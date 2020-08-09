Successfully reported this slideshow.
La ESTADÍSTICA trata la teoría y aplicación de métodos para coleccionar datos, analizarlos y sacar conclusiones a partir d...
POBLACIÓN MUESTRA UNIDAD DE ANÁLISIS
MUESTRA La muestra debe cumplir ciertas condiciones: representatividad, aleatoriedad e independencia.  Representatividad ...
La Estadística ‘vive’de los datos que desea analizar... ... Pero... ¿qué es lo que se analizará en ellos? Se estudian las ...
En la siguiente poesía, debe contar la cantidad de letras “s”. ¡El tiempo es limitado!
Los invisibles átomos del aire en derredor palpitan y se inflaman; el cielo se deshace en rayos de oro; la tierra se estre...
•Hay 22 eses. •En nuestro caso teníamos toda la información, con una única limitación, el tiempo. •¿Podemos decir que nues...
Para extraer conclusiones a partir de una muestra, ésta debe ser representativa de la población, es aquí donde hay que det...
CASO 1: Conclusión sobre el nivel de azúcar en la sangre, a partir de una pequeña muestra de ésta. Para evaluar la posible...
CASO 4: Un joven rechaza a todas las muchachas que no miden más de 1,50m como posibles candidatas, porque tres muchachas b...
MUESTREO se puede clasificar según la cantidad de muestras, en: SIMPLE MÚLTIPLE se puede clasificar según la forma de sele...
MUESTREO ALEATORIO SIMPLE •Cada muestra posible del mismo tamaño tiene igual probabilidad de ser seleccionada de la poblac...
MUESTREO SISTEMÁTICO •Los elementos son seleccionados en una manera ordenada. •El número de elementos en la población es d...
MUESTREO ESTRATIFICADO •Primero se divide la población en grupos, llamados estratos, que son más homogéneos que la poblaci...
MUESTREO DE CONGLOMERADOS •Primero se divide la población en grupos que son convenientes para el muestreo. •Luego, se sele...
Ejemplos de muestreos dudosos El fiasco de muestreo que más publicidad ha recibido es el cometido por el Literary Digest a...
Ejercicio de muestreo Trabajemos juntos
Ana 1 Betty 2 Carla 8 Diana 7 Elena 9 Flor 10 Gabriel 3 Hugo 4 Ignacio 6 Juan 5 Luis 11 Miguel 12 Población Estrato 1 Estr...
Ana 1 Betty 2 Carla 8 Diana 7 Elena 9 Flor 10 Gabriel 3 Hugo 4 Ignacio 6 Juan 5 Luis 11 Miguel 12 Estrato 1 Estrato 2 Clus...
Ana 1 Betty 2 Carla 8 Diana 7 Elena 9 Flor 10 Gabriel 3 Hugo 4 Ignacio 6 Juan 5 Luis 11 Miguel 12 Estrato 1 Estrato 2 Clus...
Hace unos cuantos años, a resultas de un muestreo se informó que una sexta parte de los estadounidenses están subalimentad...
En un estudio que se comparaban a 34 conductores que habían tomado cursos de manejo, con 466 que no lo habían hecho, mostr...
Hace unos años se describió un experimento en el que dos investigadores proporcionaban grandes dosis de metadona a drogadi...
  1. 1. La ESTADÍSTICA trata la teoría y aplicación de métodos para coleccionar datos, analizarlos y sacar conclusiones a partir de ellos.
  2. 2. POBLACIÓN MUESTRA UNIDAD DE ANÁLISIS
  3. 3. MUESTRA La muestra debe cumplir ciertas condiciones: representatividad, aleatoriedad e independencia.  Representatividad La muestra debe revelar las características de la población de la cual proviene lo más aproximadamente posible. Por lo tanto no sirve cualquier porción de la misma. Para que sea representativa de una población, el tanto por ciento de individuos de la muestra que poseen una propiedad determinada ha de ser el mismo que el tanto por ciento de individuos con esta propiedad en la población.  Aleatoriedad Cada elemento de la población debe tener la misma posibilidad de ser elegido. Sólo si satisface este requisito los métodos estadísticos serán razonables.  Independencia Esto equivale a decir que la probabilidad de que cualquier miembro de la población aparezca en la muestra, no depende de la aparición de los otros miembros de la población en la muestra.
