La linea de tiempo

0991620480 Ing. Alexis Machado Chávez Vásquez Andrea Yajaira andreafju.ac@gmail.com PUBLICIDAD Y MARKETING
LA LÍNEA DE TIEMPO CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN Una buena publicidad, está bien hecha si es que la agencia analizó y comprendió bien:...
La Empresa Es la unidad conformada por un grupo de personas, bienes materiales y financieros , con el objetivo de producir...
El mercado Es el contexto en donde tienen lugar los intercambios de productos y servicios, se llevan a cabo las ofertas, l...
Según el número de participantes que ofertan: Competencia perfecta: hay muchos vendedores y compradores, por lo tanto ning...
La competencia y sus consumidores Cuando existe más de un participante dentro de un mercado, lo podemos denominar Competen...
Los medios de comunicación Los anunciantes para llegar a los distintos consumidores requieres de herramientas con diversos...
Asimismo, existen otras tres agrupaciones que son nuevas tendencias, y que varía su concepción de acuerdo a los expertos e...
La línea en el marketing Se refleja en tres cualidades clave que separan los métodos de promoción emergentes, encarnan los...
ATL - BTL - OTL ATL Se refiere a los canales de comercialización tradicionales que se esfuerzan por alcanzar un público ma...
BTL La publicidad por debajo de la línea centrada en grupos específicos de consumidores Tipos de BTL Promociones de precio...
OTL Estar “en la línea” es el uso del marketing digital donde el sector de la educación es un desafío que trata con un nue...
  2. 2. LA LÍNEA DE TIEMPO CONTEXTUALIZACIÓN Una buena publicidad, está bien hecha si es que la agencia analizó y comprendió bien: los medios de comunicación, el público, los fenómenos relacionados, la situación económica, la competencia, etc. Se debe analizar el contexto de los medios de comunicación en la sociedad para poder discernir el de la publicidad. El entorno de los medios de comunicación determinará la naturaleza de la publicidad que debe subsistir. La principal función de la publicidad es el desarrollo económico. La publicidad conexa con el impulso económico, la realidad social, política y cultural de un lugar, delimitan las características del entorno publicitario, su alcance y competencia. Es la tendencia que moviliza el crecimiento de la actividad publicitaria.
  3. 3. La Empresa Es la unidad conformada por un grupo de personas, bienes materiales y financieros , con el objetivo de producir algo o prestar un servicio que cubra una necesidad y, por el que se obtenga beneficios. Las empresas se clasifican de acuerdo a su actividad económica. • Sector primario (agricultura) • Sector secundario (construcción) • Sector terciario (servicios) Los productos se pueden clasificar de acuerdo a sus características, atributos y funciones: tamaño, color, diseño, comestible, renovable, ecológico, desechable, etc.
  4. 4. El mercado Es el contexto en donde tienen lugar los intercambios de productos y servicios, se llevan a cabo las ofertas, las demandas, las compras y las ventas. Clasificación de los mercados Pueden clasificarse según diferentes criterios y por lo tanto tenemos diferentes segmentos y nombres de mercados. Según su volumen: Mercados mayoristas: Alto volumen de ventas. Mercado minoristas: Bajo volumen de ventas.
  5. 5. Según el número de participantes que ofertan: Competencia perfecta: hay muchos vendedores y compradores, por lo tanto ninguno puede influir en el funcionamiento del mercado Oligopolio: hay pocos ofertantes para un determinado producto o servicio y por lo tanto se ponen de acuerdo en fijar precios y condiciones de venta. Monopolios: un solo ofertante de un producto o servicio muy demandado, por lo tanto puede fijar el precio y las condiciones. Según la regulación: Mercados regulados: el estado ejerce controles sobre los precios y las condiciones. Mercados desregulados: el estado no ejerce controles y por lo tanto es el mercado quien fija los precios. Según las transacciones sean sobre bienes o servicios: Mercado de bienes: se compran y venden productos y mercancías Mercado de servicios: contrataciones
  6. 6. La competencia y sus consumidores Cuando existe más de un participante dentro de un mercado, lo podemos denominar Competencia. En el sector turístico, podemos decir que el concepto de competencia se encuentra en los servicios de consumo. Un factor esencial para que exista la competencia es que haya un considerable número de consumidores a los cuales se les puede atacar a través de diversas estrategias de publicidad. Los consumidores son aquellas personas (o personas) que poseen un dinero que es susceptible de ser gastado en bienes o en servicios.
  7. 7. Los medios de comunicación Los anunciantes para llegar a los distintos consumidores requieres de herramientas con diversos perfiles para ser efectivos. La empresa o agencia de publicidad debe estudiar cuidadosamente cuáles son los mas idóneos para su campaña publicitaria. Los medios de comunicación en la publicidad, de acuerdo a sus características, se pueden alinear dentro de tres agrupaciones: ATL: Above The Line: Busca promover la marca a través de la tv, cine, radio, medios impresos, etc. BTL: Below The Line: Publicidad en medios no convencionales, emplea el factor sorpresa y es muy creativa a corto plazo y menos costo OTL: On the Line Se realiza a través de medios totalmente digitales y con la facilidad de interacción: sitios web, redes sociales, tiendas virtuales, etc.
  8. 8. Asimismo, existen otras tres agrupaciones que son nuevas tendencias, y que varía su concepción de acuerdo a los expertos en el campo de la publicidad y el marketing. TTL: Through The Line (A través de la línea) ETL: Embrace The Line (Abrazar la línea) FTL: Fuck the Line (joder la línea)
  9. 9. La línea en el marketing Se refleja en tres cualidades clave que separan los métodos de promoción emergentes, encarnan los elementos universales del éxito esfuerzos de marketing por debajo de la línea: Percepción La medida en que un consumidor siente que está comprometido como un participante activo en un diálogo de marketing. Interacción Consumidores responden a comunicaciones de marketing a través de canales preferidos que son convenientes y accesible. Medibilidad Un vendedor puede rastrear los resultados de una iniciativa individual, determinar el rendimiento de la inversión correspondiente.
  10. 10. ATL - BTL - OTL ATL Se refiere a los canales de comercialización tradicionales que se esfuerzan por alcanzar un público masivo con mensajes que refuerzan una marca. Ejemplos Televisión Radio Revistas Periódicos
  11. 11. BTL La publicidad por debajo de la línea centrada en grupos específicos de consumidores Tipos de BTL Promociones de precios Cupones Reembolso de dinero Regalo con la compra Incentivos frecuentes de usuario Competiciones y premios Muestra en el punto de venta.
  12. 12. OTL Estar “en la línea” es el uso del marketing digital donde el sector de la educación es un desafío que trata con un nuevo audiencia cada año. Tipos de OTL Crear o actualizar un sitio web. Mantener blogs para motivar. Optimización del motor de búsqueda. Participar a través de las redes sociales. Promover a través de canales pagos. El email marketing es efectivo. Reorientación de la conversación. Generación de clientes potenciales y relación con el cliente administración. Administre la reputación en línea.

