a / viv� en un lugar muy bonito, me encant� ese departamento. 5. Ayer tuve / ten�a una discusi�n muy fuerte con mi hermano. 6. Yo reconozco que soy / estoy un interesado, me gusta el dinero y la gente que lo tiene. 7. Quiero saber / conocer Puerto Escondido, dicen que es un lugar bonito. 8. El�as est�/ es muy orgulloso de sus hijos, son muy estudiosos. 9. Nosotros estamos / somos muy listos, pensamos muy r�pido. 10.Ayer puse / pude ver a mi mejor amigo en la fiesta de Luis. 11.[En mi casa] El viernes fui a / estuve en mi casa todo el d�a, me enferm�. 12.Mira, �l es un amigo mi / m�o 13.La temporada de rebajas terminar� / terminar� en septiembre. 14.Maricela es / est� mala, le cuenta a la gente los secretos de sus amigos. 15.El caldo de hoy es / est� muy sabroso �qu� le pusiste? 16.�Cu�nto / Cu�ntos cuesta este juego de t�? 17.�C�mo / Qu� hiciste para obtener ese empleo tan bueno? 18. Quiero ir conmigo / contigo al Auditorio nacional.
  5. 5. Repaso para el examen final 2019 Curso intensivo 4 19.Este restaurante es / est� caro, el men� tiene platillos desde los $250.00 20.Le / Les dije a mi hermano que tengo que viajar este mes. 21.Jos� se / le levant� muy tarde este ma�ana. 22. Mi hermana y yo nos / les queremos mucho desde peque�itas. 23.Voy por los ni�os a la escuela, los / las voy a traer en coche. 24.Le voy a comprar un libro a Karina, se la / se lo voy a comprar en Perisur. 25.Carmen y su esposo compraron para nosotros un arreglo de flores muy bonito, nos lo / nos le regalaron por nuestro aniversario. 1c.Lee cuidadosamente y completa con la preposici�n correcta. Antes de resolver este ejercicio puedes consultar las siguientes p�ginas del libro, para recordar las preposiciones: 27,230 y 258. Debes tener al menos 12 opciones correctas para considerar que dominas este tema. 1. Nuestra escuela est� entre las calles de Horacio y Homero. 2. Ayer te vi en el mercado, �vives por ah�? 3. En las pr�ximas vacaciones, �a d�nde vas a ir? 4. La conferencia de ayer fue sobre la Revoluci�n Mexicana. 5. Mis amigos est�n muy cansados porque estuvieron estudiando desde las 8:00 de la noche hasta las 5:00 de la ma�ana. 6. Las papas crecen bajo la tierra. 7. �Puedes comer arroz con palillos? 8. No puedo vivir sin ti, te amo. 9. Eduardo es de Monterrey, es regiomontano. 10.Vivo en la calle de Petrarca y estudio en Taine. 11.Siempre salgo con mis amigos al cine o al teatro. 12.El pastel es de fresa y chocolate. 13. Gabriel perdi� su trabajo por irresponsable. 14.Voy a comprar un coche nuevo con el dinero que me dio mi padre. 15. Esta bolsa es de piel.

