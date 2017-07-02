DSPACE FOR CULTURAL HERITAGE: ADDING SUPPORT FOR IMAGE VISUALIZATION, AUDIO/VIDEO STREAMING AND ENHANCING THE DATA MODEL G...
A variety of multidisciplinary data are related to Cultural Heritage Different in: Typology Format Structure Scale
More and more complexity… In the humanities most of the data are created or collected by people (not measured by instrumen...
Putting data in context… Digital Cultural Data have to be analyzed together with all contextual information, digital and n...
…within a Digital Library Management System Today most of the cultural digital resources are in the Digital Libraries or R...
DSpace-GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums) Built by 4Science on top of DSpace and DSpace-CRIS to meet the needs...
Extending the Data Model DSpace-GLAM can manage all the entities important to contextualize the digital cultural heritage:...
Managing archival objects The data model can be extended in order to manage the hierarchical metadata structure required b...
Overview of the DSpace-GLAM data model
Overview of the DSpace-GLAM data model
Overview of the DSpace-GLAM data model
Extending the Data Model Painting: The flagellation Painter: Piero della Francesca Event: Council of Ferrara (AD 1438) Eve...
Visualizing relationships between historical figures
4Science IIIF Image Viewer Addon IIIF Compliant 1. Presentation API 2. Image API 3. Search API 4. Authentication API (soon)
DSpace item with “see online option”
Offering an integrated Universal Viewer player
IIIF Image API allows a smooth interaction with the image files
IIIF Presentation API generated on the fly using the metadata of the item and the bitstreams
Bitstreams metadata Hierarchical ToC An example from a PDF document offered as a complex package of page- image
Link images with their textual transcription / OCR Indexing standard format (hOCR) in a webannotation server to supply III...
Side by side – image vs text using an additional OCR panel
An example in Arabic characters https://dspace-glam.4science.it/handle/1234/24
IIIF Image Viewer: share and reuse Share images with other scholars/users without waiving proper attribution, e.g. using t...
Audio/Video streaming Full open source stack: 1. Transcoding 2. Adaptive streaming 3. MPEG-DASH standard
Audio/Video streaming https://dspace- glam.4science.it/explore?bitstream_id=1841&handle=1234 /7&provider=video-streaming A...
Visualizing and analysing datasets We look at Dspace-GLAM not only as a tool for management and preservation, but also for...
Visualizing and analysing datasets https://dspace-glam.4science.it/explore?bitstream_id=1971&handle=1234/22&provider=ckan-...
Why do I need DSpace-GLAM? • DSpace-GLAM is a powerful extension of DSpace created by 4Science to meet the needs of Galler...
• The goal is to provide an environment for integrating the traditional hermeneutic and interpretative work of historical ...
Thanks for your attention Andrea Bollini <andrea.bollini@4science.it> mobile: +39 333 934 1808 skype: a.bollini orcid: 000...
DSpace for Cultural Heritage: adding support for images visualization,audio/video streaming and enhancing the data model
DSpace for Cultural Heritage: adding support for images visualization,audio/video streaming and enhancing the data model
DSpace for Cultural Heritage: adding support for images visualization,audio/video streaming and enhancing the data model
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DSpace for Cultural Heritage: adding support for images visualization,audio/video streaming and enhancing the data model

30 views

Published on

Digital Repositories are continuously evolving into platforms aimed at managing, visualizing, curating and preserving a variety of different cultural digital objects together with their relationships
To support interoperability and to allow a broad dissemination and re-use of cultural heritage and research results, we have built two DSpace add-ons to be released as open source, the IIIF (International Image Interoperability Framework) Image Viewer and the audio/video streaming module. The first one manages the complexity of digital objects such as page sequences, chapters and sections, exposing the metadata and the structure with the IIIF presentation API and use the IIIF API to provide fast visualization and low bandwidth use. The streaming module allows to stream audio / video content loaded in the repository using adaptive streaming and the DASH industry standard. Both modules provide a full open source stack or enable the integration with external Images and Media Server.
Managing the relations between digital objects both in a hierarchical or relational way is a key feature, in order to manage every kind of cultural heritage material. Thus we are enhancing the DSpace Data Model in order to provide not only structural metadata management but also the description of relationships within cultural contexts.

Slides presented at OR2017 - Brisbane, Australia

Published in: Technology
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

DSpace for Cultural Heritage: adding support for images visualization,audio/video streaming and enhancing the data model

