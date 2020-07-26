Block buy pitch_v7_eng

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROBLEM «Italy is at the 2° place in Europe, following Germany, for the amount of plastic consumed, out of which 40% is us...
OUR SOLUTION- PROXIMITY E-COMMERCE A LOCAL AMAZON PERFORMING LIKE UBER AFFORDABLE & SIMPLE: no entry cost and turn-key sol...
PRODUCT A PLATFORM WHICH: ENABLES THE MATCHING OF SHORT-RANGE DEMAND AND SUPPLY while cutting down sorting centres' fixed ...
TARGE T MARKE T Source: Eurostat, 2018; ISTAT, 2019; Casaleggio Associati Report, 2020 PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMP...
COMPETITION L D LOGO’S DIMENSION = how much offer is diversified D = Demand (number of users) L = Locality (local transact...
BUSINESS MODEL (Italian market values) ▪ FEE ON TRANSACTIONS (5%): Revenues 1st Year 270.000€ - Revenues 5th Year 2.500.00...
GO-TO-MARKET ▪ PARTNERSHIPS MANAGEMENT :  with local pony express drivers at the beginning and then with riders  with ve...
JUN-AUG 2020 SEP-DEC 2020 2021 - 2022 2023-2025 RESEARCH & TEST LAUNCH & LISTEN NATIONAL EXPANSION GOING INTERNATIONAL ▪ I...
FINANCIALS (ITALIAN MARKET) ASSUMPTIONS: ▪ Deliveries: from 250.000 to 3.400.000 at Year 6 ▪ Average Ticket: 30€ ▪ Costs f...
FUNDIN G ▪ 20.000€ for research, surveys, tests, target definition, enrollments, entry strategy ▪ 120.000€ for customers’ ...
TEAM PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING COFOUNDER/CMO FLAVI...
A NEW WAY TO DELIVER PRODUCTS AND EARNINGS Driver Amazon Seller Community Rider Seller BlockBuy PROFI T SHAR E PROFI T SHA...
THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION
Delta Shippings t=1 t=2 t=3 t=4 t=5 t=6 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 ...
Delta Average Ticket t=1 t=2 t=3 t=4 t=5 t=6 30,00 € 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € ...
Delta total revenues 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € 50% 415.470,14 € ...
Solution 1. Live communication with the vendor and the rider 2. In-store return and cash-on-delivery option 3. Give-back 2...
  1. 1. PROBLEM «Italy is at the 2° place in Europe, following Germany, for the amount of plastic consumed, out of which 40% is used to produce packaging. [Plastic Report, Greenpeace, 2018] PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING ECONOMY: The post COVID crisis could force 30% of SMEs to shut down their businesses within a year (ConfCommercio, 2020) LABOUR MARKET: 28,9% youth unemployment rate (ISTAT, 2019) SOCIAL: growing demand for buying locally, urban requalification, sustainability
  2. 2. OUR SOLUTION- PROXIMITY E-COMMERCE A LOCAL AMAZON PERFORMING LIKE UBER AFFORDABLE & SIMPLE: no entry cost and turn-key solutions FLEXIBLE: local drivers that provide fast, customized, and reliable delivery of goods Survey:  delivery time > 2 days for 83% of respondents;  interaction with the driver appreciated by 75% of respondents. CIRCULAR: packaging saving & giving back 25% of the fees to social initiatives Survey:  positive feedback on Give-Back by 95% of respondents PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  3. 