Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: EEASI – Efficientamento Energetico per gli Aeroporti S...
In collaborazione con Il punto di partenza sarà il cambio di prospettiva nella stipula dei Contratti di Programma (Istitut...
In collaborazione con l’Ing. Laura Attaccalite, ingegnere civile specializzato nella pianificazione aeroportuale con parti...
In collaborazione con ENAC si prevedono dei confronti sul campo con i gestori aeroportuali i quali potranno esporre i loro...
In collaborazione con • Applicazione del WaCC incrementale (incentivo economico) secondo il principio del merito verso i n...
May. 14, 2021

Progetto eeasi premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - template_word_formato_pdf

File Word Formato PDF Progetto EEASI di ENAC per Forum PA

Progetto eeasi premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - template_word_formato_pdf

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: EEASI – Efficientamento Energetico per gli Aeroporti Sostenibili Italiani INDICE 1. Descrizione della soluzione 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) 7. Tempi di progetto 1. Descrizione della soluzione EESAI è un progetto tecnico-culturale di ENAC che si rivolge al settore aeronautico volendo promulgare un approccio innovativo nella gestione aeroportuale, che sia in linea con i Principi dello Sviluppo Sostenibile con particolare attenzione all’efficientamento energetico. Il fine ultimo è quello di rivoluzionare la cultura aeroportuale: indirizzare il settore alla transizione ecologica, perseguire il concetto del “Green New Deal”, quindi, i Principi alla base del Recovery Plan. Tutto questo attraverso un lavoro sinergico con i gestori aeroportuali ed altri enti pubblici, basato sulla fiducia, il merito e le competenze. Il motto del progetto è: “L’aereo decolla sempre controvento”. La Pubblica Amministrazione, per definizione, ha come fine delle sue azioni l’interesse pubblico, quindi, per il periodo emergenziale in cui stiamo vivendo, le è richiesto di essere d’esempio. EEASI vuole costruire una nuova forma mentis che permetta al settore aeronautico di farsi trovare pronto a “spiccare il volo” nel momento della ripresa. Il mondo dell’aviazione impatta sull’ambiente in diversi momenti e, negli ultimi anni, ci si è focalizzati soprattutto sullo sviluppo degli aerei, lasciando indietro tutto il contesto circostante, tra cui l’aerostazione.
  2. 2. In collaborazione con Il punto di partenza sarà il cambio di prospettiva nella stipula dei Contratti di Programma (Istituto che permette di programmare gli interventi infrastrutturali per lo sviluppo di un aeroporto, con la possibilità di remunerazione attraverso un piano tariffario). Attraverso questi strumenti, viene assicurata, ad opera del gestore aeroportuale, la realizzazione delle opere e degli interventi nonché il rispetto degli obiettivi di qualità e di tutela ambientale, al fine di garantire al passeggero un servizio qualitativamente adeguato e rispettoso dell’ambiente. In particolare, tali obiettivi si valutano in base al raggiungimento di alcuni indicatori previsti all’interno delle Linee Guida ENAC. Per quanto concerne la tutela ambientale il documento di riferimento è: “Linee guida per la proposta e la valutazione degli indicatori ambientali nei contratti di programma”. Tale documento verrà revisionato creando un modello schematico razionale che permetta una valutazione, nonché un monitoraggio, più efficacie, quantitativo e strutturato di tutti gli interventi che saranno accordati nel Contratto di Programma. I vari gestori aeroportuali verranno intervistati per permettere il loro apporto al progetto così da calibrare le varie misure per la transizione energetica mantenendo la coerenza con quello che è l’effettivo contesto tecnico. Verranno incentivati e valorizzati tutti quei progetti in linea con gli Obiettivi (Sustainable Development Goals – SDGs) fissati dall’Agenda 2030 dell’ONU. ENAC, quale ente con le figure maggiormente competenti nel settore aeronautico, delineerà una governance molto presente e pretenziosa per quanto riguardano i dati quantitativi in fase di progetto e monitoraggio di ogni nuova opera. La riduzione della Carbon Footprint dell’intero settore dovrà diventare centrale in tutti i nuovi progetti del mondo aeroportuale. 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze Il progetto è portato avanti dalla Direzione Pianificazione e Progetti di ENAC. ENAC è l’Ente Nazionale Aviazione Civile (L’ENAC agisce come autorità unica di regolazione tecnica, certificazione, vigilanza e controllo nel settore dell’aviazione civile in Italia). Il referente principale è il Direttore Pianificazione e Progetti Costantino Pandolfi, ingegnere civile specializzato in infrastrutture aeroportuali. Rappresentante ENAC in diversi contesti internazionali orientati allo Sviluppo Sostenibile dell’aviazione civile. In sinergia con il direttore vi lavorano: l’Ing. Pasquale Proietti, ingegnere edile specializzato nella pianificazione aeroportuale con particolare riguardo al dibattito pubblico sul territorio per la concertazione dei nuovi strumenti di pianificazione.
