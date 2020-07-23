Comprension historica del impacto del capitalismo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior Universidad Politécnica Territo...
INTRODUCCIÓN Los antecedentes históricos del sistema económico de Venezuela son realmente importantes, puesto a que ellos ...
Políticas para el Desarrollo La política de desarrollo ocupa un lugar central en las políticas exteriores de la Unión. Sus...
la misma no se materializo en su máxima expresión hasta que Zamora lo reclama. Luego de la abolición de la esclavitud en 1...
bolívares en 1944, lo que dio un mayor margen de maniobra al estado para impulsar políticas industriales concretas. Produc...
registraba un déficit de 583 millones de dólares en Cuenta Corriente. Sin embargo, debido a los ingresos petroleros origin...
en contra de la suspensión de garantías que es reprimida con saldo de heridos y muertos En respuesta el pueblo, nuevo prot...
universales del país Promulgada Constitución de 1947 en julio. Se consagra la elección directa, secreta y universal para t...
Nacional” como orientación programática para la transformación física de Venezuela a través de la construcción de obras pú...
A partir de la flotación del dólar (1971), el uso creciente del dinero privado y la profundización bursátil que lo acompañ...
también que en este periodo no se logró implantar un Estado de derecho o un bienestar colectivo y duradero para la mayoría...
 1983 Febrero (‘‘Viernes Negro’’): se establece el control de cambios y comienza una serie de devaluaciones del bolívar. ...
Desempleo. En el año 1958 obligó a más de cinco millones de personas sin trabajo. En los Estados Unidos, el desempleo aume...
Modelo de desarrollo económico venezolano. Análisis histórico Antes de 1958, se asistió a un proceso de consolidación y/o ...
Agregados macroeconómicos. Desde el final de la crisis de principios de los años 1990, la economía venezolana tuvo más de ...
El 6 de febrero de 2003, el gobierno venezolano implanta un sistema regulatorio de cambio en la compra/venta de divisas ex...
-Aumento de la deuda externa: de 54.336, 73.647 y 89.951 millones de dólares norteamericanos (USD), en 2008, 2009 y 2010 r...
El índice de pobreza disminuyó rápidamente, pasando del valor pico de 55,1 por ciento en 2003 al 30,4 por ciento en 2006 –...
de forma previa las partidas correspondientes, debía depositar en el FIEM 50% del exceso, estimado éste con base en un cál...
CONCLUSIÓN La economía venezolana dada su condición de país mono productor, dependiente del comercio exterior, en el siglo...
accidentales puedan retardar o acelerar el desarrollo de la crisis, las causas generales son persistentes. El modelo futur...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Barquisimeto-Estado Lara . Integrantes: Aldazoro Jarianny CI: 28259715 Quero Yibzeeb CI: 28165241 Tona Andrea CI: 25136991 Velázquez Norelbis CI: 24417755 Yepez Luis CI: 28127454 Yepez Mariangie CI: 26797462 Trayecto II Fase I CO2103 Profesora: Yulimar Mendoza
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Los antecedentes históricos del sistema económico de Venezuela son realmente importantes, puesto a que ellos cuentan cómo nació la economía en nuestro país y como ha venido evolucionando en la actualidad. Lastimosamente la mayoría de personas no cuentan con los conocimientos necesarios referentes a la economía y mucho menos al nacimiento de la raíz de la economía de su país natal. Por tal motivo el objetivo principal del presente trabajo es recolectar la información necesaria para dar a conocer todo lo relacionado a la historia económica de Venezuela; Tales como: El impacto ocasionado por el sistema capitalista, siendo este un sistema económico y social basado en la propiedad privada de los medios de producción, en la importancia del capital como generador de riqueza y en la asignación de los recursos a través del mecanismo del mercado, así como también el sustento del país que era la agricultura con la comercialización del cacao y el café, cambiando drásticamente con el descubrimiento del petróleo, ocasionado un éxodo del campo a la ciudad por aparte de los agricultores que vieron que los obreros petroleros percibían un mejor ingreso. Por otra parte la intención con la investigación realizada en este trabajo es mostrar como los modelos de producción como el de la renta petrolera tienen sus efectos positivos como también negativos, ya que dan origen a la individualidad por encima de lo colectivo, No obstante se trataran puntos relacionados con el producto interno bruto, las reservas internacionales, la inflación, el desempleo, agregados macroeconómicos, el ahorro, la inversión y los tipos de cambio, recogiendo lo más importante desde el año 1945 hasta el año 2007, en conjunto con la explicación de cómo han actuado los presidentes frente a cada situación y cambio económico. Otro punto a tratar es la política del desarrollo y es que esta unión tiene como objetivo erradicar la pobreza, fomentar el crecimiento sostenible, defender los derechos humanos y la democracia, así pues como la política para el desarrollo en Venezuela que en los años 40 fue caracterizada como de capitalismo rentista, entre otros temas de gran relevancia. Todos y cada uno de estos temas serán estudiados a profundidad en las siguientes páginas de acuerdo a los años ya transcurridos, así que sin más preámbulo demos paso a la adquisición de conocimientos que nos ayudaran a tener una mejor comprensión sobre la estabilidad, el desarrollo y el crecimiento económico de nuestro país.
