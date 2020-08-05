Successfully reported this slideshow.
Andrea Dal Pozzo Portfolio progetti
The Family è un progetto nato nel 2O13 con il fine ultimo di reinventare una realtà locale attiva dal 19OO. Spazio per con...
The Family P R O G E T T I G R A F I C I //2 O 1 5 AaGotham Bold AaMohave AaMoon Flower Bold AaFabfeltScript Bold AaGotham...
Per il listino cocktail del The Family ho realizzato una serie di illustrazioni di stampo retrò, che assemblate insieme cr...
The Family
Negli anni ho avuto modo di preparare anche altri materiali per concerti, eventi e corsi.
Fandango Club è un’agenzia di eventi che vanta un portfolio clienti molto ampio. Neitreannidipermanenzaquihoavutomodo di l...
Fandango YVES SAINT LAURENT Visual e progetto Club
FandangoClub FACEBOOK • FERNET-BRANCA • CERVED • YVES ROCHER Illustrazioni
Aiba è l’ Associazione Italiana Brokers Di Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni, una realtà fondatanel1969.Quest’annocelebra50a...
FandangoClub
Per il primo anno e mezzo in Fandango ho lavorato fisicamente in sede dal cliente,questo mi ha permesso di confrontarmi di...
FandangoClub
Fandango Club oltre a creare eventi On Demand per vari clienti, si occupa anche di organizzare fiere in licenza o propieta...
Fiera di origine svizzera che si concentra sulle passioni maschili. Per questo evento mi è stata assegnata la direzione ar...
FandangoClub
Dopo un primo periodo di supporto all’art director assegnato al progetto, nel tempo ho imparato a gestire la mole di lavor...
Ogilvy &Mather A R T D I R E C T O R //2 O 1 6 PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
Come membro del Consiglio direttivo nell’organizzazione dell’Albizzate Valley Festival sono stato resposabile del Reparto ...
Portfolio progetti CONTATTI andreadalp@gmail.com | +39 338 8960012 | Linkedin
Andrea Dal Pozzo Portfolio

