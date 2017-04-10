UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DEL NORTE FACULTAD EN CIENCIAS ADMINISTRATIVAS Y ECONÓMICAS VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE FACEBOOK
Puedes estar conectado con tus amigos, familiares o compañeros de trabajo por medio del chat. Este permite un contacto dir...
Aprovecha Facebook para enviar fotos, videos o documentos que seguro te servirán en el colegio, universidad u oficina. Adj...
Es una gran herramienta para vender productos o crear tu propia empresa, por ejemplo, vende zapatos, ropa, productos de de...
Facebook te da la posibilidad de dar a conocer ideologías o hechos de la actualidad que pueden resultar interesantes. Escr...
Volverse adicto a Facebook puede ser perjudicial para tu vida. Aunque suene fuerte muchas personas se vuelven dependientes...
Que te etiqueten en fotos las cuales tu no quieres mostrar es muy difícil de controlar, una forma de poder eliminarlas es ...
Ventajas y desventajas de face