  3. 3. Políticas para el Desarrollo La política de desarrollo ocupa un lugar central en las políticas exteriores de la Unión. Sus objetivos son erradicar la pobreza, fomentar el crecimiento sostenible, defender los derechos humanos y la democracia, promover la igualdad de género y superar los desafíos ambientales y climáticos. La Unión apoya a los países en desarrollo fomentando el desarrollo sostenible. El objetivo a largo plazo es la erradicación de la pobreza, meta que ha sido fundamental en la política exterior de la Unión desde la creación del Fondo Europeo de Desarrollo (FED) en el marco del Tratado de Roma de 1957. El FED cubría antiguas colonias de África, el Caribey el Pacífico (ACP). En la actualidad, la Unión trabaja con unos 160 países de todo el mundo, centrándose en los países ACP, los países que aspiran a adherirse a la Unión, los socios de la vecindad oriental y meridional, Asia y América Latina. La Unión y sus Estados miembros son en conjunto el principal donante mundial y en 2018 proporcionaron 74. 400 millones de euros en ayuda oficial al desarrollo. La cooperación al desarrollo es una competencia compartida de la Unión: esta puede llevar a cabo una política común de desarrollo, siempre que ello no impida a los Estados miembros ejercer sus propias competencias en la materia. El nivel de cooperación es tal que las agencias de desarrollo de los Estados miembros ejecutan con frecuencia los programas financiados por la Unión. Modelo de Desarrollo Económico Venezolano. Un análisis histórico Es preciso revisar la historia de Venezuela desde la ruptura de la Gran Colombia en 1830, hasta el momento en que el imperio norteamericano, toma el control del sistema financiero global después de salir airoso de la segunda guerra mundial en 1945. Venezuela posterior a la ruptura de la gran Colombia vivió una etapa donde la gobernabilidad tuvo una característica de inestabilidad, producto de las aspiraciones desmedidas de algunos caudillos que detentando el poder por medio de la fuerza, pudieron poner bajo su dominio las tierras y mantener el control sobre ellas, favoreciendo a la clase oligarca criolla y manteniendo el latifundio, continuando con el despojo de las tierras que Bolívar y el Pueblo habían liberado de las manos del imperio español. Vale destacar, que para ese momento el latifundio se extendió, como base de un sistema esclavista mediante la apropiación por parte de los oligarcas de grandes extensiones de tierras, trayendo como consecuencia la injusticia de la propiedad territorial en manos de un pequeño grupo de terratenientes frente a una gran mayoría de personas pobres y explotadas, aún cuando la abolición de la esclavitud la había decretado Bolívar en el año 1816 "Decreto de Carúpano",
  4. 4. la misma no se materializo en su máxima expresión hasta que Zamora lo reclama. Luego de la abolición de la esclavitud en 1854 debido a la presión ejercida por los liberales, la situación del pueblo venezolano no mejoró por cuanto el problema de no tener tierras y no contar con los recursos necesarios para insertarse a la vida económica los condujo a permanecer al servicio de sus antiguos amos, quienes aprovechando la desigualdad de condiciones que ellos crearon por medio del latifundio, estipulaban las condiciones de trabajo de acuerdo a sus intereses, este tipo de relación de trabajo se mantuvo durante todo el siglo XIX aún cuando la explotación de los oligarcas sobre el pueblo a la altura del año 1848 desencadenó la guerra federal que buscaba reivindicar a las personas pobres y explotadas, devolviéndoles la tierra. La economía Venezolana se sustentaba a finales de 1878 de los ingresos provenientes de la agricultura del cacao y del café, en esta misma época se comienza a explotar el petróleo en el estado Táchira en la Hacienda La Alquitrana con la participación de la compañía petrolera del Táchira, posteriormente es construida la primera refinería en la cual se procesaban productos como la gasolina, el querosén y el gasóleo. Periodo 1935-1958.Agregados macroeconómicos, Producto Interno Bruto, Inflación, Reservas Internacionales, Tipos de Cambio, Ahorro, Inversión, Desempleo. A partir de 1936 se inicio el proceso de industrialización contemporánea en Venezuela, durante el gobierno de Eleazar López contreras. Este se a nivel caracterizo a nivel internacional por la pérdida de vigencias de las ideas que sostenían al liberalismo económico. Esta nueva visión de la economía se fue conformando después de la crisis económica que estallo en 1929,y que trajo como contra partida la creciente ola de nacionalismo e intervencionismo estatal, particularmente en Europa. En Venezuela, el efecto de las corrientes del pensamiento internacional que propugnaban una mayor intervención del estado en la vida económica y social del país, se vieron reflejadas en la instauración de un importante conjunto de reformas de carácter legal e institucional, en el campo político como económico y social. El inicio del proceso industrial venezolano lo situamos entre 1936-1945, periodo durante el cual se establecieron las políticas económicas e industriales, así como sus bases instrumentales, que harían posible la subsiguiente industrialización. Las restricciones que impuso la economía de guerra no permitieron que se iniciara la etapa de auge si no a partir de 1945 una vez concluida la segunda guerra mundial y regularizada el comercio exterior. Entre 1936-1944, la actividad petrolera paso a representar 1101,6 millones de bolívares a precios constantes del producto interno bruto 2302,7 millones de
  5. 5. bolívares en 1944, lo que dio un mayor margen de maniobra al estado para impulsar políticas industriales concretas. Producto Interno Bruto Fueron años de abastecimientos, pues la política oficial ayudaba de modo efectivo de los cultivadores y productores campesinos. Las cifras generales de la producción agropecuaria se presentaron en los últimos diez años del periodo de transición muy similares a las cifras de 1936. Esto quiere decir que a pesar de la guerra, se mantuvieron casi invariables las cuotas de producción hasta mostrarse en franco ascenso a partir de 1944. En el período 1950-1957, la población creció de 5,5 millones a 6,7 millones de habitantes; y la producción petrolera, de 1,5 millones de barriles diarios a 2,8 millones. El producto interno bruto per cápita pasó de 1.270 a 1.472 dólares, con una tasa de cambio fija de 3,33 dólares por dólar y una inflación que se mantuvo entre 0 y 1,4 por ciento durante todo el período (con dos años de inflación negativa). Inflación Esta situación de estabilidad continuó durante los años 50. La Guerra de Corea reforzó la posición de Venezuela, lo cual permitió una política de importaciones muy expansiva. Fue esta favorable posición en su sector externo la que explica el éxito de la economía venezolana para evitar presiones inflacionarias durante esta década. Fue posible mediante importaciones solventar deficiencias en el abastecimiento y cubrir cualquier aumento de la demanda, manteniendo lejos los estrangulamientos en la oferta y disponibilidad de bienes que habían caracterizado a otros países latinoamericanos. La tasa anual de crecimiento del gasto público de 1950 a 1959 fue de 13,2%. Durante el mismo período el Ingreso Nacional creció a un 9,7% y la liquidez monetaria un 14,2%7. Sin embargo, los precios mantuvieron una alta estabilidad durante los años analizados. La variación promedio durante los 10 años, 1,97%, es signo de un nivel de crecimiento en los precios demasiado bajo. Si consideramos el Índice de Precios al por mayor, la estabilidad es aún más grande y la variación promedio es aún más baja: 0,96%. Hacia el final de la década de los cincuenta Venezuela se vio inmersa en una serie de cambios en lo económico y político. En el aspecto económico esos cambios jugaron un papel muy importante en los problemas monetarios e industriales a los cuales tuvo que enfrentarse el país al principio de los años sesenta. Como se recalcó anteriormente, a causa de su bajo nivel de industrialización, Venezuela mantuvo una propensión a importar10 bastante alta durante la década de los cincuenta. En 1957 las importaciones se incrementaron en un 49% con respecto a 1956 y en 179% con respecto a 1950. Así, en 1957 la Balanza de Pagos venezolana
