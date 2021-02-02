Successfully reported this slideshow.
#Canva SETTORE didattita innovativa Ca' foscari Dott.AndreaCentaro "Toolbox" per i corsi blended- LEZIONE 3
In questa lezione: 1. Vedremo che cosa è Canva e che cosa posso fare con questo strumento digitale. 2. Vedremo passo per...
1. Che cos’è Canva? Canva è uno strumento di progettazione grafica basato sul web, il quale non richiede per- tanto l’in...
Fig. 2 ________________________________________________________________________________ 2. Il “cruscotto” Terminata la r...
4. Creare un nuovo progetto Una volta fatto clic sul tasto Crea un progetto apparirà un menù a tendina dove sarà possi...
6. Scegliere un modello Il modo più semplice per iniziare e quello di cliccare sull’icona Modelli (Fig.7), sfogliando ne...
Fig. 10 __________________________________________________________________ Oltre a modificare elementi già presenti nel ...
Facendo clic sull’ sfondo scelto l’immagine apparirà nella slide sostituen- do quella vecchia. Fig. 13 _______________...
3. Funzioni utili alla didattica. Condividere un progetto. 1. All’interno dell’area di lavoro, Canva dà la possibili...
Salvare i progetti in JPG, PDF È possibile salvare nel proprio computer i progetti crearti. All’interno del- l’area di...
4. Conclusioni Canva si caratterizza come un ottimo strumento autore utile per la realizzazione di progetti grafici. Pur...