  4. 4. La Estadística ‘vive’de los datos que desea analizar... ... Pero... ¿qué es lo que se analizará en ellos? Se estudian las VARIABLES Las características que sintetizan o abrevian, conceptualmente, lo que se desea conocer acerca de las unidades de análisis. , que se definen como: Básicamente, existen dos tipos de variables: V A R I A B L E S CUALITATIVAS o CATEGÓRICAS CUANTITATIVAS o NUMÉRICAS Se refieren a características de la unidad de análisis que no son susceptibles de medición cuantitativa. Se refieren a características de la unidad de análisis que son susceptibles de medición numérica.
  5. 5. En la siguiente poesía, debe contar la cantidad de letras “s”. ¡El tiempo es limitado!
  6. 6. Los invisibles átomos del aire en derredor palpitan y se inflaman; el cielo se deshace en rayos de oro; la tierra se estremece alborozada; oigo flotando en olas de armonía rumor de besos y batir de alas; mis párpados se cierran... ¿Qué sucede? Dime... ¡Silencio! ¡Es el amor que pasa! Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer
  7. 7. •Hay 22 eses. •En nuestro caso teníamos toda la información, con una única limitación, el tiempo. •¿Podemos decir que nuestra tarea era censal? •Sin embargo, y a pesar de ello, los resultados no fueron perfectos. •Es importante tener en cuenta que el poder analizar el total de la población, si bien optimiza los resultados, no nos asegura la obtención de resultados exactos. •Además, no siempre disponemos de esta posibilidad, por lo que es necesario tomar muestras que nos permitan extraer de ellas resultados con la suficiente precisión como para que sean dignos representantes de toda la población. (Cubiertos) •Veremos, entonces, MÉTODOS DE MUESTREO para distintas situaciones y necesidades.
  8. 8. Para extraer conclusiones a partir de una muestra, ésta debe ser representativa de la población, es aquí donde hay que determinar si la muestra es buena o si presenta un sesgo o es desorientadora. CASO 1:Un doctor le extrae a usted un poco de sangre y llega a la conclusión de que el nivel de azúcar en su sangre es normal. CASO 2:Una persona compra una caja de frutillas después de haber inspeccionado ocho de las frutillas que vienen en la caja. CASO 3:Un ingeniero en control de calidad inspecciona diez tornillos de un conjunto de veinticinco y concluye que la mayoría de los veinticinco tornillos son buenos. CASO 4:Tres muchachas que no miden más de 1,50 m, han engañado a un joven, quien jura no volver a tratar de conquistar a muchachas bajas.
  9. 9. CASO 1: Conclusión sobre el nivel de azúcar en la sangre, a partir de una pequeña muestra de ésta. Para evaluar la posible conclusión, se debe distinguir claramente entre muestra y población. En este caso la tarea es fácil. La muestra es una pequeña cantidad de sangre y la población es toda la sangre en el cuerpo en ese momento. Es necesario hacerse la pregunta si la muestra podría estar sesgada o ser desorientadora. Llegará a la conclusión de que puede suponer con seguridad, como lo hace el doctor, que la sangre que tiene usted en el cuerpo es uniforme por todo él; por lo tanto, lo que puede decirse de una pequeña cantidad de la sangre, cabe suponerlo para toda ella. CASO 2: Se compra una caja de frutillas después de inspeccionar ocho que contiene la caja. Aquí es fácil distinguir población y muestra pero... ¿ocho frutillas constituyen una fuente de evidencia representativa o sesgada de la caja? Esto depende de cómo se hayan seleccionado y de cuántas frutillas hay en total, si las ocho frutillas fueron tomadas de la parte superior de la caja, tendría buenas razones para dudar de su representatividad, como así también si el total de frutillas es de 100.000. Resumiendo, no es posible juzgar acerca de la exactitud de la inferencia, en este caso, puesto que se carece de la información que permite analizar la representatividad de la muestra.
  10. 10. CASO 4: Un joven rechaza a todas las muchachas que no miden más de 1,50m como posibles candidatas, porque tres muchachas bajas lo engañaron. CASO 3: Se acepta como bueno un conjunto de tornillos, por una muestra de diez de ellos. Se distingue claramente entre muestra y población. Pero, ¿son representativos esos diez elementos entre los veinticinco tornillos?.. como siempre hay que saber cómo se seleccionó la muestra. En este caso no sólo importa el lugar donde esté el tornillo sino de otros factores más sutiles como qué máquina lo fabricó, etcétera, para estar seguro el ingeniero debería seleccionar los tornillos por un método aleatorio que le llevaría más tiempo pero aumentaría la objetividad y precisión de posibles conclusiones. En este caso, aunque es fácil de identificar la muestra, que está formada por las tres chicas bajas y que, además han engañado a ese chico, la población es mucho más vaga que en los ejemplos anteriores, supuestamente en el conjunto entran todas las chicas que miden menos de 1,50 m, a quienes este joven podría invitar si supiera de su existencia y si las condiciones externas lo permitieran. En realidad habría que dudar de la representatividad de esta muestra, sabemos que las personas bajas difieren mucho entre sí, esto es, la gente varía mucho con respecto a importantes características.
  11. 11. MUESTREO se puede clasificar según la cantidad de muestras, en: SIMPLE MÚLTIPLE se puede clasificar según la forma de seleccionar las muestras, en: ALEATORIO NO ALEATORIO o DE JUICIO MUESTREO
  12. 12. MUESTREO ALEATORIO SIMPLE •Cada muestra posible del mismo tamaño tiene igual probabilidad de ser seleccionada de la población. •Cada elemento en la población debe tener igual probabilidad de ser seleccionado. •Un método simple para obtener una muestra aleatoria simple es elegir al azar el número de elementos deseados para la muestra. •En ciertos casos puede ser una tarea larga o costosa y algunas veces teóricamente imposible. •Se usan bolilleros, o por conveniencia, este método puede ser reemplazado por una tabla de números aleatorios, o por la generación de números aleatorios usando computadoras.
  13. 13. MUESTREO SISTEMÁTICO •Los elementos son seleccionados en una manera ordenada. •El número de elementos en la población es dividido por el número deseado en la muestra. Este valor se llama razón de muestreo. N: tamaño de la población n: tamaño de la muestra r: razón de muestreo r = N / n •El primer elemento de la muestra es seleccionado al azar entre los primeros ‘r’ elementos. Si el primer elemento es el ao en la población, el segundo será el ao + r, el tercero será el (ao + r) + r, y así sucesivamente. Por ejemplo: N= 100 n=20 r = 100 / 20 = 5 Elijo al azar entre los primeros cinco elementos, por ejemplo, el 2º. Entonces, el segundo seleccionado será el 7º (2+5), el tercero será el 12º (7+5), el cuarto será el 17º (12+5), y así sucesivamente.
  14. 14. MUESTREO ESTRATIFICADO •Primero se divide la población en grupos, llamados estratos, que son más homogéneos que la población como un todo. •Los elementos de la muestra son, entonces, seleccionados al azar o por un método sistemático de cada estrato. •Las estimaciones de la población, basadas en la muestra estratificada, usualmente tienen mayor precisión (o menor error muestral) que si la población entera fuera muestreada mediante muestreo aleatorio simple. •El número de elementos seleccionados de cada estrato puede ser proporcional o desproporcional al tamaño del estrato en relación con la población.
  15. 15. MUESTREO DE CONGLOMERADOS •Primero se divide la población en grupos que son convenientes para el muestreo. •Luego, se selecciona una cantidad de grupos al azar o por un método sistemático. •Finalmente, se toman todos los elementos o parte de ellos (al azar o por un método sistemático) de los grupos seleccionados para obtener una muestra. •Una muestra de conglomerados, usualmente produce un mayor error muestral (por lo tanto, da menor precisión de las estimaciones acerca de la población) que una muestra aleatoria simple del mismo tamaño. •Los elementos individuales dentro de cada “conglomerado” tienden usualmente a ser iguales.
  16. 16. Ejemplos de muestreos dudosos El fiasco de muestreo que más publicidad ha recibido es el cometido por el Literary Digest al predecir quién ganaría las elecciones presidenciales de 1936. El Literary Digest, que dejó de aparecer poco tiempo después de su estruendoso yerro, envió 10.000.000 de encuestas, de las que fueron devueltas 2.300.000, basándose en esa muestra inusitadamente grande, la revista predijo con toda confianza que Alfred M. Landon saldría vencedor por un margen muy cómodo pero... resultó ser que Franklin D. Roosevelt recibió el 60% de los votos, proporción que representaba una de las más grandes mayorías de la historia presidencial de Estados Unidos. El principal problema del muestreo fue que la gente a la que se enviaron las encuestas eran personas de altos ingresos porque habían seleccionado los nombres de las listas de sus propios suscriptores, de los propietarios de teléfonos y de automóviles. Esas listas suelen estar sesgadas en favor de los lectores de mayores ingresos, lo que resultó ser un sesgo trascendental. En las elecciones de 1936 operó una fuerte interrelación entre ingreso económico y preferencia de partido. En las cuatro elecciones anteriores, el Literary Digest, basando sus predicciones en ese mismo tipo de muestras predijo correctamente quiénes iban a ganar.