  6. 6. registraba un déficit de 583 millones de dólares en Cuenta Corriente. Sin embargo, debido a los ingresos petroleros originados por las nuevas concesiones para la explotación del mineral concedidas por el gobierno militar en 1957, las reservas de oro y divisas se incrementaron en casi 500 millones de dólares12. Durante 1958 y 1959 el nivel de ingresos descendió. No obstante, los niveles de importación e inversión se mantuvieron. Esto fue posible a través del incremento de impuestos a las compañías petroleras en 1958 y mediante el recurso de empréstitos al exterior, lo cual incrementó los ingresos del gobierno13, eliminando de esa forma el déficit en cuenta corriente. A pesar de eso, las reservas internacionales del país mostraron una clara tendencia a la baja durante el final de los años cincuenta y principio de los sesenta. Reservas Internacionales La política petrolera del Presidente López Contreras, en materia de concesiones, fue de previsión para el futuro. Cuidó la riqueza petrolífera nacional y con ello puso las bases para que más tarde, a través de todos los cambios en la política del país, se pudiera llegar a un ensayo de explotación directa. Renunció a la obtención de grandes recursos financieros que le hubieran permitido llevar a la práctica todos sus grandes planes administrativos. Con la restricción total de las concesiones abrió dos posibilidades: mayor participación del país en sus recursos petroleros, y reservas de riquezas que permitirán la superación del país en un corto lapso de 30 años. Las concesiones que el Gobierno otorgó entre 1936 y 1937, fueron dadas bajo condiciones que proporcionaron ventajas especiales para la Nación, tales como: aumento del impuesto de exploración, del inicial de explotación y de regalías; obligación por parte de los concesionarios de depositar en el país, a la orden del Ejecutivo Federal, sumas determinadas para ser invertidas en obras de interés nacional, y obligación, por parte de varios de los mismos de establecer refinerías en el país con capacidades diarias no menores de diez mil barriles. Desde 1936 hasta 1940 la producción petrolera mantuvo un movimiento ascendente, el cual tuvo su origen en el desarrollo de la industria en los Estados Zulia, Monagas, Anzoátegui y el Territorio Federal Delta Amacuro, de las incorporaciones de Tía Juana y Pedernales en 1937, las de Temblador, Bachaquero y Oficina en 1938, y la de Jusepín en 1939. Tipos de Cambio Eleazar López contreras diciembre 1935 hasta 1941 López Contreras, ministro de Guerra y Marina, asume la presidencia temporalmente con la aprobación del Ejército Invita a los exiliados políticos a regresar y libera a los presos políticos Se suceden desórdenes públicos y suspende garantías en enero de 1936 .El 14 de febrero se realiza una marcha
  7. 7. en contra de la suspensión de garantías que es reprimida con saldo de heridos y muertos En respuesta el pueblo, nuevo protagonista político, marcha a la sede presidencial y una delegación es recibida por el presidente. Se acuerda restituir las garantías y juzgar a los responsables de las muertes El gobierno promulga el “Programa de Febrero”, una serie de lineamientos para la modernización del Estado Nacional. Electo por el Congreso Nacional Promulgada la reforma constitucional de 1936 en julio. Se elimina la reelección inmediata y el periodo presidencial se reduce a 5 años, acortando López Contreras su mandato. Se crean varios partidos políticos nuevos como ORVE, PRP o la UNE Dentro de la izquierda hay una escisión no marxista creándose el Partido Democrático Nacional liderado por Betancourt y Villalba entre otros En marzo de 1937 se declara la ilegalidad de las organizaciones de izquierda, expulsan a varios dirigentes del país. En 1938 se crea la Contraloría General de la República y en 1939 el Banco Central y el ministerio de Sanidad. Isaías Medina Angarita Abril 1941 hasta Octubre 1945 Ministro de Guerra y Marina, es electo por el Congreso a la presidencia Inicia un nuevo periodo en el disfrute de las libertades civiles En septiembre de 1941 nace Acción Democrática presidido por Betancourt y Gallegos En 1942 el gobierno crea el Partido Democrático Venezolano Promulgada la Ley de Hidrocarburos de 1943 recibiendo el Estado más renta por la explotación petrolera Promulgada reforma Constitucional de 1945 en mayo. Se elimina el inciso sexto y por lo tanto el PCV es legalizado Se funda Fedecámaras Como candidato presidencial de consenso entre gobierno y oposición se designa al embajador Diógenes Escalante pero debido a su súbita demencia en agosto se rompe el acuerdo. Las tensiones políticas escalan El 18 de octubre la logia militar Unión Militar Patriótica, compuesta por jóvenes oficiales, da un golpe de Estado al cual AD se adhirió. Así Medina es derrocado por la “Revolución de Octubre”. Rómulo Betancourt Octubre 1945 - Febrero 1948 Se constituye una Junta Revolucionaria de Gobierno con Betancourt como presidente Se convoca a elecciones para una Asamblea Constituyente. Los integrantes de la Junta se inhabilitan para presentarse como candidatos a las próximas elecciones presidenciales En diciembre se promulga el Decreto 50/50 percibiendo el Estado más rentas aún por la explotación petrolera Nace COPEI en enero de 1946 y URD en febrero Se constituye la Asamblea Constituyente en marzo, en las primeras elecciones directas, secretas y
  8. 8. universales del país Promulgada Constitución de 1947 en julio. Se consagra la elección directa, secreta y universal para todos los cargos de elección popular. La mujer es incorporada a la política. Periodo presidencial fijado en 5 años Creación de la CVF y la CTV. Rómulo Gallegos Febrero 1948 - Noviembre 1948 Primer presidente electo de manera directa, universal y secreta Confianza de las Fuerzas Armadas se va resquebrajando por diversos rumores que hablan del comunismo oculto de AD Marcos Pérez Jiménez principal conspirador contra el régimen Adversarios de AD lo critican por ser sectario sin permitir participación de otros sectores de la sociedad en el gobierno, incluyendo a otros partidos. Carlos Delgado Chalbaud Noviembre 1948 - Noviembre 1950 Encabeza el golpe de Estado de las Fuerzas Armadas que derroca a Gallegos en noviembre y se conforma una Junta Militar de Gobierno AD es ilegalizado de inmediato y se disuelve la CTV en 1949 .La Constitución de 1947 es derogada volviendo a la de 1936 PCV es ilegalizado en mayo de 1950 después de participar en una huelga petrolera. Delgado Chalbaud es partidario de convocar a elecciones y restablecer la democracia mientras Pérez Jiménez y su círculo tienen otros planes creciendo la distancia entre ambos. Germán Suárez Flamerich Noviembre 1950 - Diciembre 1952 En noviembre ocurre el magnicidio de Delgado Chalbaud bajo extrañas circunstancias La Junta Militar ante la situación designa al embajador Flamerich como presidente provisional Pedro Estaba nombrado como jefe de la policía política del régimen en octubre de 1951 Aumenta el número de presos políticos y se abre el campo de concentración de Guasina en noviembre. Varios dirigentes de AD son asesinados en los próximos años. Inexistencia de prensa libre Se convoca a una Asamblea Nacional Constituyente para diciembre de 1952. AD y PCV inhabilitados políticamente. COPEI y URD concurren Para el año de 1952 el gobierno crea su propio partido, Frente Electoral Independiente, con el cuál participará en las elecciones En noviembre ocurren las elecciones con una clara victoria de URD en los comicios Gobierno se niega a reconocer los resultados y realiza fraude en las elecciones proclamándose al FEI ganador. Los dirigentes de URD son expulsados del país. Marcos Pérez Jiménez Diciembre 1952 - Enero 1958 Junta Militar designa a Pérez Jiménez como presidente provisional y en enero de 1953 es confirmado provisionalmente en su cargo por la Asamblea Constituyente Promulgada la Constitución de 1953. Periodo presidencial de cinco años y se preserva el sufragio universal Asamblea Nacional Constituyente designa a Pérez Jiménez presidente constitucional Se impulsa “El Nuevo Ideal
  9. 9. Nacional” como orientación programática para la transformación física de Venezuela a través de la construcción de obras públicas. En los siguientes años se inauguran obras de gran envergadura para el país Siguen las persecuciones políticas y las torturas Se otorgan nuevas concesiones petroleras y llegan al país oleadas de inmigrantes europeos En 1957 se desarrollan varias protestas estudiantiles y en mayo la Iglesia se pronuncia críticamente sobre la situación en el país En Junio se constituye la Junta Patriótica conformada por dirigentes de URD y PCV que luchan por el restablecimiento de la democracia. Se le unen luego AD y COPEI Se acentúa el distanciamiento entre Pérez Jiménez y las FFAA, quienes sienten que el dictador solo gobierna para él y su camarilla más cercana Elecciones presidenciales pautadas para noviembre se replantean a modo de plebiscito relativo a la continuación del gobierno en el poder o no. Pérez Jiménez triunfa ampliamente y se denuncia fraude y violación a la Constitución El 1 de enero de 1958 inicia con un alzamiento militar sofocado seguido por protestas estudiantiles En el gobierno se dan varios cambios de gabinete que no complacen a los militares y las figuras más cercanas al dictador deben salir del país El 21 de enero amplios sectores de la sociedad inician una huelga general Finalmente ante la presión social y el poco apoyo militar, Marcos Pérez Jiménez huye en la madrugada del 23 de enero a República Dominicana. Wolfgang Larrazábal Enero 1958 - Noviembre 1958 Se conforma nueva Junta Militar presidida por el oficial de mayor antigüedad y con presencia de algunas figuras de la dictadura Se generan nuevas protestas ante esa situación y Larrazábal reemplaza a las figuras ligadas a la dictadura por dos civiles, Blas Lamberti y Eugenio Mendoza. Ahora se habla de Junta de Gobierno Se libera a los presos políticos y regresan los exiliados, entre ellos Villalba, Machado, Caldera y Betancourt En marzo se convocan a elecciones para finales de año Varios oficiales militares de alto rango intentan devolver el poder a las FFAA pero sus conjuras contra el gobierno fracasan y muchos son apresados, exiliados o enviados a embajadas en el exterior Líderes de AD, URD y COPEI acuerdan respetar el resultado de las venideras elecciones, conformar gobierno de Unidad y gobernar de acuerdo a un programa mínimo aceptado por todos, por lo que se firma el Pacto de Punto Fijo en octubre El 14 de noviembre Larrazábal renuncia a la presidencia para postularse como candidato por URD. Edgar Sanabria Noviembre 1958 - Febrero 1959 Se desempeñaba como Secretario de la Junta de Gobierno y es designado por la misma como presidente provisional hasta que tome posesión el nuevo presidente electo El 6 de diciembre se materializa entre los candidatos presidenciales “La Declaración de principios y programa mínimo de gobierno” Promulgada la Ley de Universidades que garantiza la inviolabilidad de los recintos universitarios. Ahorro, Inversión.
  10. 10. A partir de la flotación del dólar (1971), el uso creciente del dinero privado y la profundización bursátil que lo acompaña, son condicionantes de carácter general y universal que tornan ineficaces, para los propósitos del desarrollo, la defensa de la moneda nacional con medidas como el control de cambios y la elevación de las tasas de interés. En efecto el primero dificulta las transacciones internacionales de bienes y capitales y la segunda alimenta los factores depresivos. Por ello son, escasamente, tres países en el planeta los que se encuentra en tan delicada situación: Corea del Norte, Cuba y Venezuela. Por contraste, a partir de ese momento, gran parte de los países del planeta transitan procesos de integración continental; por lo cual los instrumentos financieros y monetarios son manejados dentro de acuerdos internacionales cada día más explícitos (Dornbush, 2001; Mundell, 1997). Ello sin mengua de reconocer que las negociaciones (27) no son fáciles, pues las decisiones involucran la relación entre tasa de desempleo y tipo de cambio. Desempleo La junta de gobierno provisional instalada el 23 de enero de 1958 permitió el regreso de los exiliados y la actuación legal de los partidos políticos, así como la libertad de prensa y de manifestación. Igualmente, anunció la realización de elecciones para diciembre de ese año, siendo esta su labor más significativa por haber posibilitado el retorno al sistema de democracia representativa. En respuesta a la presión popular, la junta sustituyó a los militares comprometidos con el gobierno y la política de Pérez Jiménez por civiles y empresarios. Por otra parte aplico un plan de emergencia para aliviar el desempleo y realizar obras de remodelación barrios y calles; aprobó la ley de universidades que consagro la autonomía universitaria, y reformo la ley de impuesto sobre la renta, para elevar a 60% la participación del estado en la explotación de hidrocarburos. Asimismo, creó el instituto nacional de hipódromos (INH) y la universidad de oriente. La tasa de desempleo se redujo significativamente y, junto con la represión política, Venezuela vivió una era de desarrollo económico y progreso material nunca antes vistos y que no se repitió. Periodo de 1958-1998 .Agregados macroeconómicos, Producto Interno Bruto, Inflación, Reservas Internacionales, Tipos de Cambio, Ahorro, Inversión, Desempleo. Un documento que marca el inicio del periodo es el pacto de gobernabilidad de 1958 (llamado Pacto de Punto Fijo). La expresión ‘‘democracia punto fijista’’ pasó a significar en los últimos años un gobierno de las cúpulas de los partidos con un papel mínimo para la participación ciudadana. Generalmente se considera
