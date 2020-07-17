Taller pdc Registro Social de Hogares e IFE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evolución de los Instrumentos de Focalización Social en Chile Fichas Cas I y II Ficha Social Ficha de Protección Social Re...
Definición, análisis y ética política en la medición de la pobreza y la asignación de recursos del Estado. Registro Social...
¿Qué es el Registro Social de Hogares? Es un instrumento de medición de la pobreza en Chile, el instrumento se compone de ...
Comunal Municipios del país/ DIDECO/ Unidad de Estratificación Social Gestión Operativa RSH Seremi de Desarrollo Social y ...
La Co- Responsabilidad ciudadana/Estado en la determinación del tramo del RSH Bases de datos: Superintendencia de Pensione...
Familia Parra Varela, compuesta por 3 personas, madre de 70 años, pensionada (PBS), padre 75 años pensionado AFP, hijo de ...
Factores de Clasificación Socioeconómica del RSH
Factores de Clasificación RSH Suma de ingresos laborales, de pensión y de capital de todos los integrantes del hogar. En c...
Tramos de Clasificación Socioeconómica Fuente: extraído el 07-07-2020 http://www.registrosocial.gob.cl/que-es#top
En percentiles Fuente: web extraída el 06-07-2020 https://www.afc.cl/wp- content/uploads/2017/08/8_Presentacion_Registro_S...
En percentiles Fuente: web extraída e 06-07-2020 https://www.senado.cl/site/presupuesto/2020/cumplimiento/Glosas%202020/21...
Distribución Nacional por estratificación RSH Fuente: web extraída e 06-07-2020 https://www.senado.cl/site/presupuesto/202...
Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia Requisitos Primer Grupo 100% del Beneficio – Requisitos Copulativos 1. Tener el Registro So...
Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia Requisitos Segundo Grupo no indica porcentaje 1. Tener el Registro Social de Hogares y que ...
Descripción Tipos de Ingresos Ingresos Formales: •Pensiones de cualquier naturaleza en algún régimen de seguridad social o...
Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia Fuente: web extraída el 05-07-2020: https://ingresodeemergencia.cl/requisitos Requisitos Te...
No Beneficiarios No podrán solicitar el beneficio aquellos hogares que: 1) No cuenten con Registro Social de Hogares o, 2)...
Montos de IFE Fuente: artículo N° 3, ley 21.230
Indicador Económico de Emergencia Definición: Es un indicador hecho por el Ministerio de Desarrollo Social y Familia, que ...
Indicador Económico de Emergencia El artículo ° 2 de la Ley 21.230 del 16-05-2020 establece que: El Indicador Socioeconómi...
Mediante resolución exenta dictada por la Subsecretaría de Evaluación Social, visada por la Dirección de Presupuestos, se ...
Resolución Exenta 138 – 19-05- 2020 Mideso Indica la Metodología para establecer el orden de prelación en la asignación de...
Reflexión Política 1) ¿Qué tipo de Estado queremos construir en la discusión Constituyente, respecto a la focalización de ...
Gracias
Taller pdc Registro Social de Hogares e IFE
Taller pdc Registro Social de Hogares e IFE

Taller on line, Frente de Profesionales y Técnicos PDC, tema Registro social de hogares e IFE en contexto de pandemia.

Taller pdc Registro Social de Hogares e IFE

  1. 1. Evolución de los Instrumentos de Focalización Social en Chile Fichas Cas I y II Ficha Social Ficha de Protección Social Registro Social de Hogares Ficha Cas I (Comité de asistencia social) , utilizada a partir de 1980 y Cas II entre los años 1987 y 2006. La Constitución impuesta por en la Dictadura Chilena, concibe que el Estado debe intervenir en los asuntos públicos cumpliendo un Rol Subsidiario del Estado, el cual se refleja en la focalización de los recursos públicos Implementada el año 2012-2013|, como proceso transicional al Registro Social de Hogar|es Implementada entre los años 2007 y 2015, contempla elementos de medición económica de la población, evaluando ingresos y capacidad generadora de los mismos, incorpora a la dimensión de pobreza, elementos como trabajo, salud, educación, vivienda y otros. Instrumento base de focalización del Sistema de Protección Social- Chile Solidario . Implementado el año 2016 vigente a la fecha surge tras 3 años de discusión de medición de la pobreza a partir del año 2013 (falsos pobres) y la veracidad de focalización de los instrumentos anteriores.