  1. 1. DSPACE FOR CULTURAL HERITAGE: ADDING SUPPORT FOR IMAGE VISUALIZATION, AUDIO/VIDEO STREAMING AND ENHANCING THE DATA MODEL GLAM
  2. 2. A variety of multidisciplinary data are related to Cultural Heritage Different in: Typology Format Structure Scale
  3. 3. More and more complexity… In the humanities most of the data are created or collected by people (not measured by instruments) They are affected by individuals, place, time The are fragmentary, partial, biased Source: http://www.asianscientist.com/2016/07/print/body-as-a-source-of-big-data/
  4. 4. Putting data in context… Digital Cultural Data have to be analyzed together with all contextual information, digital and not digital, needed to answer research questions, such as: • (cultural, social, economic, technological…) production context of a document/monument • formation processes of the archaeological record • contextual associations at different levels and scales (according to the different dimensions of variations) Source: https://ddd.uab.cat/pub/expbib/2006/terradefoc/10.pdf
  5. 5. …within a Digital Library Management System Today most of the cultural digital resources are in the Digital Libraries or Repositories Digital Libraries and Repositories must provide tools for: • modeling, visualising and analysing information, both in a qualitative and quantitative way, as well as collaboratively working on it • highlighting the relationships between data at different scales • explaining interpretations about the important dimensions of variation and about the network of contextual relations in which historical and archaeological sources are involved entering the daily workflow of historians, archaeologists and humanities scholars. ,
  6. 6. DSpace-GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums) Built by 4Science on top of DSpace and DSpace-CRIS to meet the needs of Cultural Heritage institutions Flexible and extensible data model to manage relevant metadata standards and specific conceptual models Dedicated add-ons for digital objects curation, fruition and sharing Add-on for datasets visualization and analysis
  7. 7. Extending the Data Model DSpace-GLAM can manage all the entities important to contextualize the digital cultural heritage: • Persons • Families • Fonds • Events • Places • Concepts • ………….. Entities can be created to integrate different metadata standards and conceptual models
  8. 8. Managing archival objects The data model can be extended in order to manage the hierarchical metadata structure required by archival standards such as ISAD (G) and EAD DSpace-GLAM can also manage the production and preservation context of the archive required by ISAAR- CPF, EAC-CPF and ISDIAH https://dspace- glam.4science.it/cris/fonds/fonds00036/fondscontext.html
  9. 9. Overview of the DSpace-GLAM data model
  10. 10. Overview of the DSpace-GLAM data model
  11. 11. Overview of the DSpace-GLAM data model
  12. 12. Extending the Data Model Painting: The flagellation Painter: Piero della Francesca Event: Council of Ferrara (AD 1438) Event: Council of Mantua (AD 1459) Place: FerraraConcept: Renaissance Concept: Humanism Person: Emperor John VIII Palaiologos Place: Mantua https://dspace-glam.4science.it/cris/rp/rp00001 Interpretation: Ronchey
  13. 13. Visualizing relationships between historical figures
  14. 14. 4Science IIIF Image Viewer Addon IIIF Compliant 1. Presentation API 2. Image API 3. Search API 4. Authentication API (soon)
  15. 15. DSpace item with “see online option”
  16. 16. Offering an integrated Universal Viewer player
  17. 17. IIIF Image API allows a smooth interaction with the image files
  18. 18. IIIF Presentation API generated on the fly using the metadata of the item and the bitstreams
  19. 19. Bitstreams metadata Hierarchical ToC An example from a PDF document offered as a complex package of page- image
  20. 20. Link images with their textual transcription / OCR Indexing standard format (hOCR) in a webannotation server to supply IIIF Search API
  21. 21. Side by side – image vs text using an additional OCR panel
  22. 22. An example in Arabic characters https://dspace-glam.4science.it/handle/1234/24
  23. 23. IIIF Image Viewer: share and reuse Share images with other scholars/users without waiving proper attribution, e.g. using the «manifest» JSON file: https://dspace- glam.4science.it/json/iiif/1234/11/30/ manifest in another IIIF Image Viewer: http://projectmirador.org/demo/
  24. 24. Audio/Video streaming Full open source stack: 1. Transcoding 2. Adaptive streaming 3. MPEG-DASH standard
  25. 25. Audio/Video streaming https://dspace- glam.4science.it/explore?bitstream_id=1841&handle=1234 /7&provider=video-streaming Allows the transcode of the audio/video formats in a format and encoding appropriate to the adopted media server (adaptive video streaming) Using the DASH standard protocol allows sharing video with other scholars/users without waiving proper attribution, e.g. using the «manifest» XML file: https://dspace-glam.4science.it/av- stream/1841/ch/0/29/94/83/manifest.mpd in another DASH client http://dashif.org/reference/players/javascript/v2.4.1/sampl es/dash-if-reference-player/index.html
  26. 26. Visualizing and analysing datasets We look at Dspace-GLAM not only as a tool for management and preservation, but also for analysis Our integration with CKAN allows the visualization and analysis of repertoires and inventories by means of grids, graphs or maps Datasets can also be related to items and other entities https://dspace- glam.4science.it/handle/1234/15 Archaeological finds geolocalization https://dspace-cris.4science.it/ch/explore?bitstream_id=1927&handle=1234/15&provider=ckan-recline
  27. 27. Visualizing and analysing datasets https://dspace-glam.4science.it/explore?bitstream_id=1971&handle=1234/22&provider=ckan-recline Pottery distribution
  28. 28. Why do I need DSpace-GLAM? • DSpace-GLAM is a powerful extension of DSpace created by 4Science to meet the needs of Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums • to be able to manage, analyze and preserve digital objects • together with historical, archaeological or other cultural datasets, • relating them with other entities such as persons, events, places, concepts, etc. • to describe the context of cultural objects and data, according to different granularity levels, and to different interpretations • using worldwide adopted, cutting-edge, open-source software and open standards
  29. 29. • The goal is to provide an environment for integrating the traditional hermeneutic and interpretative work of historical sciences with data analysis • In this way, we hope, there may be a fundamental change in the way digital cultural heritage is experienced, analyzed and contributed to by the whole scientific community Data Science in a Digital Humanities Framework
  30. 30. Thanks for your attention Andrea Bollini <andrea.bollini@4science.it> mobile: +39 333 934 1808 skype: a.bollini orcid: 0000-0002-9029-1854 Claudio Cortese <claudio.cortese@4science.it> mobile: 333 9340846 skype: claudio.cortese74 orcid: 0000-0003-4572-9711

×