Alcuni dei miei lavori

Published in: Design
Andrea Dal Pozzo Portfolio

  1. 1. Andrea Dal Pozzo Portfolio progetti
  2. 2. The Family è un progetto nato nel 2O13 con il fine ultimo di reinventare una realtà locale attiva dal 19OO. Spazio per concerti dall’inizio del progetto, nella stagione 2O15/2O16 ha deciso di dare un identità alla sezione dedicata alla musica. Partendo da questo si è deciso di ripensare a tutto il brand. The Family | G R A F I C I r e B R A N D I N G T H E F A M I L Y The Family è un progetto nato nel 2O13 con il ﬁne ultimo di reinventare una realtà locale attiva dal 19OO. Spazio per concerti dall’inizio del progetto, nella stagione 2O15/2O16 ha deciso di dare un identità alla sezione dedicata alla musica. Partendo da questo si è deciso di ripensare a tutto il brand. //2 O 1 5 ARetrosans ACanter aRispa PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  3. 3. The Family P R O G E T T I G R A F I C I //2 O 1 5 AaGotham Bold AaMohave AaMoon Flower Bold AaFabfeltScript Bold AaGotham Medium PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  4. 4. Per il listino cocktail del The Family ho realizzato una serie di illustrazioni di stampo retrò, che assemblate insieme creano delle cornici che richiamano lo spirito o gli ingredienti delle verie ricette. Il listino prezzi delle bevande invece è stato pensato per essere stampato su semplici A4 coloratipiegaticomesefosserounsegnalibro da inserire nell’agenda che contiene i cocktail della casa. Il menù del cibo riprende il listino prezzi ma in un impaginato più semplice, dal look vintage e pop. The Family | PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  5. 5. The Family PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  6. 6. Negli anni ho avuto modo di preparare anche altri materiali per concerti, eventi e corsi. The Family | PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  7. 7. Fandango Club è un’agenzia di eventi che vanta un portfolio clienti molto ampio. Neitreannidipermanenzaquihoavutomodo di lavorare per molti di essi, sia per eventi sia per lavori di comunicazione. Fandango |Club PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  8. 8. Fandango YVES SAINT LAURENT Visual e progetto Club PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  9. 9. FandangoClub PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO FACEBOOK • FERNET-BRANCA • CERVED • YVES ROCHER Illustrazioni
  10. 10. Aiba è l’ Associazione Italiana Brokers Di Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni, una realtà fondatanel1969.Quest’annocelebra50annidi attività, e in occasione di questo anniversario hanno sentito la necessità di rinnovare il loro brand e il loro modo di comunicare. Partendodaunnuovologoinrealtàholavorato su tutta la loro identità visiva, creando un manuale completo che comprende il corretto utilizzo del logo ma anche come comunicare il brand all’esterno nel modo corretto. LOGO ORIGINALE ALTRE PROPOSTE NON ACCETTATE Fandango |Club PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  FandangoClub
  12. 12. Per il primo anno e mezzo in Fandango ho lavorato fisicamente in sede dal cliente,questo mi ha permesso di confrontarmi direttamente con il loro reparto marketing inserendomi come membro del team interno e come riferimento per la produzione grafica del cliente. Per GameStop, l’agtenzia gestisce tutta la comunicazione esclusa la parte del sito internet. Questo comprende DEM, banner, volantini, materiali promozionali come il volantone e il magazine, materiali marketing per allestimenti dei negozi ecc... Fandango |Club G R A F I C I Comunicazione per GAMESTOP Fin dal primo giorno in Fandango ho lavorato ﬁsicamente in sede dal cliente,questo mi ha permesso di confrontarmi direttamente con il loro reparto marketing inserendomi come membro del team interno e come riferimento per la produzione graﬁca del cliente. Per GameStop, l’agtenzia gestisce tutta la comunicazione esclusa la parte del sito internet. Questo comprende DEM, banner, volantini, materiali promozionali come il volantone e il magazine, materiali marketing per allestimenti dei negozi ecc... //2 O 1 6 PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  FandangoClub
  14. 14. Fandango Club oltre a creare eventi On Demand per vari clienti, si occupa anche di organizzare fiere in licenza o propietare, tra queste c’è Milan Games Week. Appuntamento anuale con il mondo dei videogames. Tra i più importanti eventi del mondo gaming in Italia. Quest’anno si celebrano i 10 anni dell’evento, per questo il keyvisual è una X. Inoltre causa Covid sarà per la prima volta fruibile digitalmente. Per MGW-X ho curato il keyvisual e la social identity. Fandango |Club PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  15. 15. Fiera di origine svizzera che si concentra sulle passioni maschili. Per questo evento mi è stata assegnata la direzione artistica insieme al creative supervisor. Di questo evento abbiamo sviluppato campagna ATL, comunicazione web e piano editoriale social. Fandango |Club PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  FandangoClub
  17. 17. Dopo un primo periodo di supporto all’art director assegnato al progetto, nel tempo ho imparato a gestire la mole di lavoro richiesto dal cliente in modo autonomo e in coppia con il Copywriter, partendo dall’ideazione fino alla stampa. Durante questi mesi di lavoro con WIND abbiamo avuto modo di lavorare su vari tipi di progetti, principalmente affissioni nazionali con testimonial (adattamenti della parte video creata dal cliente) o con idee creative. A queste si aggiungono altri lavori come banner newsletter, loghi, volantoni,e altre produzioni.- Ogilvy | &Mather a t l e d i g i t a l W I N D Dopo un primo periodo di supporto all’art director assegnato al progetto, nel tempo ho imparato a gestire la mole di lavoro richiesto dal cliente in modo autonomo e in coppia con il Copywriter, partendo dall’ideazione ﬁno alla stampa. Durante questi mesi di lavoro con WIND abbiamo avuto modo di lavorare su vari tipi di progetti, principalmente afﬁssioni nazionali con testimonial (adattamenti della parte video creata dal cliente) o con idee creative. A queste si aggiungono altri lavori come banner newsletter, loghi, volantoni,e altre produzioni.- //2 O 1 6 PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  18. 18. Ogilvy &Mather A R T D I R E C T O R //2 O 1 6 PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  19. 19. Come membro del Consiglio direttivo nell’organizzazione dell’Albizzate Valley Festival sono stato resposabile del Reparto Comunicazione. In questo ruolo ho collaborato con un team work formato da professionisti del settore e non, nel tentativo di creare unacomunicazione più funzionale possibile. Nel 2O16, dopo anni che svolgevo l’attività di Art Director all’interno del gruppo, ho realizzato interamentetuttalagraficaeprodottidelfestival, dalla stampa di manifesti e volantini al merchandising. Mega | A L B I Z Z A T E V A L L E Y F E S T I V A L 2 0 1 6 Come membro del Consiglio direttivo nell’organizzazione dell’Albizzate Valley Festival sono stato resposabile del Reparto Comunicazione. In questo ruolo ho collaborato con un team work formato da professionisti del settore e non, nel tentativo di creare una comunicazione più funzionale possibile. Nel 2O16, dopo anni che svolgevo l’attività di Art Director all’interno del gruppo, ho realizzato interamente tutta la graﬁca e prodotti del festi- val, dalla stampa di manifesti e volantini al merchandising. PORTFOLIO PROGETTI | ANDREA DAL POZZO
  20. 20. Portfolio progetti CONTATTI andreadalp@gmail.com | +39 338 8960012 | Linkedin