  11. 11. también que en este periodo no se logró implantar un Estado de derecho o un bienestar colectivo y duradero para la mayoría de la población. Estas limitaciones hicieron defectuoso el funcionamiento del Estado, restando legitimidad a la operación del sistema político y generando la presente crisis. Producto Interno Bruto, Inflación. La economía venezolana se contrajo debido a la caída de los precios del petróleo, la inflación se disparó hasta alcanzar picos anuales de 84 % en 1989 y 99 % en 1996. Pero a pesar de estas elevadas tasas de inflación, la economía venezolana seguía siendo estable y figuraba como la cuarta economía más grande de América Latina. Reservas Internacionales Electo presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez popularmente Contexto de bajos precios del petróleo y escasas reservas internacionales En febrero se establecen las coordenadas del nuevo modelo económico con el cual se busca revitalizar la economía del país y dejar atrás el esquema ISI. Este nuevo modelo se orienta más hacia el libre mercado, la privatización y la eliminación de subsidios. Tipos de Cambio.  1958 23 enero: huida del general Pérez Jiménez. Constitución de Junta de Gobierno. Octubre: Pacto de Punto Fijo. Diciembre: elecciones generales. Rómulo Betancourt (AD) es electo presidente.  1959 Se constituye gobierno de coalición (AD, URD, COPEI).  1961 Entra en vigor la nueva Constitución nacional.  1963 Diciembre: Raúl Leoni (AD) es electo presidente.  1964 Se constituye gobierno de coalición (AD, FND).  1968 Diciembre: Rafael Caldera (COPEI) es electo presidente.  1969 Se constituye gobierno con minoría en el Congreso. Reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial y creación del Consejo de la Judicatura.  1971 Legalización del Partido Comunista y MIR, cese de la actividad guerrillera (‘‘pacificación’’).  1973 Se inicia el incremento de los precios petroleros. Diciembre: Carlos Andrés Pérez (AD) es electo presidente.  1974 Se inicia nuevo gobierno con enorme recursos fiscales. Se anuncian grandes inversiones en empresas públicas (‘‘La Gran Venezuela’’).  1975 Nacionalización (estatización) del petróleo.  1978 Graves escándalos de corrupción. Diciembre: Luis Herrera Campins (COPEI) es electo presidente.  1979 Inicio de un nuevo gobierno. El presidente Herrera se refiere a la enorme deuda externa en su discurso de inauguración. El Congreso declara la responsabilidad política del presidente Pérez en el caso Sierra Nevada. Se pasan actuaciones al fiscal que decideno acusar penalmente.
  12. 12.  1983 Febrero (‘‘Viernes Negro’’): se establece el control de cambios y comienza una serie de devaluaciones del bolívar. Escándalos de corrupción involucran a varios ministros. Diciembre: Jaime Lusinchi (AD) es electo presidente.  1984 Se inicia nuevo gobierno con mayoría en el Congreso.  1988 Escasez de productos. Frecuentes escándalos de corrupción en años anteriores y en éste. Diciembre: Carlos Andrés Pérez (AD) es electo presidente. Campaña con acusaciones recíprocas de corrupción de AD y COPEI.  1989 Febrero. Se inicia un nuevo gobierno con acuerdo con el FMI y cambios radicales en la política económica (‘‘El Gran Viraje’’). 27 febrero: protestas populares y saqueos (‘‘Caracazo’’). Diciembre: Ley de Descentralización del Poder Público.  1992 Intentos de golpe de Estado en febrero y noviembre.  1993 El presidente Pérez es acusado de corrupción y destituido por el Congreso. Diciembre: Rafael Caldera (Convergencia) es electo presidente.  1994 Se forma gobierno minoritario y anuncia medidas populistas.  1996 El gobierno cambia a una política económica más liberal (‘‘Agenda Venezuela’’). Acuerdo con FMI.  1998 Diciembre: Hugo Chávez (MVR) es electo presidente.  1999 Se aprueba en referéndum convocar Asamblea Constituyente. Nueva elección para configurarla. Nueva Constitución aprobada en referéndum en diciembre. Ahorro, Inversión Las inversiones financieras (especulativas) exigen condiciones de operatividad. Ellas incluyen al régimen de propiedad de los bienes del capital, al contrato de trabajo y a la emisión monetaria, como las instituciones fundamentales que permiten la acumulación de bienes de capital en el largo plazo (sistema capitalista), mediante la libre iniciativa (concurrencia), sacrificios menores en el consumo inmediato y la cancelación de los saldos de todas las transacciones por medios monetarios. Sin embargo, a medida que la sociedad va evolucionando y el dinero se constituye en un instrumento de cambio, el ahorro toma la forma de 30 previsión monetaria. Se conforman los fondos de ahorro hasta la creación del seguro privado, bancos y organismos de previsión grupal. En un sentido amplio el ahorro, como simple acto humano económico tiene por base una cantidad dineraria derivada de las rentas que percibe una persona, lo que responde a la renuncia voluntaria de la misma en utilizarla para su consumo. En un sentido estricto, al ahorro hay que añadirle la finalidad a la que se destina la cantidad ahorrada: cubrir la posibilidad de necesidades futuras
  13. 13. Desempleo. En el año 1958 obligó a más de cinco millones de personas sin trabajo. En los Estados Unidos, el desempleo aumentó pero había poca o ninguna disminución de los ingresos personales. En general, el empleo disminuyó un 6,2%, lo que resulta en 2 millones de pérdidas de empleos y 1,3 millones de personas dibujo de un seguro de desempleo. El desempleo fue más alta en las zonas industriales en el noreste y medio oeste y en las zonas mineras en el Pennsylvania, West Virginia y el oeste. Michigan sufrió más que cualquier otro estado con una tasa de paro del 11%, como Detroit mantiene un récord de 20%. En gran parte, esto era un resultado de una disminución del 47% en la producción de automóviles. Cuando las tasas de desempleo aumentaron más allá de 5,1 millones en enero de 1958, que fueron mayores que en cualquier momento desde 1941. La tasa de ocupación de los venezolanos aumentó, por lo que el desempleo disminuyó de forma radical durante este período. La tasa de desempleo bajó del 14,2% en 1962 hasta el 6,4% en 1968. A su vez, la economía nacional contó con un crecimiento anual de 6,5%. El bolívar se mantuvo estable durante todo el período, situándose la inflación anual en apenas 1,4%, mientras que la inflación acumulada del quinquenio 1964-1969 fue de 7%. Dada esa fortaleza del bolívar durante el período de Leoni, en el año 1966 el Fondo Monetario Internacional reconoció al bolívar como moneda internacional de reserva y de pagos, e inclusive autoriza a países como Chile y España para utilizarlo como moneda dura. Leoni también redujo el gasto público y se incrementaron las reservas internacionales de la nación Políticas para el desarrollo El modelo de desarrollo venezolano implantado desde mediados de los años 40 ha sido caracterizado como de capitalismo rentista.8 Este modelo, como es bien conocido, ha dependido directamente de la dinámica de la industria petrolera, la cual se instaló en el país desde los años 20 de este siglo. Hasta la nacionalización de la industria en 1976, la misma fue manejada por empresas multinacionales, las cuales contribuían al Estado a través del pago de los impuestos que fijados por concepto de explotación de los hidrocarburos. Las cambiantes relaciones entre el Estado y las empresas multinacionales se verificaron a través de las diversas modificaciones en la legislación petrolera e impositiva. La explotación petrolera se vincula con la economía y la sociedad como actividad productiva y como fuente rentística. Como actividad productiva incorpora trabajo, tecnologías, equipos y maquinarias, genera empleo y demanda bienes y servicios producidos en el país. Por el otro lado, la explotación petrolera ha sido una fuente de renta internacional exigida por el Estado venezolano, en tanto propietario de los recursos petroleros explotados en el territorio nacional.
