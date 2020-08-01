Successfully reported this slideshow.
Educación en Valores

Valores, e importancia de los valores para los niños

Published in: Education
Educación en Valores

  1. 1. EDUCACIÓN EN VALORES DOCENTE: LIC. BERNANDINO ACARO CICLO I “B” ESTUDIANTE: ANDREA JACKELINE VILLACRES SÁNCHEZ FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL ARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL EDUCAR EN VALORES
  2. 2. HONESTIDAD La honestidad es un valor moral fundamental para entablar relaciones interpersonales basadas en la confianza, la sinceridad y el respeto mutuo, hace referencia a un conjunto de atributos personales, como la decencia, el pudor, la dignidad, la sinceridad, la justicia, la rectitud y la honradez en la forma de ser y de actuar.
  3. 3. Importancia de la Honestidad en los niños En los niños, el valor de la amistad es muy importante ya que establece una buena convivencia. Esto a la vez nosotros como seres humanos debemos inculcarle a los niños a que sean honestos, que sepan que las palabras se cumplan.
  4. 4. LEALTAD La lealtad se trata básicamente de cumplir con lo que hemos prometido incluso la lealtad es una virtud, como tal debemos desarrollarla desde nuestra conciencia. Ser leal con otra persona es una obligación moral que tenemos con un amigo, un compañero, un familiar, etc.
  5. 5. Importancia de la Lealtad en los niños La lealtad en un niño es una virtud que consiste en la obediencia hacia los padres o algún otro ser, de las normas de fidelidad, honor, gratitud y respeto, en algunas cosas o por alguien.
  6. 6. GRATITUD La gratitud es uno de los valores más apreciados y respetados, el aprender a dar las gracias o ser agradecidos nos hace más felices. Es el sentimiento que experimenta una persona al estimar un favor o beneficio que alguien le ha concedido.
  7. 7. Importancia de la Gratitud en los niños Un niño que sepa decir “GRACIAS” se vera como una persona muy respetuoso, que ha sabido reconocer en aprecio que la otra persona haya hecho por este. Y es bueno que un niño sepa reconocerlas.
  8. 8. ESFUERZO El esfuerzo se considera una virtud del ánimo, relacionada con la fuerza o el empeño con que afrontamos una dificultad o nos proponemos alcanzar un objetivo. En este sentido, el esfuerzo requiere de valores como la constancia, la confianza y la esperanza en la empresa en que nos proponemos.
  9. 9. Importancia del Esfuerzo en los niños Para un niño el esfuerzo es fundamental para lograr metas difíciles, que requieren paciencia, valor y mucha energía de parte del niño. Para así obtener la felicidad, un niño se esfuerce por las cosas alcanzara lo que se proponga en si y sabrá lo mucho que le costo, por que un niño que no sepa esforzarse no progresara su objetivo.
  10. 10. PACIENCIA Consistente en soportar con resignación infortunios, trabajos, ofensas, etcétera, sin lamentarse. La paciencia está ligada con la personalidad madura, educada y humana de un ser humano ya que faculta al ser humano a ser atento, saber escuchar, hablar y ser cuidadoso en cada una de las acciones y decisiones a tomar.
  11. 11. Importancia de la Paciencia en los niños En un niño la paciencia es que será pasivo obtendrá mejores cosas, por lo que no será agresivo buscara cualquier manera de solucionar o alcanzar ciertas cosas, tendrá paz en si mismo, por que sabrá esperar y las hará mejor ya que este siempre llegara a ser un niño con virtudes.
  12. 12. CONCLUSIÓN Creo que todos los seres humanos poseemos valores y virtudes, es así que gracias a estos nos hemos ido formando mediante transcurre el tiempo. Es por eso que debemos dar el ejemplo a los niños para que ellos sigan siendo personas con buenos valores.

