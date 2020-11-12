Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ARM ARM
  2. 2. - O que � ARM? - Mais comum do mundo - RISC INTRODU��O
  3. 3. - Arm: Advanced Risc Machine - Lan�ado comercialmente em 1985 - Barramentos de dados de 32 bits - Barramentos de endere�o de 26 bits Fam�lia de Microprocessadores ARM
  4. 4. - Jun��o da Acorn com a Apple em 1990 para a cria��o da Arm Limited - Lan�amento do ARM6 e do primeiro microprocessador comercial o ARM10 - 3 objetivos: baixo custo, baixo consumo de energia, simplicidade Fam�lia de Microprocessadores ARM
  5. 5. - Dividida entre 3 linhas distintas:A,R e M sendo a �ltima focada em microcontroladores - lan�amento atual da Apple Cortex-A78C da linha A da Cortex focando em notebooks - Cache L3 de at� 8 MB para lidar com corgas de trabalho multithread Fam�lia de Microprocessadores ARM
  6. 6. - Pico do uso do ARM em 2011 e 2012 foi um dos maiores - Utilizados na maioria dos tablets e em dispositivos mobile que emulam fun��es de PC - Snapdragon e Exynos s�o sistemas baseados em ARM Fam�lia de Microprocessadores ARM
  7. 7. - DIversas aplica��es como celulares, tablets, computadores e at� servidores. - internet das coisas - Linhas de processadores Quais finalidades a implementa��o deles � mais recomendada
  8. 8. Arquitetura ARM
  9. 9. - Baixo custo - Maior efici�ncia energ�tica - Baixo aquecimento - facilidade em conseguir o direito de produ��o - m�ltiplas aplica��es, em diversos equipamentos eletr�nicos Vantagens do ARM
  10. 10. - Menor desempenho em compara��o com arquiteturas x86 (exemplo, intel e AMD) Desvantagens do ARM
  11. 11. - Extens�es adicionadas - Produtos que utilizam - Produtos que ir�o utilizar Mudan�a, implementa��o e solidifica��o de novos produtos
  12. 12. Andr� Barbosa, Android, Igor Rocha, Matheus dos Santos, Matheus Pereira Alunos:
  13. 13. https://tecnoblog.net/380909/arm-anuncia-nucleo-cortex-a78c-notebook-pc/ https://www.arm.com/ https://canaltech.com.br/hardware/O-que-e-um-processador-ARM/ https://www.tudocelular.com/Motorola/fichas-tecnicas/n2070/Motorola-Atrix.html Refer�ncias:

