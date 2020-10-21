Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Computer Literacy By Andile Sopotela
What is computer literacy “Computer literacy can be defined from two vantage points, each of which is informed by a dynami...
Why is it important to be computer literate?
System Software vs Application Software System Software Consists of programs to control the operations of computer hardwar...
Computer Literacy should be a required course because: Why should it be compulsory It will better prepare students for the...
Conclusion • Computer literacy is important due to the increase in technology. Computers have been used more and more in h...
References http://www.cs.berkeley.edu/~bh/stop.html www.gseis.ucla.edu/ERIC/digests/dig0001.html www.cybercollege.com/plum...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Computer literacy

16 views

Published on

notes

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Computer literacy

  1. 1. Computer Literacy By Andile Sopotela
  2. 2. What is computer literacy “Computer literacy can be defined from two vantage points, each of which is informed by a dynamic mixture of skills that are needed to access and manipulate digitally encoded information. For an individual, it simply means being able to use the computer as a means to an end.” Beekman, George. (1999) • Computer Literacy is the study of how computers work. Computer system design and electronic/logic design are studied with the aim of providing a mental picture of how data is treated by a computer. Computer maintenance and repair are integral parts of this course.
  3. 3. Why is it important to be computer literate?
  4. 4. System Software vs Application Software System Software Consists of programs to control the operations of computer hardware e.g. Windows Application Software Consists of programs that tell a computer how to produce information e.g. word processor.
  5. 5. Computer Literacy should be a required course because: Why should it be compulsory It will better prepare students for the modern workplace. It is essential to professional success. It will help achieve easier access to gaining library information. It saves time and energy in a fast paced world. Solutions Institutions should provide adequate equipment and training opportunities while students do their part by participating in computer-skills training. Faculty members should also be prepared through collaborative learning and workshops to contribute to the teaching of computer literacy courses. The University of S. Australia identified the need for “generic computer literacy training for all commencing students which included a Computer Literacy Training workshop.” There should be a set agreement on whether what should be considered computer literate.
  6. 6. Conclusion • Computer literacy is important due to the increase in technology. Computers have been used more and more in homes and also elementary schools, therefore, higher education should learn about computer literacy also. As technology moves forward, it only makes sense for society to move forward with technology as well
  7. 7. References http://www.cs.berkeley.edu/~bh/stop.html www.gseis.ucla.edu/ERIC/digests/dig0001.html www.cybercollege.com/plume5.html

×