3. PRODUCT A PLATFORM WHICH: ENABLES THE MATCHING OF SHORT-RANGE DEMAND AND SUPPLY while cutting down sorting centres' fixed costs (warehouses' decentralization) ALLOWS URBAN RENOVATION PROJECTS PRESERVES THE «REAL» IN-STORE EXPERIENCE: • shop assistants as influencer • QR code on store windows to see in advance the catalog SECURES PRIVACY THROUGH INTEGRATED BLOCKCHAIN Survey:  91% willing to interact with shop assistant before closing the purchase;  75% would prefer to return the purchased product personally vs online PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  4. 4. TARGE T MARKE T Source: Eurostat, 2018; ISTAT, 2019; Casaleggio Associati Report, 2020 PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING TOTAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET: 60.359.546 reachable users SEGMENTED ADDRESSABLE MARKET: 11.069.275 servable users accounting for €48,5 billion revenues SHARE OF MARKET 5%: 554.463 obtainable users accounting for €2,4 billion online revenues
  5. 5. COMPETITION L D LOGO’S DIMENSION = how much offer is diversified D = Demand (number of users) L = Locality (local transactions/ total transactions) PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  6. 6. BUSINESS MODEL (Italian market values) ▪ FEE ON TRANSACTIONS (5%): Revenues 1st Year 270.000€ - Revenues 5th Year 2.500.000€ ▪ ALL-INCLUSIVE FEE ON TRANSACTIONS (15%): warehouse’s digitalization, delivery management, and customer care on us: Revenues 1st Year 320.000€ - Revenues 5th Year 5 2.900.000€ ▪ EXTRA SERVICES (e.g. 360° product view, product view in AR in-app advertising, cryptocurrency intermediation, data monetization, 1€ fixed fee per each order for subsidized deliveries) Revenues 1st Year 1 170.000€ - Revenues 5th Year 1.800.000€ GIVE-BACK PROGRAM (25% of our fees to the block, 5% to the customer)250.000€ during the 1st Year - 2.300.000€ during the 5th Year PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  7. 7. GO-TO-MARKET ▪ PARTNERSHIPS MANAGEMENT :  with local pony express drivers at the beginning and then with riders  with vendors to support them in organizing their digital windows  with vendors’ category associations to have promotional support ▪ INTEGRATION of marketing and communication between Block Buy and vendors, and FREE QR CODES to the first 1000 vendors ▪ ACTIVE MANAGEMENT OF THE INITIAL URBAN RENOVATION PROJECTS, managing implementation and communication to create awareness about social impact PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  8. 8. JUN-AUG 2020 SEP-DEC 2020 2021 - 2022 2023-2025 RESEARCH & TEST LAUNCH & LISTEN NATIONAL EXPANSION GOING INTERNATIONAL ▪ Integrate virtual shops (AR/VR) ▪ Expand functionalities (auctions, instalment payments) ▪ Integrate Blockchain for cryptocurrency Give Back and communications’ security ▪ Expansion in Italy & Europe ▪ A round : 10.000.000€ ▪ Develop commercial networks and offices globally ▪ Global technological implementations to offer new services (MR/VR) ▪ B round : 25.000.000€ ROADMAP ▪ Partnership development to automate subscription processes and to arrange standard deliveries ▪ MVP’s development & bug fixing ▪ Surveys to customers and initial vendors scouting (we already have +20k products listed) ▪ Beta test in Rome (IT), Novara’s province (IT), small town in the USA ▪ Consolidate vendors’ network and build partnerships with category associations ▪ Pilot urban renovation project ▪ Create riders network and develop standard delivery partners ▪ Seed Round: 300.000€PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  9. 