Slide materi x gasal

BAHASA INGGRIS KELAS X SEMESTER GASAL 2020/ 2021
TEKS LISAN DAN TULIS SEDERHANA, UNTUK MEMAPARKAN, MENANYAKAN, DAN MERESPONS PEMAPARAN JATI DIRI Fungsi sosial Menjalin hub...
TEKS LISAN DAN TULIS UNTUK MEMUJI BERSAYAP (EXTENDED) SERTA RESPONSNYA Fungsi sosial Menjaga hubungan interpersonal dengan...
TEKS LISAN DAN TULIS UNTUK MENUNJUKKAN PERHATIAN (CARE) Fungsi sosial Menjaga hubungan interpersonal dengan guru, teman da...
TEKS LISAN DAN TULIS PERNYATAAN DAN PERTANYAAN TENTANG NIAT MELAKUKAN SESUATU Fungsi Sosial Menyatakan rencana Struktur Te...
TEKS LISAN DAN TULIS UNTUK MENGUCAPKAN DAN MERESPONSUCAPAN SELAMAT BERSAYAP (EXTENDED) Fungsi Sosial Menjaga hubungan inte...
TINDAKAN/KEJADIAN YANG DILAKUKAN/TERJADI DI WAKTU LAMPAU YANG MERUJUK WAKTU TERJADINYA DENGAN YANG MERUJUK PADA KESUDAHANN...
THANK YOU