  2. 2. Definición, análisis y ética política en la medición de la pobreza y la asignación de recursos del Estado. Registro Social de Hogares
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el Registro Social de Hogares? Es un instrumento de medición de la pobreza en Chile, el instrumento se compone de los datos obtenidos de la FPS y del autorreporte de las familias. Sirve para focalizar los beneficios del Estado como asignaciones monetarias (bonos) subsidios (único familiar, de vivienda, financiamiento de proyectos (Fosis, Municipales, etc), asignación de becas estudiantiles por condición económica entre otros 02 01
  4. 4. Comunal Municipios del país/ DIDECO/ Unidad de Estratificación Social Gestión Operativa RSH Seremi de Desarrollo Social y Familia, Unidad de Estratificación Social Ministerio de Desarrollo Social y Familia – Subsecretaría de Evaluación Social Regional Nacional
  5. 5. La Co- Responsabilidad ciudadana/Estado en la determinación del tramo del RSH Bases de datos: Superintendencia de Pensiones, AFC, Superintendencia de Salud, Registro Civil, SII, Instituto de Previsión Social, Ministerio de Educación. Actualización de mi situación familiar, composición familiar, ingresos, situación laboral, domicilio.
  6. 6. Familia Parra Varela, compuesta por 3 personas, madre de 70 años, pensionada (PBS), padre 75 años pensionado AFP, hijo de 40 años, trabaja como guardia de seguridad percibe $301.000 01 02 Caso práctico Situación Familiar - noviembre de 2019 Familia Parra Varela, tiene modificación de composición familiar, hijo de 40 años se cambia de domicilio a la comuna de Santiago en enero de 2020. Familia sólo vive con ingresos obtenidos de pensiones de vejez Situación Familiar - mayo de 2020 En el RSH, figura como jefa de familia doña Ana Varela, quien tendrá que informar el cambio en su composición familiar al RSH. Esta gestión lo podrá realizar de forma personal en su municipio o electrónica en la página web www.registrosocial.gob.cl con su clave única o cédula de identidad.
  7. 7. Factores de Clasificación Socioeconómica del RSH
  8. 8. Factores de Clasificación RSH Suma de ingresos laborales, de pensión y de capital de todos los integrantes del hogar. En caso de ser estudiantes que además trabajen (hasta los 24 años), se considera solo la parte del ingreso que excede los dos sueldos mínimos. Número de integrantes del hogar Evaluación de bienes y servicios a los que accede o posee un hogar y que permiten inferir su nivel socioeconómico al ser contrastado con el ingreso real percibido por el hogar. Características de los integrantes del hogar: edad, discapacidad o dependencia. Fuente: extraído el 07-07-2020 http://www.registrosocial.gob.cl/que-es#top
  9. 9. Tramos de Clasificación Socioeconómica Fuente: extraído el 07-07-2020 http://www.registrosocial.gob.cl/que-es#top
  10. 10. En percentiles Fuente: web extraída el 06-07-2020 https://www.afc.cl/wp- content/uploads/2017/08/8_Presentacion_Registro_Social_de_Hogares_28_de_marzo_de_2016.pdf
  11. 11. En percentiles Fuente: web extraída e 06-07-2020 https://www.senado.cl/site/presupuesto/2020/cumplimiento/Glosas%202020/21%20Desarrollo%20Social/1450%20MD S%20Glosas%20Programa%20N%209%20y%2010.pdf
  12. 12. Distribución Nacional por estratificación RSH Fuente: web extraída e 06-07-2020 https://www.senado.cl/site/presupuesto/2020/cumplimiento/Glosas%202020/21%20Desarrollo%20Social/1450%20MD S%20Glosas%20Programa%20N%209%20y%2010.pdf
  13. 13. Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia Requisitos Primer Grupo 100% del Beneficio – Requisitos Copulativos 1. Tener el Registro Social de Hogares y que el hogar se encuentre dentro del 90% de mayor vulnerabilidad. 2. Encontrarse dentro del 80% de mayor vulnerabilidad durante la emergencia, de acuerdo con el Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia. 3. Que los integrantes del hogar mayores de edad no tengan ingresos formales. Fuente: web extraída el 05-07-2020: https://ingresodeemergencia.cl/requisitos
  14. 14. Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia Requisitos Segundo Grupo no indica porcentaje 1. Tener el Registro Social de Hogares y que el hogar se encuentre dentro del 90% de mayor vulnerabilidad. 2. Encontrarse dentro del 80% de mayor vulnerabilidad durante la emergencia, de acuerdo con el Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia. 3. Que sus integrantes mayores de edad perciban ingresos principalmente informales, y sus ingresos formales no superan el aporte que recibiría el hogar si estuviera en el primer grupo. Fuente: web extraída el 05-07-2020: https://ingresodeemergencia.cl/requisitos
  15. 15. Descripción Tipos de Ingresos Ingresos Formales: •Pensiones de cualquier naturaleza en algún régimen de seguridad social o sistema previsional. •Remuneraciones por contrato de trabajo. •Remuneraciones por contrato con el Estado. •Honorarios por prestación de servicios. •Prestaciones recibidas por Seguro de Cesantía. •Ingresos por Subsidio de Incapacidad Laboral, tales como, licencias médicas u otros motivos de salud que hayan activado el subsidio. El ingreso informal: Es aquel que no proviene de los ingresos formales señalados en los ingresos formales. Se considera que un hogar percibe ingresos principalmente informales cuando sus integrantes reciben algún ingreso considerado informal, pero la suma total de éstos ingresos es menor al primer pago del Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia que reciben los hogares del primer grupo.
