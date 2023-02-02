Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERATIVE AI, THE FUTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
GENERATIVE AI, THE FUTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY

Feb. 02, 2023
Business

Discuss the impact and opportunity of using Generative AI to support your development and creative teams
* Explore business challenges in content creation
* Cost-per-unit of different types of content
* Use AI to reduce cost-per-unit
* New partnerships being formed that will have a material impact on the way we search and engage with content

Part 4 of a 9 Part Research Series named "What matters in AI" published on www.andremuscat.com

Business
GENERATIVE AI, THE FUTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY

  1. 1. www.andremuscat.com GENERATIVE AI, THE FUTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY WHAT MATTERS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SERIES
  2. 2. www.andremuscat.com What matters in AI Series For executives needing to understand the macro and strategic trends in artificial intelligence, its opportunities and impact from a non-technical perspective. WHAT MATTERS IN AI SERIES AI For Business Leaders 1 Utility of AI. Unleashing new value across industries 2 Meet Generative AI 3 Intelligent Automation (IA) 5 Monetisation of AI 6 Essentials to build solutions with AI Capabilities 7 Stakeholder Engagement in AI Work 8 Risk Management in AI Work 9 The Future of Productivity 4
  3. 3. www.andremuscat.com  Explore business challenges in content creation  Review cost-per-unit of different types of content  Use AI to reduce cost-per-unit  New partnerships being formed that will have a material impact on the way we search and engage with content TODAY’S AGENDA GENERATIVE AI, THE FUTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY Discuss the impact and opportunity of using Generative AI to support your development and creative teams
  4. 4. www.andremuscat.com AT THE VERY CORE ITS ABOUT ELIMINATING FRICTION Quicker Adoption Faster Delivery Greater Accuracy Increased Productivity
  5. 5. www.andremuscat.com BUSINESS CHALLENGES IN CONTENT CREATION
  6. 6. www.andremuscat.com AVERAGE COMPANY BUDGET FOR DIGITAL CONTENT Source: Gartner, Statista, CMO Survey 9.5% Average percentage of a company’s revenue budgeted on marketing to earn visibility for products and services 80% Average percentage directed towards digital marketing Of which 46% Spent on content creation – including strategic planning, organic SEO, resource allocation, writing and more Of which
  7. 7. www.andremuscat.com SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME CREATING CONTENT Source: CoSchedule (n=1,597), ContentGrip by Enricko Lukman 3.4 4.7 6.2 5.7 5.0 4.8 Social Media Blogs Videos Webminars Ebooks / Whitepapers Podcasts AVERAGE TIME (HOURS) PER PIECE Blogs 48% Social Media 24% Email / Newsletters 14% Ads 5% Ebooks / Whitepapers 4% Courses / Webminars 3% Podcasts 1% TYPE OF CONTENT CREATED
  8. 8. www.andremuscat.com  For each email that your company sends, how long is typically spent on each of the following tasks? TASKS AND EFFORT TO SHIP AN EMAIL 42% 34% 43% 43% 29% 20% 25% 27% 35% 34% 36% 33% 30% 35% 42% 38% 14% 16% 12% 14% 20% 24% 19% 19% 4% 6% 4% 5% 11% 11% 8% 8% 5% 10% 5% 5% 10% 10% 6% 8% Post-send analytics and analysis (Average: 2.64) Reviews and Approvals (Average: 4.21) Testing and troubleshooting (Average: 2.38) Data logic and setting up in systems (Average: 2.61) Coding and development (Average: 3.80) Graphics and design (Average: 4.10) Copywriting (Average: 3.37) Email conception and planning (Average: 3.61) < 1 hr 1 - 2 hrs 3 - 4 hrs 5 - 8 hrs 9+ hrs Source: Litmus
  9. 9. www.andremuscat.com AVERAGE UNIT COST (USD) Dedicated video 425 Link in description 200 Product shoutout 250 Feed Post 175 Story Post 100 Source: Sproutsocial.com Feed Post 175 Feed Post 225 Reels (video) 175 Story post 100 Quote Tweet 175 Tweet 100 Retweet 100
  10. 10. www.andremuscat.com CONTENT PRIORITES 98% 98% 61% 61% 47% 32% Social media messages Blog Posts / Newsletters Videos Webminars Ebooks / Whitepapers Podcasts 43% Marketers saying biggest challenge with visual content is producing it consistently 34% Marketers creating their own graphics/visual content Source: VisitorQueue.com, 52 Marketing Stats You Need to Know for 2023 80% Internet traffic in video/visual content
  11. 11. www.andremuscat.com MASSIVE BUSINESS INTEREST TO USE AI Increase quality and consistency Decrease production unit cost Increase volume of published content
