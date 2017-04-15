Andalucía Prehistórica, Paleocristiana, Prerromana y Romana.

PATRIMONIO CULTURAL Y ARTÍSTICO DE ANDALUCÍA TRABAJO REALIZADO POR: ANDREA FÉNIX, SARA RUÍZ Y YASMINA FERREIRA 1ºBACH.C
ÍNDICE • 1. Aportación de los pueblos prehistóricos, prerromanos, romanos y paleocristianos en Andalucía. • 1.1. Caracterí...
1. APORTACIÓN DE LOS PUEBLOS PREHISTORICOS, PRERROMANOS, ROMANOS Y PALEOCRISTIANOS. PUEBLOS PREHISTORICOS PALEOLÍTICO NEOL...
PALEOLITICO NEOLITICO EDAD DE LOS METALES
PUEBLOS PRERROMANOS TARTESSOS Cultura prerromana más importante: Sevilla, Huelva, Cádiz. Su origen se remonta a la Edad de...
TARTESSOS IBEROS PUEBLOS COLONIZADORES
PUEBLOS ROMANOS BAELO CLAUDIA S.II a.C. Es una de las ruinas romanas más espectaculares de España. Los romanos de asentaro...
BAELO CLAUDIA ITALICA CORDUBA
PUEBLOS PALEOCRISTIANOS ESCULTURA PINTURA Los pueblos Paleocristianos desarrollaron un estilo de arte denominado bizantino...
1.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL MEGALITISMO. ESTUDIO DE: DÓLMENES DE VALENCIA DE LA CONCEPCIÓN, EL DE SOTO, CONJUNTO MEGALÍTICO D...
DÓLMENES DE VALENCIA DE LA CONCEPCIÓN DOLMEN DE LA PASTORA El dolmen de La Pastora es el mejor conservado de toda la zona....
DÓLMENES DE VALENCIA DE LA CONCEPCIÓN DOLMEN DE LA MATARRUBILLA Fue el segundo dolmen encontrado en Valencia. Fue descubie...
DÓLMENES DE VALENCIA DE LA CONCEPCIÓN DOLMEN DE ONTIVEROS El dolmen de Ontiveros es el único que no es visitable dado que ...
DOLMEN DE SOTO El dolmen de Soto, datado entre el 3000 y el 2500 a.C., se encuentra en la localidad de Trigueros, en Huelv...
CONJUNTO MEGALÍTICO DE ANTEQUERA El Conjunto Arqueológico de los Dólmenes de Antequera es una institución cultural español...
DOLMEN DE MENGA Construido en el año 4700 a.C., se trata de un sepulcro de corredor. Está construido con grandes piedras v...
DOLMEN DE VIERA Construido en el 4000 a. C., fue descubierto en febrero de 1903 por los hermanos José Viera Fuentes y Anto...
THOLOS DE EL ROMERAL Construido en el 3800 a. C, fue descubierto en 1904 por los hermanos Viera Fuentes. Es singular por s...
CONJUNTO MEGALÍTICO DE LOS MILLARES Formado por un conjunto de yacimientos, Los Millares forma parte de la Edad de Los Met...
1.2. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL ARTE IBÉRICO. ESTUDIO DE LOS RESTOS DE LA PROVINCIA DE JAÉN. Arte Ibérico: su formación se compre...
ESCULTURA ANTROPOMORFA Características: hay numerosos ejemplares de carácter religioso y funerario. Se comprende desde el ...
ESTUDIO DE LOS RESTOS DE LA PROVINCIA DE JAÉN YACIMIENTO DE CERRILLO BLANCO (JAÉN) Compuesto por una necrópolis de inhumac...
1.3. CARACTERISTICAS GENERALES DEL ARTE ROMANO. ESTUDIO DE LOS CONJUNTOS ARQUEOLÓGICOS DE ITALICA, BAELO CLAUDIA, MUNIGUA ...
ITALICA Fue fundada por Público Cornelio Escipión, en el 206 a.C. Fue declarada “monumento nacional” el 13 de diciembre de...
BAELO CLAUDIA El yacimiento está situado en la Ensenada de Bolonia , dentro del Parque Natural del Estrecho . La ciudad su...
MUNIGUA Este yacimiento se encuentra entre el municipio sevillano de Villanueva del Rocío y Minas . La ciudad romana estab...
RUTA BÉTICA ROMANA Discurría por a provincia más meridional de la Hispania Romana. La ruta atraviesa parajes como el parqu...
CRÉDITOS: • Punto 1; realizado por Andrea Fénix, Sara Ruiz y Yasmina Ferreira. • Punto 1.1.; realizado por Andrea Fénix y ...
