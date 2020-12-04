Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad de Cartagena Centro tutorial de Cereté Comprensión y producción de textos II Prototipos textuales Jose André V...
Prototipos textuales ¿Qué son los prototipos textuales? Son las distintas maneras en las que se pueden clasificar y organi...
Todos los mensajes que una persona elabora se encuentran organizados por medio de distintos modelos estructurales, donde c...
Características de los prototipos textuales Entre los diferentes elementos que caracterizan a los prototipos textuales: El...
Clasificación de los prototipos textuales Prototipos textuales Narrativo Argumentativos Descriptivo Expositivos Dialogo
Narrativo Cuenta de manera ordenada un suceso o historia, ya sea real o imaginaria, personajes ficticios La meta de este p...
Cuenta con elementos como: Un narrador: Siendo este quien relata la historia o suceso. Personajes: Quienes interactúan y f...
Descriptivo Informa acerca de las características detalladas de algo o alguien, es decir, como es, sido o será una persona...
Elementos los elementos del texto son: El observador. El mundo real o imaginario. Los recursos para describir. Estructura
Dialogo se reproducirá de manera literal una conversación. Se representará un cambio de información verbal entre 2 o más s...
Elementos Emisor: es la persona que dirige un mensaje a otra. Receptor :es la persona que lo recibe. Código: en un diálogo...
Expositivos Se basa en presentar cualquier tipo de estudio o investigación acerca de un proceso o tema de la manera en que...
Elementos La introducción En esta parte se explica de qué tratará el tema principal en el texto a fin de obtener la atenci...
Argumentativos Se busca persuadir a los receptores al utilizar una información objetiva que permita hacer válida la opinió...
Elementos La tesis, o sea, la opinión que será defendida; Los argumentos, que sujetan esa opinión; La conclusión, que cond...
Referencias  Portal educativo porlaeducacion.mx (15/05/2020). ¿Qué son los prototipos textuales? Tipos y ejemplos. Almerí...
Actividad de aprendizaje unidad 3 comprensión y Producción de textos II
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad de aprendizaje unidad 3 comprensión y Producción de textos II

20 views

Published on

Actividad relacionada a que son los prototipos textuales, así como sus características, propósito principal, estructura.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad de aprendizaje unidad 3 comprensión y Producción de textos II

