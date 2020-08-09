Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROFESORADO NIVEL INICIAL PROFESORAS 2° 1° Mirtha M. Sanchez 2° 2° Soledad SoriaPROFESORAS 2° 1ra - MIRTHA SANCHEZ 2° 2da ...
La enseñanza de la medida en el Nivel Inicial CLASE 9
¿Qué significa medir? Supone la repetición de una unidad de medida, es decir, una subdivisión expresada en función de cier...
La enseñanza de la medida Tiene como principal objetivo que los niños puedan acercarse a las prácticas sociales de la medi...
Las mediciones y el uso social de la medida La humanidad ha ido estableciendo, históricamente, distintas unidades de medid...
PROPUESTAS CARRERA DE AUTITOS Materiales • Para la elaboración de las pistas, se podrán utilizar diferentes elementos: tra...
Situaciones vinculadas a la medición del tiempo Los calendarios • Son un buen recurso para trabajar la organización del ti...
Situaciones destinadas a la medición de pesos y capacidades PROPUESTA Preparación de diferentes recetas de alimentos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase 9

73 views

Published on

La enseñanza de la medida en el Nivel Inicial

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase 9

  1. 1. PROFESORADO NIVEL INICIAL PROFESORAS 2° 1° Mirtha M. Sanchez 2° 2° Soledad SoriaPROFESORAS 2° 1ra - MIRTHA SANCHEZ 2° 2da - SOLEDAD SORIA
  2. 2. La enseñanza de la medida en el Nivel Inicial CLASE 9
  3. 3. ¿Qué significa medir? Supone la repetición de una unidad de medida, es decir, una subdivisión expresada en función de cierta unidad de medida, que es repetida sobre la totalidad de la extensión de la magnitud que se esté considerando, ya sea una longitud, el tiempo, etcétera En las salas de nivel inicial En el jardín de infantes es frecuente escuchar de los niños expresiones como, por ejemplo: “Yo pateé más lejos”; “mi torre es más alta”; “esta caja pesa como mil kilos”; etc. Estas verbalizaciones ponen de manifiesto que los niños disponen de un incipiente vocabulario ligado a las mediciones y ciertos conocimientos vinculados a las mismas. Medir es comparar
  4. 4. La enseñanza de la medida Tiene como principal objetivo que los niños puedan acercarse a las prácticas sociales de la medida y vincular esos conocimientos incipientes con un quehacer matemático, descubriendo para ello los diferentes contextos en los que la medida es una herramienta para resolver situaciones. Se propone entonces, iniciarlos en la búsqueda de resoluciones a problemas que involucran esta práctica social. se pueden plantear algunas situaciones en las que los instrumentos involucren unidades de medida no convencionales (tiras de papel, varillas, etc.), así como otras en las que será necesario enfrentar a los alumnos con la necesidad de medir con unidades convencionales
  5. 5. Las mediciones y el uso social de la medida La humanidad ha ido estableciendo, históricamente, distintas unidades de medida creando diferentes instrumentos de medición según los problemas que se le presentaron Propiciar situaciones en las que sea necesario medir, coloca a los niños frente a la posibilidad de utilizar unidades de medida pertinentes y reconocer los instrumentos que se usan en las situaciones sociales Para iniciar a los niños en los procesos sociales de la medición, se deben brindar oportunidades para que puedan vincular aquellos conocimientos que construyeron en el entorno cotidiano con los contenidos de enseñanza y, de ese modo, ampliarlos y cargarlos de sentido. Habrá que plantear problemas que “[...] permitan comenzar a relativizar algunas certezas que los niños pequeños tienen en cuanto a las magnitudes. Los niños pequeños usan con solvencia y en forma indistinta medidas relativas a si mismos, a su tamaño, a lo que ellos creen que es “grande o chico”.
  6. 6. PROPUESTAS CARRERA DE AUTITOS Materiales • Para la elaboración de las pistas, se podrán utilizar diferentes elementos: trazar con tiza las líneas; pegar papeles en el piso. colocar cintas o hilo delimitando los contornos, etc. • Autitos, de acuerdo con la cantidad de participantes. • Lápiz y papel. Organización de la clase: en pequeños grupos Primer momento Segundo momento En esta primera instancia, el juego se desarrolla sobre un mismo recorrido, por lo que la determinación de las distancias entre los autos se dará por comparación directa Con la intención de generar la necesidad de utilizar algún intermediario para poder establecer quién salió segundo, tercero, etc., se propone utilizar una nueva posibilidad de diseño de recorrido
  7. 7. Situaciones vinculadas a la medición del tiempo Los calendarios • Son un buen recurso para trabajar la organización del tiempo en días, semanas, meses • Sería interesante que los alumnos puedan disponer de una copia del calendario que corresponda al mes en curso entregándoselas cuando se inicia ese mes.
  8. 8. Situaciones destinadas a la medición de pesos y capacidades PROPUESTA Preparación de diferentes recetas de alimentos

×