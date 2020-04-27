Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-Grid: European Grid, A innovative and cooperative Marketplace solution for helping coronavirus crysis and supply chain for important goods, like medicines

E-Grid

  1. 1. E-Grid European Grid A cooperative Marketplace
  2. 2. What inspired us PA underprepared for the emergency Lack of goods (medical equipment) Self organising communities finding new way to support each other Industries changed their production to help
  3. 3. Make organised requests, delivery, and management of necessary assets Help PAs: faster access and monitoring to suppliers to produce goods Help business: produce the necessary assets Communities: Necessary needs available in a shorter time with guarantee What E-Grid Brings to the Table
  4. 4. Use Case and Demo
  5. 5. After emergency: able to collect various requests of goods and products lacking in certain areas New enterprises to emerge or even change their current production line in order to meet the requests Allow industries and companies to find new suppliers and come back to full production levels in a shorter period. Next Step
  6. 6. Our Team