  14. 14. Modelo de desarrollo económico venezolano. Análisis histórico Antes de 1958, se asistió a un proceso de consolidación y/o modernización, que tiene sus inicios en los años finales del siglo XIX. En este sentido, la dinámica política que se inaugura en la segunda mitad del siglo XX no puede ser vista más que en una relación de continuidad histórica con ese pasado, a través del cual se inaugura la creación de unas bases institucionales que tendrán como actotun principal al partido político (Bracho, 1992, 39-88; Molina y Pérez, 1996, 25-61). Este sistema funciono, con gran eficacia hasta mediados de la década de los 80, cuando comenzó a experimentar un agotamiento de sus potencialidades y supuestos, generando una crisis de representatividad que afectó la capacidad del partido político –especialmente de los partidos hegemónicos AD y Copei– para asegurar la gobernabilidad democrática. Ese comportamiento político al cual hacemos referencia reflejó la crisis del SPV como un proyecto hegemónico planteado por intermedio de los partidos políticos, los grupos económicos, las fuerzas armadas, la Iglesia y los demás actores sociales. La crisis no tuvo resolución, por el contrario los agentes históricos que en 1958 tejieron las relaciones de poder sobre la base del entendimiento devinieron en una confrontación caracterizada por el paso de una relación pura coincidencia a otra puro conflicto, deteriorando la estructura institucional que habían construido previamente7. La política se conformó en un ejercicio de la conflictividad, con una doble consecuencia: por un lado, en lo que respectaa los partidospolíticos produjo un “ desencanto democrático” , que los transformó de actores esenciales para la vida pública a grandes responsables de la crisis. El pensamiento político democrático (PPD), durante el período 1958-1993, hizo uso de un planteamiento que sustentaba el accionar de toda la dinámica de participación y toma de decisiones sobre los partidos políticos, asegurándose de esa forma el control sobre los beneficios derivados de la renta petrolera. Este control vino acompañado de ciertas restricciones simbólicas, expresadas en el caso venezolano por el uso exclusivo de la simbología bolivariana como representación del poder político. En este contexto, el bolivarianismo, auspiciado a través de la historia oficial, las sociedades bolivarianas, la Academia Nacional de la Historia, se aseguraba de mantener “ alejado” , mediante una idealización y /o endiosamiento, la figura de Bolívar del resto de los ciudadanos, asumiendo la exclusividad de su uso y representación. El pueblo, en esta perspectiva, se construye a sí mismo como simple espectador, que no anhela otra cosa que la satisfacción de sus necesidades sociales mediante el accionar del partido político. Periodo 1998-2014. Agregados macroeconómicos, Producto Interno Bruto, Inflación, Reservas Internacionales, Tipos de Cambio, Ahorro, Inversión, Desempleo.
  15. 15. Agregados macroeconómicos. Desde el final de la crisis de principios de los años 1990, la economía venezolana tuvo más de una década expansiva de crecimiento macroeconómico, por encima de la media del resto de América Latina. De acuerdo con el BVC, Venezuela recibió de 1998 a 2008 alrededor de 325 mil millones de dólares a través de la producción petrolera y la exportación en general, y de acuerdo con la OPEP para noviembre de 2018 la extracción petrolera cayó a 1 170 000 barriles diarios. En Venezuela comienza un proyecto político en el año 1998, cuando gana las elecciones el Teniente Coronel Hugo Chávez Frías. Que pretendió cambios en el sistema político corrupto, populista y clientelar. Para lo cual, en una primera etapa que denominamos Democracia Bolivariana, se da inicio a un proceso nacional constituyente, que cambió el sistema político venezolano de Democracia Representativa Liberal a Democracia Participativa y Protagónica. Un Estado federal, descentralizado, alternativo, plural, social, de derecho, con una economía social planificada, a través del Sistema Nacional de Planificación, que va desde el poder central hasta las comunidades organizadas. En una segunda etapa, en el año 2005, el mismo, Presidente Chávez, le dio cuerpo a la idea del Socialismo del Siglo XXI, como alternativa al capitalismo (salvaje neoliberal), en democracia y en busca de la igualdad social y en una tercera etapa, el gobierno desarrolla, a partir del año 2012, el concepto del Estado Comunal Bolivariano, que se basa en las organizaciones de base del llamado, por ley, Poder Popular. Cuyo objetivo, en su conjunto, es la transformación de la sociedad venezolana, para crear un hombre nuevo, humanista y socialista. A los efectos de esta investigación este tiempo político que abarca desde 1998 hasta ahora 2014. Producto Interno Bruto. En 2001 el crecimiento del Producto interno bruto o PIB fue del 3,4 %. Un aumento significativo de los precios internacionales del petróleo permitió recuperar la economía de una fuerte recesión sufrida durante el año 1999. Sin embargo, un sector no petrolero relativamente débil, una alta fuga de capitales y una caída temporal en los precios del petróleo evitó que la recuperación fuera mayor. A principios de 2003 se estableció un control de cambio, de un esquema con tasa de cambio libre flotando en bandas a un esquema de precio fijo controlado por el gobierno, haciendo al bolívar devaluarse considerablemente. En 2003, como consecuencia de la grave inestabilidad política, diversos conflictos sociales y la paralización de actividades de la principal empresa estatal petrolera PDVSA, la economía venezolana tuvo una caída de su PIB del 7,7 %.
