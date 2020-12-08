Ecuador megadiverso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS 7 VOLCANES MÁS ACTIVOS DEL ECUADOR
VOLCÁN CAYAMBE • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 5.790 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicació...
VOLCÁN COTOPAXI • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 5897 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicació...
VOLCÁN TUNGURAHUA • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 5023 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicac...
VOLCÁN SANGAY • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 5300 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicación:...
VOLCÁN PICHINCHA • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 4776 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicaci...
VOLCÁN REVENTADOR • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 3480 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicac...
VOLCÁN CHACANA • Metros sobre el nivel del mar: tiene una altitud aproximada de 4000 m sobre el nivel del mar. • Ubicación...
HIDROGRAFÍA DEL ECUADOR
PRINCIPALES RÍOS DE LA VERTIENTE DEL PACÍFICO • Chota: Nace en el monte Olivo, entre Imbabura y Carchi y desemboca en el P...
• Cañar: Nace en la laguna de Culebrillas con el nombre de San Antonio, y desemboca en el golfo de Guayaquil. Recorre las ...
LOS PRINCIPALES RÍOS DE LA VERTIENTE AMAZONAS • Putumayo: En su mayoría es río colombiano, pero recibe las aguas del río S...
• Pastaza: Nace en la provincia de Tungurahua con el nombre de río Cutuchi y Patate, recibe las aguas del Palora y Guasago...
• Los principales lagos y embalses se encuentran, en su mayor parte, en la Sierra y son de escasa entidad, más bien laguna...
10 CASCADAS DE ECUADOR
EL PAILÓN DEL DIABLO • Ubicación: Baños de Agua Santa, Tungurahua • Altura: 80 m aprox. • Debe su nombre a que la formació...
MANTO DE LA NOVIA • Ubicación: Baños de Agua Santa, Tungurahua • Altura: 40 m aprox. • Este nombre se adoptó porque las ag...
LA CASCADA DEL AMOR • Ubicación: A 7 kilómetros de San Miguel de los Bancos en Pichincha • Altura: 25 m aprox. • La llamar...
CASCADAS DE LOS ARAPICOS • Ubicación: Cantón Morona, Morona Santiago • Altura: 65 m aprox. • Son un conjunto de cerca de 5...
CASCADA MASHUNTS • Ubicación: a 30 minutos entre Taisha a Macas, Morona Santiago • Altura: 3 m aprox. • El río Yuwints for...
CASCADA MÁGICA DEL RÍO MALO • Ubicación: poblado de San Carlos, parroquia Gonzalo Díaz de Pineda, cantón El Chaco, al nort...
CASCADAS PIEDRA BLANCA • Ubicación: Autopista Naranjito Bucay, Cumandá • Altura: 90 m aprox. • Cuenta con más de 40 cascad...
CASCADA DE GALLITO DE LA PEÑA • Ubicación: Baños de Agua Santa, Tungurahua • Altura: 60 m aprox. • Salto de agua que se lo...
CASCADA SAN FRANCISCO • Ubicación: Baños de Agua Santa, Tungurahua • Altura: 80 m aprox. • Estas cascadas nacen del río Sa...
CASCADA ANKUASH • Ubicación: Ubicada en la parroquia Chicaña en la reserva del centro Shuar de Ankuash en Morona Santiago ...
5 PRODUCTOS DE MAYOR EXPORTACIÓN EN EL ECUADOR
PETRÓLEO CRUDO • Cantidad exportada en toneladas: 22 millones de toneladas • Ha significado al país 14 979 millones de dól...
BANANA • Cantidad exportada en toneladas: 14'972100 toneladas métricas • El sector bananero no es el que más dinero genera...
CAMARÓN • Cantidad exportada en toneladas: 426 mil toneladas • Representó 2 mil 800 millones de dólares para el país
CACAO • Cantidad exportada en toneladas: 330.000 toneladas métricas • Ha significado al p aís 14 979 millones de dólares E...
FLORES • Cantidad exportada en toneladas: 157.418 toneladas. • Representó un ingreso de 850 millones al país el año pasado...
Ecuador megadiverso
Ecuador megadiverso

7 volcanes más activos de Ecuador, la hidrografía, cascadas y los productos más exportados.

Ecuador megadiverso

