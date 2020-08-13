Post Traumatic Stress Disorder & Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE REASONABLE MAN
The process of M.A.P and its effects on developing a reasonable man.

  1. 1. THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE REASONABLE MAN
  2. 2. POST TRAMATIC STRESS DISORDER Conditions included in this classification require exposure to a traumatic or stressful event as a diagnostic criterion. The person was exposed to: death, threatened death, actual or threatened serious injury, or actual or threatened sexual violence, in the following way(s):Direct exposure Witnessing the trauma Learning that a relative or close friend was exposed to a trauma Indirect exposure to aversive details of the trauma, usually in the course of professional duties. POST-TRAUMATIC SLAVE SYNDRAOM Post Traumatic SlaveSyndrome is a condition thatexists when a population has experienced multigenerational trauma resulting from centuries of slavery and continues to experience oppression and institutionalized racism today. Added to this condition is abelief (real or  imagined) that the benefits of the society inwhich they live are notaccessible to them. This, then,is Post Traumatic SlaveSyndrome: Multigenerational Truama + Absance of oppurtunity - PTSS Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) Post Stramatic Slave Disorder. Dr. Jp Degury
  3. 3. M.A.P: M: Multigenerational trauma together with continued oppression; A: Absence of opportunity to heal or access the benefits available in the society; leads to P: Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome.. What is PTSS? IT IS A M.A.P Dr. Joy DeGruy : Post Traumatic Slave disorder
  4. 4. I Y A N L A V A N Z A N T "Your willingness to look at your darkness is what empowers you to change.” WHAT INSPIRES US:

