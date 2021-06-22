Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FUNDAMENTOS DE PROGRAMACION TALLER SENTENCAS DE CONTROL Integrantes: Anderson Ñauñay 786 Juan Ortega 788 Marivel Altamiran...
ESCRIBA LAS SENTENCIAS EN C++ NECESARIAS PARA: 1. REPRESENTAR LAS SENTENCIAS EN C++ CORRESPONDIENTES AL DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO ...
DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DE CONTROL Y SENTENCIAS EN C++ DIAGRAMA 1 SENTENCIA 1 If (cal>8) cout<<"aprobado";
DIAGRAMA 2 SENTENCIA 2 if (condicion 1) bloque 1; else { if (condicion 2) Bloque 2; Else bloque 3; }
DIAGRAMA 3 SENTENCIA 3 //Sentencia 3 if edad (>=18) cout<<"Es mayor de edad"; return 0;
DIAGRAMA 4 SENTENCIA 4 cout<<"Quiero cafe"; if (hay cafe hecho?); { calentar cafe; } else { Hacer cafe; } cout<<"Servir en...
DIAGRAMA 5 SENTENCIA 5 if (A>B); { cout<<"A es mayor que B"; } else if(A=B); { Cout<<"A es igual que B"; } else { cout<<"A...
DIAGRAMA 6 SENTENCIA 6 if (condición 1) { Instruccion1; } Else if(condicion2) { Instruccion2; } Else { if (condicion3) { I...
DIAGRAMA 7 SENTENCIA 7 If(A>B) { If(A>C) { If(B>C) { A,B,C; } Else { C,A,B; } Else { If(B>C) { If(A>C) { B,A,C; } } Else {...
DIAGRAMA 8 SENTENCIA 8 If(condicion1) { If(condicion2) { Sentencia A; } Else { Sentencia B; } } Else { Sentencia C; }
DIAGRAMA 9 SENTENCIA 9 If(numero>6) { Cout<< ”nAprobo la materia”; } Else { Cout< <”nAprobo la materia”; } If(numero>=8) {...
DIAGRAMA 10 SENTENCIA 10 if(por tiempo seleccionado) { Dar la orden de encender motor; Encender el motor; Dar la orden de ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Devices & Hardware
77 views
Jun. 22, 2021

Slide programacion

Grupo 1 Informatica

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slide programacion

  1. 1. FUNDAMENTOS DE PROGRAMACION TALLER SENTENCAS DE CONTROL Integrantes: Anderson Ñauñay 786 Juan Ortega 788 Marivel Altamirano 763 Antonhy Moreno 784
  2. 2. ESCRIBA LAS SENTENCIAS EN C++ NECESARIAS PARA: 1. REPRESENTAR LAS SENTENCIAS EN C++ CORRESPONDIENTES AL DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO 2. ENUMERE Y ESCRIBA LAS SENTENCIAS EN C++, ÚNICAMENTE DESDE DONDE INICIA EL DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO HASTA DONDE TERMINA. 3. AL TERMINAR SUBA SU DOCUMENTO .doc AL LINK Taller 6: Sentencias de Control en C++. 4. POSTERIORMENTE PUEDE SUBIR SU TERCERA ENTRADA AL BLOG COMO UN SLIDE (slideshare.net) CON EL TITULO SENTENCIAS DE CONTROL EN C++ (Escoja el meor Slide de los intengrantes del grupo)
  3. 3. DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DE CONTROL Y SENTENCIAS EN C++ DIAGRAMA 1 SENTENCIA 1 If (cal>8) cout<<"aprobado";
  4. 4. DIAGRAMA 2 SENTENCIA 2 if (condicion 1) bloque 1; else { if (condicion 2) Bloque 2; Else bloque 3; }
  5. 5. DIAGRAMA 3 SENTENCIA 3 //Sentencia 3 if edad (>=18) cout<<"Es mayor de edad"; return 0;
  6. 6. DIAGRAMA 4 SENTENCIA 4 cout<<"Quiero cafe"; if (hay cafe hecho?); { calentar cafe; } else { Hacer cafe; } cout<<"Servir en taza y Azucar"; if (Esta dukce?); { Tomar cafe } else { Añadir azucar }
  7. 7. DIAGRAMA 5 SENTENCIA 5 if (A>B); { cout<<"A es mayor que B"; } else if(A=B); { Cout<<"A es igual que B"; } else { cout<<"A es menor que B"; }
  8. 8. DIAGRAMA 6 SENTENCIA 6 if (condición 1) { Instruccion1; } Else if(condicion2) { Instruccion2; } Else { if (condicion3) { Instruccion3; } Cout<< “B”;
  9. 9. DIAGRAMA 7 SENTENCIA 7 If(A>B) { If(A>C) { If(B>C) { A,B,C; } Else { C,A,B; } Else { If(B>C) { If(A>C) { B,A,C; } } Else { C,B,A; }
  10. 10. DIAGRAMA 8 SENTENCIA 8 If(condicion1) { If(condicion2) { Sentencia A; } Else { Sentencia B; } } Else { Sentencia C; }
  11. 11. DIAGRAMA 9 SENTENCIA 9 If(numero>6) { Cout<< ”nAprobo la materia”; } Else { Cout< <”nAprobo la materia”; } If(numero>=8) { Cout<<”nPuede ganar una beca”; } Return 0; }
  12. 12. DIAGRAMA 10 SENTENCIA 10 if(por tiempo seleccionado) { Dar la orden de encender motor; Encender el motor; Dar la orden de apagar motor; Apagar el motor; } Else { If(funcionamiento inicio) { Encender el motor; Generar retardo con el tiempo ingresado; Apagar el motor; }

×