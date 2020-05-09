Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manejo de Redes Rosa Elena Palomino Martínez Andrea Guadalupe Aceves Franco Conalep Tlaquepaque RIP v1 & v2 RIP v1 & v2
Rip v1Rip v1 Andrea Guadalupe Aceves Franco Conalep Tlaquepaque
1 Fácil de configurar, protocolo abierto y soportado por la ○ Protocolo de enrutamiento Classful ○ Fue diseñado para traba...
2 o Está limitado a 15 saltos. o Converge lentamente ante malas noticias. o Conteo al infinito. o Usa una métrica fija que...
Máximo tamaño del datagrama es 512 octetos. command → Propósito del datagrama address family identifier → Tipo de direcció...
4 • Request • Response • Traceon • Traceoff • Reserved Router(config)# router rip Router(config-router)#network Router#sho...
Rip v2Rip v2 Andrea Guadalupe Aceves Franco Conalep Tlaquepaque
7 RIP V2 es una extensión de RIP V1. Basado en el algoritmo Bellmand- Ford. Métrica: 15 saltos. Protocolo de enrutamiento ...
7 COMANDOS DE CISCO Router(config)# router rip Router(config)# version 2 Router(config-router)#network Router#show ip prot...
8 ❑ RIP es más fácil de configurar (comparativamente a otros protocolos). ❑ Es un protocolo abierto (admite versiones deri...