  12. 12. www.andremuscat.com BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
  13. 13. www.andremuscat.com  Productivity | Velocity of delivery | Decision Making  Making international communication easier by translating messages to your preferred language across text, audio and video in real-time  Facilitating understanding of content in different languages USE CASES - BUSINESS SEO Optimisation Create Reports, Presentations and other documents Text Summarisation Customer Support Text & Audio Language Translation Audio & Video Transcription Product Recommendations Personalised Investment Portfolios
  14. 14. www.andremuscat.com BRINGING NEW VALUE TO SOLUTIONS Avatars Photo Sharing Video Streaming Legal Services Angel Investing Stock Picking Investment Advice Architecture Home Design B2C Marketing Selling Real Estate Landscaping Website Building Development C2C Marketing B2B Engagement Social Networking Dating Networks Music Distribution Event Planning Payments Loans Credit Cards Sales & GTM Advertising Copywriting Screenwriting Games Job Boards News Sports Security Recruiting Business Intelligence Art & Design Teaching
  15. 15. www.andremuscat.com CRITICAL PARTNERSHIPS FORMING TODAY
  16. 16. www.andremuscat.com  Digital helpers > Compliment human capabilities > Look & Sound human > Understand & respond human NEW, DIFFERENTIATED CAPABILITIES & EXPERIENCES  Integrated 3D, metaverse and immersive experiences > Games & Entertainment > Customer Service & Support Gaming Advertising Banking & Finance Surveillance Healthcare Insurance & Claims Management Utilities Retail Logistics Sport Fraud Prevention Risk Management
  17. 17. www.andremuscat.com  Explored business challenges in content creation  Reviewed cost-per-unit of different types of content  Used AI to reduce cost-per-unit  Saw new partnerships being formed that will have a material impact on the way we search and engage with content WHAT WE TALKED ABOUT GENERATIVE AI, THE FUTURE OF PRODUCTIVITY Discussed the impact and opportunity of using Generative AI to support your development and creative teams
  18. 18. www.andremuscat.com What matters in AI Series For executives needing to understand the macro and strategic trends in artificial intelligence, its opportunities and impact from a non-technical perspective. THANK YOU! WHAT WE EXPLORE NEXT… AI For Business Leaders 1 Utility of AI. Unleashing new value across industries 2 Meet Generative AI 3 Intelligent Automation (IA) 5 Monetisation of AI 6 Essentials to build solutions with AI Capabilities 7 Stakeholder Engagement in AI Work 8 Risk Management in AI Work 9 The Future of Productivity 4
  19. 19. www.andremuscat.com This is an informational piece of work designed to simplify, inform, educate and entertain people around a complex topic. This publication was built by researching, collating and using publicly available information . It is being made available under the Terms of Services as published on www.andremuscat.com. Wherever possible, any source materials are highlighted, and remain the full ownership of their creators/publishers. Any interpretations applied are used to enhance and compliment the understanding of the topic. All opinions are those of the author alone. Wherever possible we use data sources that collect data or consider data that spans impacted users, roles and people working across various industries such as Advertising & Marketing, Airlines & Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation, Business Support & Logistics, Construction, Machinery, Homes, Education, Entertainment & Leisure, Finance & Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, E-Commerce, Real Estate, Telecommunications, Technology, Internet & Electronics, Utilities and Energy. We also try to consider companies of various sizes across markets and geographies. In no way or means of this material, are we rendering accounting, business, financial, investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice or services. This publication is not a substitute for engaged professional advice or services, nor should it be used as a basis for any decision or action that may affect your business. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your business, you should consult a qualified professional advisor to fully assess your situation and context. The author or andremuscat.com shall not be responsible for any loss sustained by any person or organisation that relies on this publication. Copyright © Andre Muscat. All rights reserved EDUCATIONAL CONTENT