9. FINANCIALS (ITALIAN MARKET) ASSUMPTIONS: ▪ Deliveries: from 250.000 to 3.400.000 at Year 6 ▪ Average Ticket: 30€ ▪ Costs for HR/services equal to: 75% of the revenues from the all- inclusive fee, 15% of the revenues from the basic fee, 50% of the revenues from extra services PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% ROE ROI EBITDA/Sales 1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year
  10. 10. FUNDIN G ▪ 20.000€ for research, surveys, tests, target definition, enrollments, entry strategy ▪ 120.000€ for customers’ and vendors’ acquisition through marketing and salesforce ▪ 130.000€ to develop the final framework (30.000€ for MVP) Marketing Research R&D PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING 1° ROUND: 300.000€
  11. 11. TEAM PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING COFOUNDER/CMO FLAVIA D’ALTRU I ANDRE A RAZETOCOFOUNDERCOFOUNDER/COO EMILIANO CAPOBIANC O COFOUNDER/CFO ALESSAND RO CONTI ANDREA BALDINI CEO
  12. 12. A NEW WAY TO DELIVER PRODUCTS AND EARNINGS Driver Amazon Seller Community Rider Seller BlockBuy PROFI T SHAR E PROFI T SHAR E PROBLEM MARKETSOLUTION PRODUCT COMPETITOR S ROADMAP BUS MODEL GO-TO- MKT TEAM FINANCIAL S FUNDING
  13. 13. THANKS FOR YOUR ATTENTION
  14. 14. Delta Shippings t=1 t=2 t=3 t=4 t=5 t=6 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € 175,000% 561.170,82 € 1.247.681,61 € 2.005.772,65 € 3.614.586,25 € 5.345.592,64 € 7.860.693,53 € 150,000% 505.032,25 € 1.125.942,78 € 1.812.669,43 € 3.271.048,39 € 4.834.258,54 € 7.105.482,75 € 125,000% 448.893,69 € 1.004.202,35 € 1.619.565,13 € 2.927.509,97 € 4.322.924,44 € 6.350.273,05 € 100,000% 392.755,13 € 882.463,01 € 1.426.461,91 € 2.583.971,55 € 3.811.589,77 € 5.595.062,26 € 75,000% 336.616,57 € 760.723,10 € 1.233.358,70 € 2.240.433,69 € 3.300.255,66 € 4.839.852,04 € 50,000% 280.478,01 € 638.983,19 € 1.040.254,96 € 1.896.895,27 € 2.788.920,48 € 4.084.641,26 € 25,000% 224.339,45 € 517.243,85 € 847.151,18 € 1.553.356,85 € 2.277.586,37 € 3.329.431,56 € 12,500% 196.270,71 € 456.373,92 € 750.599,31 € 1.381.587,92 € 2.021.918,78 € 2.951.825,62 € 0,000% 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € -12,500% 140.132,15 € 334.634,00 € 557.496,10 € 1.038.049,50 € 1.510.584,68 € 2.196.615,92 € -25,000% 112.062,32 € 273.764,59 € 460.944,23 € 866.280,57 € 1.254.917,60 € 1.819.010,55 € -37,500% 83.993,59 € 212.894,09 € 364.392,88 € 694.511,64 € 999.250,58 € 1.441.405,14 € -50,000% 55.923,76 € 152.024,16 € 267.841,02 € 522.742,15 € 743.583,50 € 1.063.799,77 € -62,500% 27.855,02 € 91.154,75 € 171.288,58 € 350.973,22 € 487.915,90 € 686.194,92 € -75,000% 214,80 €- 30.284,82 € 74.736,72 € 179.204,29 € 232.248,31 € 308.590,07 € -100,000% 56.353,36 €- 91.455,09 €- 118.366,50 €- 164.334,13 €- 279.085,79 €- 446.620,72 €- -125,000% 112.491,92 €- 213.195,00 €- 311.469,72 €- 507.872,55 €- 790.419,89 €- 1.201.831,50 €- -150,000% 168.630,48 €- 334.934,34 €- 504.574,02 €- 851.410,41 €- 1.301.755,08 €- 1.957.041,20 €- -175,000% 224.769,04 €- 456.674,77 €- 697.677,23 €- 1.194.948,83 €- 1.813.089,18 €- 2.712.251,99 €- -200,000% 280.907,61 €- 578.413,60 €- 890.780,45 €- 1.538.487,25 €- 2.324.423,86 €- 3.467.462,20 €- If we go short on transactions, we should adapt our business model Sensitivity analysis: net income after % change in the number of shippings