  16. 16. El 6 de febrero de 2003, el gobierno venezolano implanta un sistema regulatorio de cambio en la compra/venta de divisas extranjeras. La institución gubernamental encargada en ese entonces, CADIVI, inicialmente estableció el cambio de 1600 bolívares por dólar para la venta. El 3 de marzo de 2005 se devaluó la moneda frente al dólar, pasando el cambio oficial de 1920 a 2150 bolívares por dólar. Durante el año 2004 Venezuela experimentó un crecimiento del 17,9 % en su PIB, aunado a la realización del referéndum revocatorio presidencial con el triunfo del presidente Chávez con el 60 % de los votos, el ambiente político se mejoró y afectó positivamente a la economía. Inflación. En 2007 Venezuela venía presentando una inflación de 22.5% una de las más altas de la región y casi de los tres últimos años de la primera década del siglo. Para 2015, Venezuela tiene la tasa de inflación más alta del mundo, superando el 100 % interanual, convirtiéndose en la tasa más alta en la historia del país. En noviembre de 2017 Venezuela entra por primera vez en hiperinflación con una inflación del 50,6 % solo en el mes de octubre. El 2018 es un año pésimo para la economía con retraso en el pago en sus Bonos, perdida del volumen de sus exportaciones de petróleo, perdida de la producción nacional de aluminio, cemento. Hierro. Al final de 2018 la inflación llega a 1.304.494% (más de un millón %) los pronósticos para este año no son alentadores según el FMI el PBI real proyectado para 2019 caerá un porcentaje negativo -25% y con una Tasa de inflación, precios promedio al consumidor de 10 millones por ciento. En un informe de la Asamblea Nacional de septiembre 2019 ubicó en 65,2% la inflación para el mes de agosto al igual que la variación interanual del índice inflacionario es de 135.379,8% (agosto 2018-2019), mientras que la inflación acumulada durante el año 2019, asciende a 7 374.4%. Reservas Internacionales. En el año 2008 se alcanzó el nivel más elevado de reservas internacionales con USD 43127 millones. Para evaluar la capacidad para afrontar los compromisos de deuda externa y estabilización de la moneda, se selecciona el año 2008, por ser el nivel más elevado de reservas internacionales en un período de siete (6) años, período 2006-2012. La capacidad de asumir compromisos por medio de reservas internacionales demuestra: – Control de inflación: de 31,90% a 26,91% de los años 2008 a 2009 y 27,40% en el año 2010
  17. 17. -Aumento de la deuda externa: de 54.336, 73.647 y 89.951 millones de dólares norteamericanos (USD), en 2008, 2009 y 2010 respectivamente y de manera creciente. La confianza en la capacidad de pago y las grandes cantidades de divisas entrando al B.C.V. sienta parte de las bases para el aumento de la deuda externa. Para finalizar la evaluación del histórico de las reservas internacionales. Es importante señalar que las reservas internacionales no es ahorro que puede ser gastado dentro de la economía nacional sino que funcionan como contraparte del dinero en circulación. Evaluar históricamente los niveles de reservas internacionales nos permitirá ver cuál ha sido la capacidad para pagar bienes y servicios al extranjero, capacidad pagar deuda externa y maniobrabilidad para la estabilización de la moneda. Tipos de Cambio. En sus primeros años de gobierno, Hugo Chávez desplegó una política social basada en programas focalizados, de corte asistencialista y en un marco signado por fuertes tensiones políticas e importantes restricciones económicas. Desde 2003, sin embargo, el aumento acelerado de la renta de origen petrolero permitió desarrollar nuevos programas de mayor amplitud –las misiones– e implementados mediante mecanismos extra institucionales. Uno de los objetivos del gobierno es articular esta nueva política social con los esfuerzos por consolidar una «economía social» basada en nuevas formas de organización empresarial, como las cooperativas y las empresas de producción social. Este sería el esqueleto de un nuevo modelo de desarrollo. El artículo argumenta que, más allá de su legítimo propósito de dar respuestas al problema de la exclusión, el modelo luce vulnerable, atado cada vez más al Estado patrimonialista petrolero y sin que se perciba ningún cambio. El gobierno venezolano también ha ampliado enormemente el acceso a los alimentos subsidiados. En 2006, existían 15.726 establecimientos en todo el país que comercializaron alimentos a precios subsidiados (posibilitando un ahorro promedio de 27% y 39% en comparación con los precios de mercado de 2005 y 2006 respectivamente).13 Adicionalmente, se expandieron los programas especiales para las personas en condición de extrema pobreza (por ejemplo, las ‘Casas de Alimentación’ y el programa de distribución de alimentos gratuitos conocido como ‘Suplemento Alimentario’), beneficiaron en promedio a un 67 por ciento y un 43 por ciento de la población en 2005 y 2006 respectivamente.14 Estos datos no incluyen a 1,8 millones de niños beneficiarios de un programa de alimentación escolar en 2006, que contrastan con los 252.000 beneficiarios de 1999.ificativo en la esencia rentística que caracteriza la economía venezolana.
