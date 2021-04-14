COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/098965396X PDFstrong❤The definitive, bestselling guide that has helped thousands restore their core muscles!PDFstrong❤ Your abdominal muscles have many important jobs 8213;they help you do everything from twisting your spine to singing, accommodating pregnancy, and protecting your abdominal organs. They should not be splitting down the middle! Diastasis recti is not just a 8220;weak core. 8221; It 8217Read a symptom of a whole-body problem. In PDFem❤Diastasis RectiPDFem❤ biomechanist Katy Bowman explains: Why it 8217Read better to think of a diastasis as a symptom rather than as 8220;the problem 8221; How your current movement habits may be worsening your separation Five postural adjustments to make immediately Why mainstream core exercises like crunches and planks can make a diastasis worse How to sit, stand, and walk for a stronger 8220;whole body 8221; core With over 30 exercises and habit modifications, this book presents a whole-body corrective program to address the forces overloading the core in the first place. PDFem❤Diastasis RectiPDFem❤ is for any man or woman wanting to improve both the function and the appearance of their abdomen.