Lo Smart Working non è sempre così "smart"

Introduzione a nuove abitudini nella gestione di comunicazioni, attività e tempi per essere produttivi a casa (e in ufficio).

Lo Smart Working non è sempre così "smart"

  1. 1. SMARTWORKING Lo Smart Working, o Lavoro Agile, è una nuova filosofia manageriale fondata sulla restituzione alle persone di flessibilità e autonomia nella scelta degli spazi, degli orari e degli strumenti da utilizzare a fronte di una maggiore responsabilizzazione sui risultati. Un nuovo approccio al modo di lavorare e collaborare all’interno di un’azienda che si basa su quattro pilastri fondamentali: revisione della cultura organizzativa, flessibilità rispetto a orari e luoghi di lavoro, dotazione tecnologica e spazi fisici. (Osservatorio Smart Working Politecnico di Milano) WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  2. 2. I BENEFICI DELLOSMARTWORKING PER L’AZIENDA PER I LAVORATORI WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart» Aumento della produttività Riduzione assenteismo Miglioramento motivazione Ottimizzazione spazi Continuità del business Riduzioni spostamenti Conciliazione con vita privata Maggiore soddisfazione Maggiore autonomia Miglioramento qualità lavoro
  3. 3. LE SFIDE DELLO SMARTWORKING WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  4. 4. COMELAVORAREINMODO VERAMENTESMART? Comunicazioni Attività e progetti Tempo WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  5. 5. WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  6. 6. LAGESTIONEDELLECOMUNICAZIONI Riduci le notifiche Ottimizza le interruzioni Utilizza lo strumento più adatto Chiarisci le aspettative Pianifica le riunioni WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  7. 7. WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  8. 8. LAGESTIONEDELLEATTIVITA’ Rivedi i mansionari Scrivi le cose da fare Aggiorna la lista dei progetti Allineati su priorità e tempi Promuovi fiducia e responsabilità WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  9. 9. WEBINAR – «Aumentare l’efficienza in Smart Working»
  10. 10. LAGESTIONEDELTEMPO Pianifica le tue giornate Sfrutta la flessibilità Prenditi della pause Condividi orari e impegni Ottimizza lo spazio WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  11. 11. PROVA RIFLETTI CONDIVIDI WEBINAR – Lo Smart Working non è sempre così «smart»
  12. 12. Perapprofondire… Andrea Aresca +39 333 3498414 andrea@iltuotempoconsulting.it www.iltuotempoconsulting.it

