LOS CINCO SENTIDOS g
PLANTEAMIENTO DE UN PROBLEMA • Poner en práctica nuestros cinco sentidos, llevando acabo en distintas situaciones, en dond...
OBJETIVO • Desarrollar a través de todas las actividades propuestas los cinco sentidos
INTRODUCCIÓN • En el siguiente experimento realizaremos una serie de actividades donde las personas ponen a prueba y desar...
HIPÓTESIS • VISTA-El propósito es que tan desarrollado tienen la vista. • OLFATO-Las victimas tendrán que identificar lo q...
MATERIALES • Algo para tapar los ojos • Galletas • Chocolates • Frituras • Prit • Sonidos de diferentes actividades • Foto...
PROCEDIMIENTO • u VISTA OLFATO GUSTOTACTO OÍDO
RESUTADOS NOMBRE OBJETO RECONOCIDO OBJETO REAL ANDREA UN BOTE BARCO PAMELA RELOJ RELOJ JIMENA PAJARO ARDILLA VISTA NOMBRE ...
OBSERVACIONES • Nos pudios dar cuenta que tan desarrollado tenemos nuestros cinco sentidos, pero al mismo tiempo en lo que...
CONCLUSIONES • Nuestra hipótesis se cumplió de saber que tan desarrollado, tenemos nuestros sentidos al poner cada uno a p...
CUESTIONARIO • 1.¿Realizaron de manera correcta cada una de ella? • Si, cada una con su temática. • 2.¿Fue importante real...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • https://i1.wp.com/www.paginadelespanol.com/wp- content/uploads/2017/02/Los-cinco- sentidos.png?fit=770%2C64...
×