  3. 3. In collaborazione con l’Ing. Laura Attaccalite, ingegnere civile specializzato nella pianificazione aeroportuale con particolare attenzione ai vincoli sul territorio per la salvaguardia della vita umana nei confronti della attività aeronautica. Il Dott. Andrea Carrabba, studente laureando in Ingegneria Energetica Magistrale presso l’Università degli studi di Roma Tor Vergata, il quale sta svolgendo un tirocinio presso ENAC con obiettivo quello della realizzazione del progetto EEASI. 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare Il progetto vuole colmare la mancanza della concezione radicata di Sviluppo Sostenibile (infatti è presente solo sporadicamente ma non sistematicamente) all’interno della gestione del settore aeroportuale. Infatti, il progetto evidenzia tre macro-obiettivi iniziali: - Policy Energetica del Settore Aeroportuale italiano: documento dinamico che fungerà da faro per le future scelte degli stakeholder per poter effettuare la Transizione Energetica. - Database ENAC (consumi energetici aeroporti, progetti di efficientamento energetico): fondamentale per tenere traccia della crescita del settore, sviluppare operazioni di Benchmarking e realizzare dei modelli di regressione. - Nuovo Modus Operandi del Settore Aeroportuale: bisogna innestarvi i Principi dello Sviluppo Sostenibile. “Sustainable development is development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Inoltre, ENAC, attraverso il progetto EEASI, vuole porsi tra i principali promotori italiani di due degli obiettivi per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile previsti dall’Agenda 2030 ONU: il goal 9 (“Costruire un'infrastruttura resiliente e promuovere l'innovazione ed una industrializzazione equa, responsabile e sostenibile”) e il 13 (“Promuovere azioni, a tutti i livelli, per combattere il cambiamento climatico”). 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura Sono tutti gli stakeholder del Settore Aeroportuale italiano. Direttamente destinatari sono i Gestori Aeroportuali, mentre indirettamente tutti i soggetti collegati al settore quali i vettori, i passeggeri, le imprese, etc... 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata Le metodologie principali sono quella del dialogo, della divulgazione e della incentivazione finanziaria. Il progetto prevede la produzione di un “Dossier Dinamico”: dopo una prima fase di analisi delle problematiche e delle mancanze del sistema da parte di
  4. 4. In collaborazione con ENAC si prevedono dei confronti sul campo con i gestori aeroportuali i quali potranno esporre i loro progetti virtuosi che vorrebbero venissero maggiormente supportati da ENAC, nonché dimostrassero dei bisogni pratici per ottimizzare i loro contratti di programma con dei progetti di efficientamento energetico e, più in generale, di Sviluppo Sostenibile. EEASI sta trovando le sue fondamenta attraverso un dialogo preliminare con alcuni gestori aeroportuali quali ADR, SEA, SAVE e SAGAT. ENAC ha deciso di creare delle sinergie con altri soggetti al fine di efficientare ogni aspetto di EEASI: • con GSE (già contattato) per l’aspetto di incentivazione: I livelli di approfondimento dei due enti saranno principalmente due, ovvero uno dedicato all’ente con funzioni di programmazione degli interventi e di ripartizione delle risorse ai gestori e uno dedicato ai soggetti che realizzano le opere e che materialmente si configurerebbero come “soggetti responsabili” delle richieste di incentivo al GSE. • con ASVIS (già contattato) per l’aspetto di divulgazione culturale: si vuole portare la cultura dello sviluppo sostenibile (di cui ASVIS è dominatrice) all’interno del settore aeroportuale, attraverso l’organizzazione di sessioni di workshop cadenzati che coinvolgano tanto il personale ENAC quanto tutti i gestori