  1. 1. Universidad de Cartagena Centro tutorial de Cereté Comprensión y producción de textos II Prototipos textuales Jose André Vellojin Martínez Cerete - Córdoba 2020
  2. 2. Prototipos textuales ¿Qué son los prototipos textuales? Son las distintas maneras en las que se pueden clasificar y organizar las formas o modelos utilizados por un emisor para crear un mensaje, ya sea tanto un mensaje escrito como uno verbal, teniendo cada prototipo un estilo y lenguaje único.
  3. 3. Todos los mensajes que una persona elabora se encuentran organizados por medio de distintos modelos estructurales, donde cada uno posee características diferentes que le permiten al usuario receptor poder identificar la intención del mensaje. El uso de los prototipos textuales le permite al receptor poder obtener información adicional acerca del mensaje, lo cual le permite obtener el conocimiento si el mismo se trata de una solicitud, un suceso o la descripción de algo.
  4. 4. Características de los prototipos textuales Entre los diferentes elementos que caracterizan a los prototipos textuales: Elementos externos Los elementos externos son la forma en la que el contenido del texto se encuentra distribuido en su totalidad, siendo posible de observar a simple vista como los mapas, párrafos, esquemas, oraciones, entre otros. Elementos internos Los elementos internos son los contenidos que le pueden dar un significado al texto elaborado, entre ellas encontramos el lenguaje empleado, el estilo discursivo y la objetividad del texto.
  5. 5. Clasificación de los prototipos textuales Prototipos textuales Narrativo Argumentativos Descriptivo Expositivos Dialogo
  6. 6. Narrativo Cuenta de manera ordenada un suceso o historia, ya sea real o imaginaria, personajes ficticios La meta de este prototipo es relatar un suceso, el cual se encuentra redactado en prosa. Este suceso puede ser real o imaginario, en el cual será redactado siguiendo orden concreto y aplicando sustantivos, verbos y demás. La principal característica de este prototipo es un orden temporal, es ubicar hechos conceptos en el tiempo.
  7. 7. Cuenta con elementos como: Un narrador: Siendo este quien relata la historia o suceso. Personajes: Quienes interactúan y forman parte de la historia. Contexto: Siendo este el lugar o ambiente donde es desarrollada la historia. Tiempo: El momento en el cual se desarrolla la historia. Estructura del prototipo narrativo
  8. 8. Descriptivo Informa acerca de las características detalladas de algo o alguien, es decir, como es, sido o será una persona, animal u objeto, real o imaginario, ya sea de manera o subjetiva. Describir tiene distintas finalidades informar, explicar, informar. Aunque hay textos son netamente descriptivos. Su principal característica es un tipo de texto que refleja el aspecto y las de objetos, países, ambientes o personas.
  9. 9. Elementos los elementos del texto son: El observador. El mundo real o imaginario. Los recursos para describir. Estructura
  10. 10. Dialogo se reproducirá de manera literal una conversación. Se representará un cambio de información verbal entre 2 o más seres, donde se utilizará el signo guion (-) para señalar el turno de diálogo de cada participante junto al nombre. El objetivo de este prototipo es proporcionarle sentido de conversación y una entonación al texto. La característica de un dialogo es el intercambio de ideas, conceptos o hechos entre dos o más hablantes o interlocutores. El dialogo es característico del texto pero se utiliza también en la poesía y en la narrativa.
  11. 11. Elementos Emisor: es la persona que dirige un mensaje a otra. Receptor :es la persona que lo recibe. Código: en un diálogo el código siempre es verbal. Referente: es el tema de la conversación. Mensaje: es la conversación propiamente dicha. Contexto: es la situación en la que se produce la conversación. Estructura -El emisor corresponde a aquel que envía el mensaje. -El receptor corresponde a aquel que recibe el mensaje. -El medio corresponde a la forma en la cual se transmite el mensaje. -El mensaje corresponde a la información que se envía del emisor al receptor.
  12. 12. Expositivos Se basa en presentar cualquier tipo de estudio o investigación acerca de un proceso o tema de la manera en que el receptor pueda ser capaz de reflexionar y comprender la importancia del mismo. El objetivo de este prototipo es explicar de la manera más objetiva posible un tema específico. Se caracteriza por que la exposición se basa en un texto en el que se ofrece información; el autor expone lo recabado. También es explicativo en la medida en incluye las explicaciones necesarias para permitir que los lectores entiendan la información presentada.
  13. 13. Elementos La introducción En esta parte se explica de qué tratará el tema principal en el texto a fin de obtener la atención e interés del receptor. El desarrollo Constituye ser la parte más importante donde se expone de forma clara y cronológica las ideas. Se realiza un análisis los hechos que incluyan los ejemplos, los datos y demás temas de interés. La conclusión En la conclusión se finalizan los aspectos importantes del tema exponiéndolos en una forma breve y haciendo una recapitulación.
  14. 14. Argumentativos Se busca persuadir a los receptores al utilizar una información objetiva que permita hacer válida la opinión del emisor, de manera que se pueda justificar una visión y se convenza al receptor con pruebas concretas. Su objetivo se basa en defender una visión o una idea en concreto con razones o pruebas. Se caracteriza porque el argumento consiste en aportar razones para defender un punto de vista, una opinión. La argumentación se da cuando existen asuntos que se presentan a controversia; su propósito es ofrecer una información lo más completa posible e intentar convencer al lector mediante razonamientos.
  15. 15. Elementos La tesis, o sea, la opinión que será defendida; Los argumentos, que sujetan esa opinión; La conclusión, que condensa y refuerza lo que fue presentado. Estructura
  16. 16. Referencias  Portal educativo porlaeducacion.mx (15/05/2020). ¿Qué son los prototipos textuales? Tipos y ejemplos. Almería, ES. Porlaeducacion.mx. Obtenido en fecha 03/12/2020 desde https://www.porlaeducacion.mx/que-son-los-prototipos- textuales/  Martínez J. Vianey R. Ortega T. (21/10/2015) Prototipos textuales. Obtenido de http://prototipos-textuales-106-vyjsj.blogspot.com/2015/10/que-son-y-cuales- son-los-tipos-de.html  Brainly (27/08/2019) Características de los prototipos textuales. Tomado de https://brainly.lat/tarea/12789000  Brainly(28/08/2013) ¿Qué es un diálogo y cuáles son sus elementos? Tomado de https://brainly.lat/tarea/235902  Brainly (11/11/2016) Que es el texto descriptivo, sus elementos, características y como podemos describir. Tomado de https://brainly.lat/tarea/4297572

×