  18. 18. El índice de pobreza disminuyó rápidamente, pasando del valor pico de 55,1 por ciento en 2003 al 30,4 por ciento en 2006 –como podía preverse, en vista del rápido crecimiento económico que se registró en los tres últimos años. El tipo de cambio fijo sobrevaluado, combinado con el nivel actual de la inflación, representa además un problema importante a mediano plazo. Aunque la inflación esté estabilizada e incluso comience a bajar, mientras se mantenga en el nivel actual o similar y el tipo de cambio nominal permanezca fijo, la moneda venezolana continuará apreciándose y seguirá estando más y más sobrevaluada. Esto contraerá cada vez más la producción nacional en sectores que no sean el petrolero y el de bienes no comerciables, tornándose potencialmente en una situación insostenible. No obstante, el tipo de cambio sobrevaluado de Venezuela no representa un riesgo inmediato del mismo tipo que sí implicaron, por ejemplo, las tasas de cambio sobrevaluadas de Argentina, México, Brasil o Rusia en la década de 1990, donde una devaluación súbita y forzosa era inminente. El costo del ajuste en esas situaciones puede ser bastante grande, como lo fue de hecho en Argentina y México. Pero el gobierno venezolano tiene varias opciones para llevar la moneda eventualmente a un nivel más competitivo, ya que dispone de un importante superávit en cuenta corriente. Inversión. Es que el crecimiento económico de Venezuela se verá truncado por la falta de inversión, ya que los inversionistas –tanto nacionales como extranjeros- perciben un clima económico desfavorable para las inversiones la formación bruta de capital fijo estuvo estancada entre 1998 y 2001 y cayó vertiginosamente en un 57 por ciento durante el peor período de inestabilidad y la huelga petrolera de 2002–2003. Sin embargo, durante el período actual de expansión económica este indicador ha crecido formidablemente. Repuntó enormemente en 2004, cuando presentó una tasa de variación interanual real del 49,7 por ciento. Este ritmo rápido de crecimiento se ha mantenido hasta el presente, aumentando 37,9 por ciento en 2005 y 33,5 por ciento en 2006. En el primer trimestre de 2007, la formación bruta de capital fijo es 27 por ciento mayor en comparación al primer trimestre de 2006. Estas cifras no desagregan la inversión pública y la privada. Ahorro. La modificación aprobada en mayo de 1999 tenía implícito un mecanismo de ahorro draconiano que en nada estuvo de acuerdo con los niveles de gasto público ejecutados a partir del año 2000. Específicamente, se mantuvo la redacción de los artículos 4 y 6, pero se incorporó en el artículo 24 una disposiciónque los dejaba sin efecto desde su aprobación (mayo, 1999) hasta el “ejercicio fiscal correspondiente al año 2004 inclusive”. En sustitución de la regla de ahorro anterior, se estableció una nueva base de cálculo para la estimación del aporte al FIEM en el caso de esos tres ingresos (impuesto sobre la renta, impuesto de explotación y dividendos). El Ejecutivo Nacional, habiendo deducido
  19. 19. de forma previa las partidas correspondientes, debía depositar en el FIEM 50% del exceso, estimado éste con base en un cálculo equivalente a 9 dólares por barril. Está en la naturaleza propia de todo fondo de ahorro el acumular activos en épocas de bonanza, y des acumular en épocas de austeridad. La política fiscal expansiva, sin embargo, aun en presencia de precios petroleros cada vez más favorables, generó déficit en todos y cada uno de los años que van de 1999- 2004. Desempleo. El desempleo también ha caído notoriamente en el período actual de recuperación económica, la tasa de desempleo se redujo de 18,4 por ciento en junio de 2003 a 8,3 en junio de 2007,24 su nivel más bajo en más de una década, si se lo compara con el comienzo de la presidencia de Chávez en junio de 1999, cuando el desempleo ascendía al 15 por ciento. En cualquier comparación que se haga, la tasa oficial de desempleo ha caído abruptamente. Obviamente, una tasa de desempleo de 8,3 en Venezuela, como en las economías en desarrollo en general, no es comparable con una tasa semejante en Estados Unidos o en Europa. Muchas de las personas que se cuentan como empleadas en Venezuela, en realidad probablemente están en condición de subempleo. Pero los parámetros de esa medición se mantienen constantes a lo largo del tiempo, y en esa medida muestra una mejoría considerable en el mercado laboral.
  20. 20. CONCLUSIÓN La economía venezolana dada su condición de país mono productor, dependiente del comercio exterior, en el siglo XIX, de sus exportaciones de café y de cacao en el siglo XX, de sus exportaciones petroleras es muy vulnerable a las fluctuaciones de los precios de tales productos en el mercado internacional. En ese escenario, en que se registran periódicas crisis, por la recurrencia de los ciclos económicos, las consecuencias de tales crisis se reflejan sobre desarrollo de la economía venezolana, agregándose a los enormes desajustes internos provocados por la constante inestabilidad política y las desacertadas políticas económicas. Cada vez que el sistema capitalista mundial se resiente, los coletazos de ese malestar repercuten directamente sobre Venezuela a través de las fluctuaciones de su comercio exterior, del cual ha sido tan dependiente, tanto en el siglo XIX como en el siglo XX. El desarrollo del capitalismo industrial estuvo acompañado por una gran inestabilidad, y a los periodos de prosperidad y expansión de la producción, seguían períodos de depresión y de paro. Se trataba de la recurrencia de los ciclos económicos que, hasta 1860, habían sido estudiados como accidentes aislados en el desarrollo del sistema. Al entrar en depresión, los países industrializados disminuyeron sus demandas de materias primas y de productos alimentarios importados, lo que afectó severamente las economías de los países productores y exportadores de esos bienes. Así, a través del comercio exterior y de los movimientos internacionales de capital, las consecuencias de las crisis capitalistas se trasladan a países como Venezuela. Aparte de estos factores de origen, a la ocurrencia de la crisis contribuyen también factores de orden interno, tales como las desacertadas políticas económicas y sociales y la inestabilidad política existente. La economía de Venezuela presenta algunas particularidades que son esenciales, como: - Un desarrollo precario y una modernización obtenidos a partir de la percepción estatal de una renta petrolera internacional y hasta ahora dependiente de ella. - Una empresa estatal que está entre las mayores del mundo y que con sus impuestos paga el 75% del gasto público. - Exportaciones que en un 95% provienen de tal empresa El modelo distributivo de la renta, que ha resultado del desarrollo histórico de Venezuela, ha entrado en una crisis definitiva por causas muy generales. Entre esas, el incremento sostenido del gasto público, generado por una dinámica interna y la desaparición gradual de la renta petrolera internacional, producida por el desarrollo generalizado del sistema capitalista. Aunque acontecimientos
  21. 21. accidentales puedan retardar o acelerar el desarrollo de la crisis, las causas generales son persistentes. El modelo futuro, hacia el cual debe ir Venezuela, debe basarse en una economía desarrollada normal en que el componente rentístico no sea esencial. En su lugar el componente necesario y fundamental es una flexibilidad tecnológica que permita hacer frente a las condiciones cambiantes del futuro mercado internacional. Es muy difícil conseguir asistencia internacional para financiar ese cambio. Por otra parte, las fuentes privadas nacionales son pobres y dependen en gran parte de la renta petrolera.

