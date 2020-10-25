Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Autora: Andrea Rico Facilitador: MsC. Luis Alfredo Gómez Puerto Cabello, 25 de octubre de 2020
MENCIONE CUÁL ES EL OBJETIVO DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Un estudio de mercado es el proceso mediante el cual realizamos la rec...
Productos no buscados: son aquellos que los consumidores no saben que existen o no se interesan por ellos por no considera...
anteriores. Si dedicamos nuestros esfuerzos en intentar satisfacer a todos ellos, posiblemente tengamos mayores dificultad...
cantidades de alimentos básicos usados por el hogar para el periodo de una semana. Así mismo, la inclusión de las razones ...
Canal Agente/Intermediario o Canal 3 (Del Productor o Fabricante a los Agentes Intermediarios y de éstos a los Usuarios In...
valores, estilo de vida y personalidad; segmentación del comportamiento: dónde busca contenidos y productos. A partir de e...
Después de recopilar la información, es importante organizarlos para que pueda hacer un análisis de los resultados y sacar...
Un inconveniente de este método, si se utiliza de manera única, es que no tiene en cuenta la respuesta de la competencia o...
EXPLIQUE EN QUÉ CONSISTE HACER UN ANÁLISIS DE OFERTA El análisis de la oferta tiene como finalidad establecer las condicio...
Referencias Cinthia Bazan Claro (2016). ¿Cómo se clasifican los productos y servicios? Marketeroslatam. Extraído de https:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ESTUDIO DE MERCADO

29 views

Published on

.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ESTUDIO DE MERCADO

  1. 1. ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Autora: Andrea Rico Facilitador: MsC. Luis Alfredo Gómez Puerto Cabello, 25 de octubre de 2020
  2. 2. MENCIONE CUÁL ES EL OBJETIVO DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO Un estudio de mercado es el proceso mediante el cual realizamos la recolección y análisis de información que sirve para identificar las características de un mercado y comprender cómo funciona. Este proceso es vital para mantenerse al día con las tendencias, las expectativas y necesidades de los clientes, los cambios en la dinámica de la industria, etc. Hacer un estudio de mercado radica en la posibilidad de asegurar el éxito de cualquier emprendimiento, ya que el conocer el entorno en el cual se desarrollará dicho proyecto, permite a cualquiera realizar una planeación adecuada. Es decir, es un trabajo de estudio sobre lo que se ofrece, a quién se le ofrece y quién más está ofreciendo algo igual o parecido en ese mercado (investigación de mercado y la competencia). MENCIONE CÓMO SE CLASIFICAN LOS BIENES Y SERVICIOS Y DÉ UNA BREVE EXPLICACIÓN DE SUS CARACTERÍSTICAS Los bienes pueden ser clasificados de acuerdo a su uso en la producción o en consumo como: Bienes de consumo: son los bienes que adquiere la sociedad con frecuencia y que satisfacen directamente las necesidades de las personas; como lo son: alimentos, productos de higiene personal, entre otros. Bienes intermedios: transformados por compañías en productos comerciales. Por ejemplo, los automóviles, la ropa, los muebles entre otros. Productos de especialidad: son productos que no se compran en una base regular y los consumidores hacen investigación extensiva antes de comprar estos artículos. Los productos de especialidad son regularmente caros y únicos en su naturaleza, lo que significa que no son fácilmente sustituidos. Por ejemplo, el automóvil marca Lanborghini, una casa de mayor inversión en un lugar determinado o productos que el consumidor requiera un esfuerzo de viajar por la especialidad del producto.