aeroportuali. • con ENEA (ancora da contattare) per l’aspetto di digitalizzazione: ci si concentrerà sulla acquisizione della capacità di raccolta e trattamento dati per la realizzazione di database nonché di operazioni di benchmarking (competenze distintive di ENEA), in relazione ai progetti per la transizione ecologica e, più in generale, ai consumi energetici del settore aeroportuale. Dopo aver stabilito tutti questi contatti si vuole creare un FORUM con la presenza di un rappresentante per ogni stakeholder al fine di poter discutere in modo costruttivo sulle esigenze di tutti e, quindi, produrre da parte di ENAC delle azioni Sostenibili per portare il settore al proprio naturale sviluppo. 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) Per la riuscita del progetto si sono studiate già delle prime “armi finanziarie” che aiutino i gestori aeroportuali, questi, infatti, sono aziende che devono produrre utile, pertanto è necessario munirsi di una serie di strumenti che consentano ai gestori di poter perseguire il cambio culturale dell’efficientamento energetico in piena serenità in relazione agli investimenti futuri. Di seguito ne elenchiamo alcune: • Revisione Linee Guida per la gestione della Tariffa e della corretta stipula e monitoraggio dei Contratti di Programma.
  5. 5. In collaborazione con • Applicazione del WaCC incrementale (incentivo economico) secondo il principio del merito verso i nuovi Principi che vuole perseguire il Settore Aeroportuale. • Governance di possibili fondi Nazionali o Europei, bisogna farsi trovare pronti a sfruttare ogni occasione. • Fondi R&S ENAC. • Fondi di Investimento. L’implementazione del Principio di Sviluppo Sostenibile può, quindi, avere dei risvolti economici chiaramente elevatissimi: con riferimento al periodo precedente l’emergenza sanitaria da COVID-19, il settore ha inciso per il 3,6% sul PIL Italiano (Fonti: ENAC (2019) - Rapporto e Bilancio Sociale; InterVISTAS (2015) – “Economic Impact of European Airports”; Studio di settore di Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (2015) – “La rilevanza economica degli scali aeroportuali”). Tale contributo complessivo si può ricondurre alle seguenti componenti: • l’impatto economico diretto, ovvero l’impatto generato con l’occupazione, il reddito e il valore aggiunto dalle attività direttamente legate all’eco-sistema aeroportuale come l’attività delle società di gestione, le attività connesse ai vettori aerei, il controllo del traffico aereo, i servizi di assistenza da terra, i servizi di security, le attività doganali e degli altri enti di Stato operanti in aeroporto, i servizi di manutenzione; • l’impatto economico indiretto, che considera l’impatto generato da tutte le attività che si collocano a valle della filiera dell’eco-sistema aeroportuale e dell’aviazione in generale; • l’impatto economico indotto, ovvero le ricadute generate dal reddito prodotto dagli occupati del settore sugli altri settori economici; • l’impatto “catalitico”, ovvero un impatto, specificatamente riferibile al settore aeroportuale, legato ai benefici che l’economia dei territori traggono dalla presenza di uno scalo aeroportuale in termini di attrattività e competitività dell’area. Chiaramente il riflesso del progetto EEASI ha la capacità di andare a “toccare” ognuno di questi impatti. 7. Tempi di progetto Coerentemente con il Principio dello Sviluppo Sostenibile il progetto è Dinamico, pertanto è iniziato nel gennaio del 2021 ma ha come obiettivo quello di accompagnare la transizione energetica prefigurandosi anche per il successivo mantenimento degli obiettivi raggiunti, nonché essere pronto a sostenere i futuri scenari. In sintesi, EEASI vuole essere un progetto “Dinamicamente Permanente”: dobbiamo abbandonare l’insostenibile “staticità” di pensiero.