  15. 15. Delta Average Ticket t=1 t=2 t=3 t=4 t=5 t=6 30,00 € 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € 65,00 € 378.495,52 € 851.539,25 € 1.377.411,77 € 2.496.710,90 € 3.681.707,63 € 5.403.233,19 € 60,00 € 348.453,43 € 786.391,27 € 1.274.074,01 € 2.312.869,19 € 3.408.071,15 € 4.999.088,56 € 55,00 € 318.411,34 € 721.243,30 € 1.170.736,25 € 2.129.027,49 € 3.134.434,67 € 4.594.943,93 € 50,00 € 288.369,25 € 656.095,32 € 1.067.398,49 € 1.945.185,79 € 2.860.798,19 € 4.190.799,30 € 45,00 € 258.327,16 € 590.947,35 € 964.060,73 € 1.761.344,09 € 2.587.161,71 € 3.786.654,67 € 42,50 € 243.306,11 € 558.373,36 € 912.391,85 € 1.669.423,24 € 2.450.343,47 € 3.584.582,35 € 40,00 € 228.285,07 € 525.799,37 € 860.722,97 € 1.577.502,39 € 2.313.525,23 € 3.382.510,04 € 37,50 € 213.264,02 € 493.225,38 € 809.054,09 € 1.485.581,54 € 2.176.706,99 € 3.180.437,72 € 35,00 € 198.242,98 € 460.651,39 € 757.385,21 € 1.393.660,69 € 2.039.888,75 € 2.978.365,40 € 32,50 € 183.221,93 € 428.077,41 € 705.716,33 € 1.301.739,84 € 1.903.070,51 € 2.776.293,09 € 30,00 € 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € 27,50 € 153.179,84 € 362.929,43 € 602.378,57 € 1.117.898,14 € 1.629.434,03 € 2.372.148,46 € 25,00 € 138.158,80 € 330.355,44 € 550.709,69 € 1.025.977,29 € 1.492.615,79 € 2.170.076,14 € 22,50 € 123.137,75 € 297.781,46 € 499.040,81 € 934.056,44 € 1.355.797,55 € 1.968.003,82 € 20,00 € 108.116,70 € 265.207,47 € 447.371,93 € 842.135,59 € 1.218.979,31 € 1.765.931,51 € 17,50 € 93.095,66 € 232.633,48 € 395.703,05 € 750.214,74 € 1.082.161,07 € 1.563.859,19 € 15,00 € 78.074,61 € 200.059,49 € 344.034,17 € 658.293,89 € 945.342,83 € 1.361.786,88 € 12,50 € 63.053,57 € 167.485,50 € 292.365,29 € 566.373,04 € 808.524,59 € 1.159.714,56 € 10,00 € 48.032,52 € 134.911,52 € 240.696,41 € 474.452,19 € 671.706,35 € 957.642,24 € 7,50 € 33.011,48 € 102.337,53 € 189.027,53 € 382.531,34 € 534.888,11 € 755.569,93 € The business model is not affected by changes in the average ticket Sensitivity analysis: net income after % change in the average ticket
  16. 16. Delta total revenues 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € 50% 415.470,14 € 938.146,48 € 1.526.335,36 € 2.763.870,75 € 4.090.395,26 € 6.011.611,06 € 45% 390.743,21 € 883.882,17 € 1.439.106,57 € 2.608.465,58 € 3.857.980,96 € 5.667.872,03 € 40% 366.016,29 € 829.617,87 € 1.351.877,78 € 2.453.060,40 € 3.625.566,66 € 5.324.133,00 € 35% 341.289,36 € 775.353,56 € 1.264.648,98 € 2.297.655,22 € 3.393.152,36 € 4.980.393,97 € 30% 316.562,44 € 721.089,25 € 1.177.420,19 € 2.142.250,05 € 3.160.738,06 € 4.636.654,94 € 25% 291.835,51 € 666.824,95 € 1.090.191,40 € 1.986.844,87 € 2.928.323,76 € 4.292.915,92 € 20% 267.108,59 € 612.560,64 € 1.002.962,61 € 1.831.439,70 € 2.695.909,47 € 3.949.176,89 € 15% 242.381,66 € 558.296,34 € 915.733,82 € 1.676.034,52 € 2.463.495,17 € 3.605.437,86 € 10% 217.654,74 € 504.032,03 € 828.505,03 € 1.520.629,35 € 2.231.080,87 € 3.261.698,83 € 5% 192.927,81 € 449.767,72 € 741.276,24 € 1.365.224,17 € 1.998.666,57 € 2.917.959,80 € 0% 168.200,89 € 395.503,42 € 654.047,45 € 1.209.818,99 € 1.766.252,27 € 2.574.220,77 € -5% 143.473,96 € 341.239,11 € 566.818,66 € 1.054.413,82 € 1.533.837,97 € 2.230.481,74 € -10% 118.747,04 € 286.974,81 € 479.589,87 € 899.008,64 € 1.301.423,67 € 1.886.742,71 € -15% 94.020,11 € 232.710,50 € 392.361,08 € 743.603,47 € 1.069.009,38 € 1.543.003,69 € -20% 69.293,19 € 178.446,19 € 305.132,28 € 588.198,29 € 836.595,08 € 1.199.264,66 € -25% 44.566,26 € 124.181,89 € 217.903,49 € 432.793,11 € 604.180,78 € 855.525,63 € -30% 19.839,34 € 69.917,58 € 130.674,70 € 277.387,94 € 371.766,48 € 511.786,60 € -35% 4.887,59 €- 15.653,28 € 43.445,91 € 121.982,76 € 139.352,18 € 168.047,57 € -40% 29.614,51 €- 38.611,03 €- 43.782,88 €- 33.422,41 €- 93.062,12 €- 175.691,46 €- -45% 54.341,44 €- 92.875,34 €- 131.011,67 €- 188.827,59 €- 325.476,41 €- 519.430,49 €- -50% 79.068,36 €- 147.139,64 €- 218.240,46 €- 344.232,77 €- 557.890,71 €- 863.169,52 €- A significant amount of costs are variable, that's why sensitivity is relatively low Sensitivity analysis: net income after % change in total revenues t=1 t=2 t=3 t=4 t=5 t=6
  17. 17. Solution 1. Live communication with the vendor and the rider 2. In-store return and cash-on-delivery option 3. Give-back 25% fees to the local area and short-range shipments Unique Value Proposition Whatever the customer may need helping those around him Key Metrics 1. Total orders per week 2. Listed products 3. Average ticket 4. Give-back 5. Crypto transactions Problem 1. No possibility to virtually interact neither with the vendor nor with the carrier 2. Online return policies and procedures are complicated and often is not possible to pay cash-on- delivery 3. Urban areas to renovate and unstainable status quo (C02 and packaging) Unfair advantage Sellmasters’s expertise to provide all- inclusive services to vendors. AR Market’s expertise to provide QR codes and services with augmented reality. Complementary competences among the co-founders’ team. Channels 1. Internet 2. In-store advertising 3. Promotional support by Public sector and trade associations. Customer segments In the short-term, we will target the age- group 20-60, who is resident locally, and already purchased online. In the medium-term, we target those who never purchased online because of one of the following reasons: complexities to return products, impossibility of seeing the product, impossibility to pay cash-on-delivery. Revenue Streams (1° year) 1. Revenues from the basic fee (5% on each transaction): 300k 2. Revenues from the additional all-inclusive fee (15% on each transaction): 725k 3. Revenues from extra services such as QR codes, advanced reality, data monetization, in-app advertising: 15k Cost Structure (1° year) 1. Platform development: 30k for the MVP, additional 120k to develop the full-featured marketplace 2. Variable costs to provide the all-inclusive package to vendors (equal to 80% of the revenues from all-inclusive fee) 3. Promotional expenditures equal to 150k (salesforce&marketing)