  3. 3. Productos no buscados: son aquellos que los consumidores no saben que existen o no se interesan por ellos por no considerarlos tan necesarios. Para fomentar el consumo de estos productos es necesaria una buena campaña de publicidad. Los productos industriales son aquellos productos que se adquieren para un procesamiento posterior o para utilizarse en la realización de un negocio. Se dividen en tres grupos: Materiales y refacciones: abarcan las materias primas, materiales y componentes manufacturados. Bienes de capital: son aquellos que forma parte del patrimonio de una compañía. Asimismo, permite producir un bien de consumo que se venderá al público; es decir, los bienes de capital son aquellos utilizados para llevar a cabo el proceso de producción. Nos referimos, por ejemplo, a la maquinaria que requiere una fábrica y que pertenecerá a la compañía por un prolongado periodo. Suministros y servicios: abarcan los insumos para la operación (lubricantes, carbón, papel, lápices); son productos de conveniencia del campo industrial, ya que suelen adquirirse con un mínimo de esfuerzo o comparaciones. Aquí están los servicios de mantenimiento y reparación, asesoría de negocios, consultoras entre otros. EXPLIQUE QUÉ ES LA DEMANDA ACTUAL La demanda actual es la suma total de los bienes o servicios vendidos en un período. EXPLIQUE POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE PARA LA DEFINICIÓN DEL ESTUDIO DE MERCADO LA SEGMENTACIÓN DE ÉSTE La importancia de segmentar el mercado se deriva principalmente de la heterogeneidad de los gustos, necesidades y capacidades adquisitivas de los consumidores actuales, así como de la evolución continua de los factores
  4. 4. anteriores. Si dedicamos nuestros esfuerzos en intentar satisfacer a todos ellos, posiblemente tengamos mayores dificultades en rentabilizar tu idea de negocio. Sin embargo, si por el contrario apostamos por realizar una adecuada segmentación y por concentrar nuestros esfuerzos en aquellos grupos de consumidores cuyas necesidades podemos cubrir de forma óptima, los riesgos de emprender un negocio serán menores. Por tanto, el objetivo fundamental de realizar la segmentación del mercado es definir una parte vital de la estrategia: determinar cuál será el mercado objetivo y establecer la estrategia de distribución y comercialización. La segmentación de mercado es utilizada por las empresas para definir sus estrategias. Al fin y al cabo, de nada sirve gastar todos loa recursos en un público que jamás se convertirá en un cliente. Cuando una segmentación se realiza correctamente, es posible ofrecer productos y servicios que realmente interesan a tus consumidores y te permite trazar las mejores estrategias de marketing y publicidad para tu organización. DESCRIBA EL PROCEDIMIENTO PARA CALCULAR EL CONSUMO NACIONAL APARENTE La metodología de Consumo Aparente constituye una forma rápida y con menos intromisión en los hogares para conocer el consumo de los hogares. El uso de la compra de alimentos como estimación del consumo puede ser de mayor utilidad en familias con bajos ingresos, donde los desperdicios u otros destinos de los alimentos adquiridos son mínimos Esta metodología proporciona información válida para poder conocer la situación de consumo de alimentos a nivel de los hogares, sin tener que recurrir a encuestas complejas, como son las dietéticas. Además, puede ser aplicado por personal no especializado en este tipo de estudios. El método consiste en evaluar la suficiencia nutricional de la disponibilidad familiar de alimentos en el hogar, a partir de la recopilación de información sobre las
  5. 5. cantidades de alimentos básicos usados por el hogar para el periodo de una semana. Así mismo, la inclusión de las razones de no uso de estos alimentos en el periodo estudiado y el costo local de los mismos, son elementos de importancia para la vigilancia de la seguridad alimentaria. Esta metodología constituye una buena opción para estimar en forma gruesa y rápida el consumo promedio familiar de alimentos. Es un buen complemento de estudios sobre consumo real, porque da información sobre un periodo más amplio y el costo de la alimentación a nivel local. DIFERENCIA LOS CANALES DE COMERCIALIZACIÓN QUE EXISTEN PARA UN PRODUCTO INDUSTRIAL Canal Directo o Canal 1 (del Productor o Fabricante al Usuario Industrial): es el más usual para los productos de uso industrial, ya que es el más corto y el más directo. Por ejemplo, los fabricantes que compran grandes cantidades de materia prima, equipo mayor, materiales procesados y suministros, lo hacen directamente a otros fabricantes, especialmente cuando sus requerimientos tienen detalladas especificaciones técnicas. En este canal, los productores o fabricantes utilizan su propia fuerza de ventas para ofrecer y vender sus productos a los clientes industriales. Distribuidor Industrial o Canal 2 (del Productor o Fabricante a Distribuidores Industriales y de éste al Usuario Industrial): este tipo de canal es utilizado con frecuencia por productores o fabricantes que venden artículos estandarizados o de poco o mediano valor. También, es empleado por pequeños fabricantes que no tienen la capacidad de contratar su propio personal de ventas. Los distribuidores industriales realizan las mismas funciones de los mayoristas. Compran y obtienen el derecho a los productos y en algunas ocasiones realizan las funciones de fuerzas de ventas de los fabricantes.
