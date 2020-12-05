Ley de regimen prestacional de vivienda y habitat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat La presente Ley tiene por objeto instrumentar la obligación del Estado ...
¨De las Sanciones a los Empleadores¨ Artículo 91. Quienes incumplan las obligaciones establecidas en el presente Decreto L...
3. El empleador que incumpliere con la obligación de reportar las novedades en su nómina según lo establecido en las norma...
Los aportes correspondientes al régimen prestacional de vivienda y hábitat a la luz de las recientes reformas legales Uno ...
El Ejecutivo Nacional a través del Ministerio del Poder Popular con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat ejercerá ...
Los recursos financieros del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat serán depositados y administrados en los siguientes Fo...
Tarea de Relaciones Industriales hecha por Christian Egaña

  1. 1. Bachiller: Profesor: Nelly Pérez Christian Egaña C.I V-26,503.336 SEGURIDAD SOCIAL Barinas, Octubre del 2020 Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat
  2. 2. Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat La presente Ley tiene por objeto instrumentar la obligación del Estado venezolano de garantizar el derecho a la vivienda y hábitat dignos, y asegurar su protección como contingencia de la seguridad social y servicio público de carácter no lucrativo, para el disfrute individual y colectivo de una vida y un ambiente seguro, sano y ecológicamente equilibrado, que humanice las relaciones familiares, vecinales y comunitarias. Garantizar el desarrollo de la persona dentro del territorio nacional, en planes y programas de vivienda y habitad, sobre todos a aquellas familias de escasos recursos Tiene por objeto
  3. 3. ¨De las Sanciones a los Empleadores¨ Artículo 91. Quienes incumplan las obligaciones establecidas en el presente Decreto Ley, serán sancionados de la siguiente forma: 1. La persona jurídica pública o privada que no se afilie al Fondo de Ahorro Obligatorio para la Vivienda en el lapso establecido en las normas sublegables establecidas por el Ministerio con Competencia en Materia de Vivienda y Hábitat, será sancionado con una multa de cien unidades tributarias (100 UT) y la amonestación pública de la empresa. 2. El empleador que no afilie al trabajador o funcionario dentro del lapso establecido en la normativa con rango sublegal establecida por el Ministerio con Competencia en Materia de Vivienda y Hábitat, será sancionado con una multa de una unidad tributaria (1 UT) por cada trabajador o funcionario hasta un máximo de veinticinco unidades tributarias (25 UT).
  4. 4. 3. El empleador que incumpliere con la obligación de reportar las novedades en su nómina según lo establecido en las normas con rango sublegal establecidas por el Ministerio con Competencia en Materia de Vivienda y Hábitat, será sancionado con una multa equivalente a de diez unidades tributarias (10 UT) por cada reporte de nómina omitido hasta un máximo de cien unidades tributarias (100 UT). 4. El incumplimiento al deber de proporcionar los documentos necesarios para la realización de los procedimientos de cobranza y fiscalización establecidos en el presente Decreto Ley, será sancionado con la amonestación pública y con la clausura del establecimiento hasta tanto no se consigne la documentación solicitada por el funcionario actuante. La clausura o cierre del establecimiento previsto en este numeral, no podrá exceder de tres (3) meses”.
  5. 5. Los aportes correspondientes al régimen prestacional de vivienda y hábitat a la luz de las recientes reformas legales Uno de los aspectos mas resaltantes del Decreto N° 6.072, con Rango, Valor y Fuerza de Ley del Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat1 , así como del Decreto N° 6.243, con Rango, Valor y Fuerza de Ley de Reforma Parcial de la Ley Orgánica del Sistema de Seguridad Social2 , es el desconocimiento del carácter tributario de los aportes correspondientes al Régimen Prestacional de Vivienda y Hábitat, con el consecuente impacto económico que esto ocasiona, tanto para los patronos aportantes como para los propios trabajadores. De este modo, a raíz de la entrada en vigencia de la referida Ley en el año 2005, el BANAVIH asumió que los aportes de Ahorro Obligatorio no eran de naturaleza tributaria, motivo por el cual la determinación de la base de cálculo del mismo no se encontraba sometida a los limites de imposición respecto al salario, contenidos fundamentalmente en el Parágrafo Tercero del Artículo 133 de la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, según el cual todos los tributos establecidos en leyes especiales a cargo de patronos y trabajadores, deben calcularse tomando como base el salario normal devengado por el trabajador
  6. 6. El Ejecutivo Nacional a través del Ministerio del Poder Popular con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat ejercerá la rectoría del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat. El Banco Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat (BANAVIH) tiene como objeto la promoción, supervisión y financiamiento del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat y la administración exclusiva de los recursos de los Fondos a que se refiere dicha Ley.
  7. 7. Los recursos financieros del Sistema Nacional de Vivienda y Hábitat serán depositados y administrados en los siguientes Fondos: 1.-Fondo de Aportes del Sector Público. 2.-Fondo de Ahorro Obligatorio para la Vivienda (FAOV) 3.-Fondo de Ahorro Voluntario para la Vivienda (FAVV) 4.-Fondo de Garantías. 5.-Fondo de Contingencia. 6.-Cualquier otro que determine el Ministerio del Poder Popular con competencia en materia de vivienda y hábitat.

