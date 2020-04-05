Successfully reported this slideshow.
Object Oriented Programming Andi Nurkholis, S.Kom., M.Kom. Study Program of Informatics Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science
2 OOP Concept 2
Paradigm of Programming Programming paradigm is a fundamental style of computer programming which classifies programming l...
Fundamental of Paradigm Different programming paradigms were developed by considering concepts and abstraction which are u...
5 Structured Programming (SP) Algorithm Data Structure Program Structured Programming is done by giving a series of sequen...
Object Oriented Programming (OOP) OOP approach is intended to model the entities and, also, the relationships existing bet...
SP • The main focus is on function and procedure that operate on data • Large program is divided into small unit programs ...
Structured Programing Object Oriented Programming 8 Program is a sequence of structured instructions Program is a series o...
Advantage of OOP Object-oriented approach enables to divide a complex system into smaller parts and manageable modules (De...
References 1) Yilmaz, R., Sezgin, A., Kurnaz, S. and Arslan, Y.Z., 2018. Object-Oriented Programming in Computer Science. ...
Thank You, Next … Java Programming Study Program of Informatics Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science SY. 2019-2020 ...
Object Oriented Programming - 2. OOP Concept

This material contains an understanding concept of OOP and their use in Java Programming

  1. 1. Object Oriented Programming Andi Nurkholis, S.Kom., M.Kom. Study Program of Informatics Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science SY. 2019-2020 February 24, 2020
  2. 2. 2 OOP Concept 2
  3. 3. Paradigm of Programming Programming paradigm is a fundamental style of computer programming which classifies programming languages (Yilmas et al. 2018) 3
  4. 4. Fundamental of Paradigm Different programming paradigms were developed by considering concepts and abstraction which are used to represent the elements of a program, and steps that compose a computation (Yilmas et al. 2018) 4
  5. 5. 5 Structured Programming (SP) Algorithm Data Structure Program Structured Programming is done by giving a series of sequential commands. The paradigm is based on stored program concept by Von Newman
  6. 6. Object Oriented Programming (OOP) OOP approach is intended to model the entities and, also, the relationships existing between them 6 Object : Car Properties : • Color • Price • Model • Year • Made by Methods : • Start • Drive • Park
  7. 7. SP • The main focus is on function and procedure that operate on data • Large program is divided into small unit programs called function • Data is passive • Just need less memory • Less secure OOP • Emphasis on data that is operating and not function or procedure • Program is divided into what is called object • Object is active • Need more memory • Highly secure 7
  8. 8. Structured Programing Object Oriented Programming 8 Program is a sequence of structured instructions Program is a series of objects that work together
  9. 9. Advantage of OOP Object-oriented approach enables to divide a complex system into smaller parts and manageable modules (Dennis et al. 2015) 9
  10. 10. References 1) Yilmaz, R., Sezgin, A., Kurnaz, S. and Arslan, Y.Z., 2018. Object-Oriented Programming in Computer Science. In Encyclopedia of Information Science and Technology, Fourth Edition (pp. 7470-7480). IGI Global. 2) Dennis, A., Wixom, B.H. and Tegarden, D., 2015. Systems analysis and design: An object-oriented approach with UML. John wiley & sons. 10
  11. 11. Thank You, Next … Java Programming Study Program of Informatics Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science SY. 2019-2020 Andi Nurkholis, S.Kom., M.Kom. February 24, 2020