  6. 6. Canal Agente/Intermediario o Canal 3 (Del Productor o Fabricante a los Agentes Intermediarios y de éstos a los Usuarios Industriales): los agentes intermediarios facilitan las ventas a los productores o fabricantes encontrando clientes industriales y ayudando a establecer tratos comerciales. Este canal se utiliza, por ejemplo, en el caso de productos agrícolas. Canal Agente/Intermediario – Distribuidor Industrial o Canal 4 (del Productor o Fabricante a los Agentes Intermediarios, de éstos a los Distribuidores Industriales y de éstos a los Usuarios Industriales): finalmente, éste canal de tres niveles de intermediarios; la función del agente es facilitar la venta de los productos, y la función del distribuidor industrial es almacenar los productos hasta que son requeridos por los usuarios industriales. ENUMERE 5 PASOS QUE UN ANALISTA DE PROYECTOS DEBE SEGUIR EN EL ANÁLISIS DE ESTRUCTURA DE MERCADO 1. Definir los objetivos que se pretenden con el estudio: antes de comenzar un estudio de mercado, un analista necesita saber la razón de estudio. Generalmente se realiza un estudio de mercado para conocer la viabilidad de una nueva empresa, lanzar un nuevo producto, identificar oportunidades de negocios, etc. No es lo mismo elaborar un estudio de mercado para introducir un nuevo producto que para abrir una nueva empresa o expandirse. En cada uno de los casos los datos que interesan conocerse son diferentes y, por lo tanto, la información requerida y los métodos a utilizar podrán variar. 2. Identificar el público objetivo y segmentarlo: conocer bien al público objetivo es esencial para diseñar estrategias de marketing y ventas. Se necesita conocer r información específica como: donde vive; qué le gusta o no le gusta hacer; cómo prefiere ser atendido; etc. Los criterios más comunes para dirigirse a la audiencia son: segmentación geográfica: dónde vive y trabaja el público objetivo; segmentación demográfica: características como género, edad, clase social, etc; segmentación psicográfica:
  7. 7. valores, estilo de vida y personalidad; segmentación del comportamiento: dónde busca contenidos y productos. A partir de esta información, es posible crear buyer personas, es decir, representaciones semificcionales del cliente ideal. 3. Investigar a los competidores y sus principales acciones: esta etapa del estudio de mercado consiste en identificar qué otras compañías ofrecen el mismo producto o servicio que deseas vender. Esto permite un Benchmarking eficiente. Además de saber quiénes son los competidores, debe entenderse: cómo trabajan ellos; cuáles son sus fortalezas y debilidades; qué canales usan para atender a los clientes; cuál es el margen de beneficio del producto / servicio ofrecido; etc. 4. Seleccionar y desarrollar técnicas de recolección de información: para obtener la información necesaria para responder las preguntas previamente definidas, primero debes seleccionar las técnicas de búsqueda más relevantes para cada objetivo. Las técnicas de estudio pueden ser: Cualitativas: se ocupan del significado, no de los números, y pueden revelar las opiniones, motivaciones y actitudes de los consumidores. Las 2 técnicas de investigación cualitativas más utilizadas son la discusión grupal y la entrevista personal. Cuantitativas: se utilizan para obtener datos cuantificables, que puedan someterse a tratamientos estadísticos. En este caso, los formularios y cuestionarios se utilizan generalmente. 5. Recopilación, análisis y uso la información obtenida: para recopilar la información, el analista puede buscar en Internet, ponerse en contacto con entidades gubernamentales y el público objetivo, y visitar empresas que de la competencia.
