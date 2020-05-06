Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENDAHULUAN QUANTUM COMPUTATION OLEH ANDI ARINI BESSE LISE 50416768 4IA07
APA ITU QUANTUM COMPUTATION?
DEFINISI QUANTUM COMPUTATION Merupakan alat hitung yang menggunakan mekanika kuantum seperti superposisi dan keterkaitan, ...
BAGAIMANA SEJARAH SINGKAT QUANTUM COMPUTATION?
Pada tahun 1970-an pencetusan atau ide tentang komputer kuantum pertama kali muncul oleh para fisikawan dan ilmuwan komput...
BAGAIMANA KONSEP DARI QUANTUM COMPUTATION?
KONSEP QUANTUM COMPUTATION Komputer kuantum menggunakan qubit alih-alih bit tradisional (angka biner). Qubit berbeda dari ...
BAGAIMANA IMPLEMENTASI DARI QUANTUM COMPUTATION? Perusahaan D Wave D-Wave Systems, Inc adalah perusahaan quantum computing...
KELEBIHAN DAN KEKURANGAN DARI QUANTUM COMPUTATION Suatu komputer kuantum dalam satu langkah komputasi dapat melakukan oper...
REFERENSI https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/284306-how-quantum- computing-works https://www.academia.edu/32861364/MAKALA...
Andi arinibesselise 50416768_quantum computation