  17. 17. Ejercicio de muestreo Trabajemos juntos
  18. 18. Ana 1 Betty 2 Carla 8 Diana 7 Elena 9 Flor 10 Gabriel 3 Hugo 4 Ignacio 6 Juan 5 Luis 11 Miguel 12 Población Estrato 1 Estrato 2 Cluster 1 Cluster 2 Cluster 3
  19. 19. Ana 1 Betty 2 Carla 8 Diana 7 Elena 9 Flor 10 Gabriel 3 Hugo 4 Ignacio 6 Juan 5 Luis 11 Miguel 12 Estrato 1 Estrato 2 Cluster 1 Cluster 2 Cluster 3 Se han obtenido muestras de 4 personas de la población. ¿Qué método pudo haber sido utilizado en cada caso? MUESTRA Aleatorio Simple Estratificado Carla, Diana, Ignacio, Juan SÍ SÍ SÍ Ana, Flor, Carla, Betty SÍ NO NO Carla, Diana, Gabriel, Miguel SÍ SÍ NO Elena, Gabriel, Luis, Hugo SÍ NO NO Conglomerados
  20. 20. Ana 1 Betty 2 Carla 8 Diana 7 Elena 9 Flor 10 Gabriel 3 Hugo 4 Ignacio 6 Juan 5 Luis 11 Miguel 12 Estrato 1 Estrato 2 Cluster 1 Cluster 2 Cluster 3 Si quisiera utilizar el muestreo sistemático para tomar una muestra de 4 personas, ¿cómo podría hacerlo? Razón de muestreo: r = 12/4 = 3. Se debe seleccionar uno de los tres primeros elementos y a partir de allí, seleccionar los siguientes: Ana (1), Hugo (4), Diana (7), Flor (10)Si el primero es el Nº1: Betty (2), Juan (5), Carla (8), Luis (11)Si el primero es el Nº2: Gabriel (3), Ignacio (6), Elena (9), Miguel (12)Si el primero es el Nº3: ¿Cuál de ellas prefiere? ¿Por qué?
  21. 21. Hace unos cuantos años, a resultas de un muestreo se informó que una sexta parte de los estadounidenses están subalimentados. Tal conclusión, basada en una investigación efectuada por un doctor del Servicio de Salud Pública, es dudosa porque la muestra no fue representativa de toda la nación. El informe aseveraba que de 12.000 examinadas, la mayor parte, y esto es importante, de Texas, Lousiana y Kentucky, más varios centenares de la parte norte del estado de Nueva York, el 17% estaba tan desnutrida que constituían “auténticos riesgos médicos”(Time, 31 de enero de 1969, pág. 74). La conclusión a que se llegó puede o no puede acercarse a la verdad, pero la veracidad de la muestra como subgrupo representativo de todo Estados Unidos es muy dudosa. Evidentemente, la población muestreada y la población de la que se infirió son dos cosas muy distintas. Ejemplos de muestreos dudosos
  22. 22. En un estudio que se comparaban a 34 conductores que habían tomado cursos de manejo, con 466 que no lo habían hecho, mostró que los primeros tenían 15% más de accidentes que los conductores empíricos. (Time, 3 de noviembre de 1967, p. 49). Ejemplos de muestreos dudosos Los tamaños de muestras resultan demasiados exiguos, especialmente en lo que se refiere a los que han tomado el curso de manejo, para justificar la inferencia que se obtiene.
  23. 23. Hace unos años se describió un experimento en el que dos investigadores proporcionaban grandes dosis de metadona a drogadictos que se habían prestado voluntariamente al experimento, para bloquear su ansia de droga. Los resultados fueron positivos ya que más de la mitad de los pacientes que estuvieron bajo tratamiento de tres a seis meses, pudieron conseguir y mantenerse en sus trabajos y ocho de diez que tomaron la metadona durante un año, también conservaron su trabajo. De acuerdo con los científicos que realizaron ese estudio: “Ahora podemos proponer un tratamiento que será benéfico para gran número de drogadictos”. (Newsweek, 10 de octubre de 1966, p.77). Los científicos en este caso no tenían otra solución que trabajar con adictos que se habían prestado voluntariamente, la persona que se presta para el estudio y la que no pueden ser muy diferentes. La población de esta muestra no son todos los adictos, sino más bien los adictos con determinado estado mental o sistema emotivo, o como quieran llamarlo, similares a los adictos que se han prestado voluntariamente para el estudio. Ejemplos de muestreos dudosos