  8. 8. Después de recopilar la información, es importante organizarlos para que pueda hacer un análisis de los resultados y sacar las conclusiones del estudio. Desde la realización de un estudio de mercado, se sabrá: cuáles son los mejores sectores o nichos de mercado para invertir; cuáles son las fallas del mercado actual; dónde hay buenas oportunidades; cómo funciona la competencia. Ser objetivo y realista a la hora de realizar este análisis, permitirá conocer los pros y contras de emprender tu idea. EXPLIQUE QUÉ ES EL MARGEN COMERCIAL O DE COMERCIALIZACIÓN El margen comercial es la cantidad de dinero que se gana o pierde por la venta de un determinado producto o servicio. Se calcula mediante la diferencia entre el precio de venta y el precio de coste de ese producto o servicio. Todos los productos y servicios conllevan una serie de costes, que son los gastos en los que tiene que incurrir la empresa para su fabricación, distribución y comercialización. Es entonces prioritario desglosar y conocer la cifra de cada uno de estos costes. Solo así se podrá fijar un precio justo que proporcione margen comercial. INDIQUE 2 FORMAS DE CÓMO SE FIJA EL PRECIO DE LOS PRODUCTOS EN EL MERCADO Métodos basados en el costo: una manera de fijar precios es tomar como base la información en la que intervienen costos fijos y variables. Lo que la empresa hace en este caso es añadir al coste del producto un determinado margen de beneficio Es un método muy simple que no requiere un gran conocimiento del mercado. Para calcular el precio sólo hay que añadir al coste unitario, que es el coste individual de cada producto, el margen de beneficio que la empresa decida: Precio de venta = Coste unitario + (% Margen * Coste unitario)
  9. 9. Un inconveniente de este método, si se utiliza de manera única, es que no tiene en cuenta la respuesta de la competencia o de la demanda. Al incluir en el precio los costos de producción hay que estar alerta y no descuidar la innovación. Tampoco hay que dejar de lado la constante revisión de una posible variación del precio, puesto que los costos también pueden cambiar. Sin embargo, no hay que olvidar que las empresas calculan el coste unitario de diversas formas. Así, hay sistemas que calculan estos costes sólo en función de los costes variables o de producción y otros usan una repercusión lineal de los costes fijos o de estructura. Este punto es fundamental en este método porque un mal cálculo implicaría que la empresa venda sus productos a precios que no superen los costes de producción, con las consiguientes pérdidas. Métodos basados en la demanda: el fundamento en este caso son parámetros subjetivos, donde la calidad o el prestigio son los aspectos más valorados. Este método se realiza de acuerdo con las condiciones del mercado y según los factores externos a la organización; además, la legislación de un país y los precios de los competidores también ejercen su influencia. Una vez tengamos esa información, existen varias alternativas: – Fijar un precio similar al de la competencia. Lo haremos cuando no existan diferencias significativas entre nuestro producto y el de la competencia. Se prevé que si el cliente se encuentra delante de varios productos similares de diferentes marcas no elegirá el de mayor precio. – Fijar un precio por debajo del de la competencia. Cuando una empresa utiliza esta estrategia pretende compensar un precio más bajo con un número de clientes mayor, y de esta forma conseguirá ingresos superiores. – Fijar un precio por encima del de la competencia. Esto se puede hacer cuando la empresa sabe que el cliente considera que su producto es mejor que el de la competencia y, por tanto, está dispuesto a pagar más. Para que esta estrategia tenga éxito la marca ha de estar muy bien consolidada en el mercado.
  10. 10. EXPLIQUE EN QUÉ CONSISTE HACER UN ANÁLISIS DE OFERTA El análisis de la oferta tiene como finalidad establecer las condiciones y cantidades de un bien o servicio que se pretenden vender en el mercado. El análisis de la oferta permite evaluar fortalezas y debilidades e implementar estrategias para mejorar la ventaja competitiva. Debe efectuarse una revisión histórica, actual y futura de la oferta para establecer cuántos bienes han entregado los competidores, cuántos están entregando y cuántos podrán ofrecer al mercado. Con el análisis de la oferta se pretende determinar la cantidad del bien que los productores, constituidos en competencia, están en capacidad de ofrecer al mercado, así como las condiciones en las que estarían dispuestos a hacer dicho ofrecimiento. Estudiar la oferta de un producto es analizar la competencia que se debe enfrentar. Mientras más conocimiento se obtenga de los competidores, se tendrán mejores elementos de juicio para diseñar las estrategias de comercialización que aumenten el éxito para dichos productos en el mercado.
  11. 11. Referencias Cinthia Bazan Claro (2016). ¿Cómo se clasifican los productos y servicios? Marketeroslatam. Extraído de https://www.marketeroslatam.com/clasificacion-de- los-productos/ Helmut Sy Corvo. (s.f). Análisis de la Oferta: En Qué Consiste y Cómo Se Hace. Lifeder. Extraído de https://www.lifeder.com/analisis-oferta/ María Marqués Solla (2019). El margen comercial: la clave del éxito para impulsar tu resultado. Finanzarel. Extraído de https://www.finanzarel.com/blog/el- margen-comercial-la-clave-del-exito-para-impulsar-tu-resultado- 2/#:~:text=El%20margen%20comercial%20es%20la,de%20ese%20producto%20o %20servicio. Redator Rock Content (2019). Descubre cómo hacer un estudio de mercado y analizar el panorama económico alrededor de tu empresa. Extraído de https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/estudio-de-mercado/ Técnicas para fijar el precio de un producto. Extraído de https://www.marketing.pink/tecnicas-para-fijar-el-precio-de-un-producto/

×