  16. 16. Ingreso Familiar de Emergencia Fuente: web extraída el 05-07-2020: https://ingresodeemergencia.cl/requisitos Requisitos Tercer Grupo 1. Tener el Registro Social de Hogares y que el hogar se encuentre dentro del 80% de mayor vulnerabilidad. 2. Al menos uno de sus integrantes debe tener 70 años o más de edad y ser beneficiario de la Pensión Básica Solidaria de Vejez, o 3. Que al menos uno de sus integrantes sea beneficiario de una Pensión Básica Solidaria de Invalidez independiente de la edad que tenga la persona.
  17. 17. No Beneficiarios No podrán solicitar el beneficio aquellos hogares que: 1) No cuenten con Registro Social de Hogares o, 2) uno o más de sus integrantes se han ausentado del país por 120 días o más durante los últimos 180 días corridos, contados desde 16 de mayo de 2020 (entrada de vigencia de la ley en el diario oficial). Fuente: web extraída el 05-07-2020: https://ingresodeemergencia.cl/faq
  18. 18. Montos de IFE Fuente: artículo N° 3, ley 21.230
  19. 19. Indicador Económico de Emergencia Definición: Es un indicador hecho por el Ministerio de Desarrollo Social y Familia, que busca identificar los hogares más afectados socioeconómicamente por la pandemia provocada por el COVID-19. Medirá la vulnerabilidad socioeconómica de corto plazo a los hogares que estén en el Registro Social de Hogares. Esto se hará de manera automática con la información disponible en el Ministerio que más se aproxime a su situación socioeconómica a partir de marzo del año 2020. En caso que esta información no sea correcta, el hogar podrá solicitar, bajo declaración jurada, su rectificación Fuente: web extraída el 05-07-2020: https://ingresodeemergencia.cl/faq
  20. 20. Indicador Económico de Emergencia El artículo ° 2 de la Ley 21.230 del 16-05-2020 establece que: El Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia tendrá por objeto identificar los hogares de la población nacional más afectados socioeconómicamente por los efectos producidos por la pandemia provocada por la enfermedad denominada COVID-19. Para tales efectos, el Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia medirá la vulnerabilidad socioeconómica de los hogares de la población nacional en el corto plazo, a partir de la última información disponible en el Registro de Información Social que establece el artículo 6 de la ley Nº 19.949 que caracterice la situación socioeconómica del hogar, incluyendo los antecedentes proporcionados por el solicitante. Este Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia será elaborado y administrado por la Subsecretaría de Evaluación Social, de acuerdo con el inciso cuarto de este artículo. Los hogares que integren el Registro Social de Hogares, definido en el decreto supremo N° 22, de 2015, del Ministerio de Desarrollo Social, o el que lo reemplace, serán caracterizados mensualmente por la Subsecretaría de Evaluación Social, a través del Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia, sin necesidad de solicitud alguna, sin perjuicio de lo indicado en el artículo 5 ter.
  21. 21. Mediante resolución exenta dictada por la Subsecretaría de Evaluación Social, visada por la Dirección de Presupuestos, se fijará el procedimiento y metodología para determinar quienes pertenecen al 80 por ciento más vulnerable de la población nacional según el Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia, y la forma de verificación de los demás requisitos establecidos en esta ley. El Indicador Socioeconómico de Emergencia no considerará vehículos de uso comercial, excepto en aquellos hogares que posean tres o más de estos vehículos. Indicador Económico de Emergencia
  22. 22. Resolución Exenta 138 – 19-05- 2020 Mideso Indica la Metodología para establecer el orden de prelación en la asignación del IFE, esta asignación es una combinación entre los datos proporcionados por la RSH y los datos nuevos aportados por las familias al mismo, a fin de actualizar la información socioeconómica de las familias beneficiarias.
  23. 23. Reflexión Política 1) ¿Qué tipo de Estado queremos construir en la discusión Constituyente, respecto a la focalización de protección social? 2) ¿es necesario continuar con el rol Subsidiario del Estado, o se deben incorporar elementos universales y disminuir los criterios de focalización social? Debate y preguntas:
  24. 24. Gracias

