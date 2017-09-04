Anderson Torquato.com.br 4 Pilares Da Estratégia De Marketing Mais Lucrativa Para O Seu Negócio Online (Infalível)
Anderson Torquato.com.br •São muitas as pessoas que constrói websites e blogs na internet todos os dias, mas não conseguem...
Anderson Torquato.com.br #1 Pilar – Público Alvo e Localização Todos os dias se fala muito pela internet de público-alvo e...
Anderson Torquato.com.br #2 Pilar – Produzir Conteúdo Otimizado para Gerar Conversão Quando você usa o marketing de conteú...
Anderson Torquato.com.br #3 Pilar – Sua Autoridade (Seja Um Especialista) Seja autoridade pelo que você produz de conteúdo...
Anderson Torquato.com.br #4 Pilar – Entregando Conteúdo Valor Pense o seguinte: Foque primeiro em ajudar pessoas e o dinhe...
Anderson Torquato.com.br Faça uma sequência de dicas gratuitas, entregue uma Recompensa Digital para quem se cadastrar em ...
Anderson Torquato.com.br Gostou do Conteúdo ? Deixe seu comentário, opinião aqui abaixo.
Anderson Torquato.com.br Sucesso, saúde e paz. abraço, Anderson Torquato.
Anderson Torquato.com.br Sucesso, saúde e paz. abraço, Anderson Torquato.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 pilares da estratégia de marketing mais lucrativa para o seu negócio online infalível

58 views

Published on

Saiba mais sobre os 4 pilares da estratégia de marketing mais lucrativa para o seu negócio online (infalível). Comece hoje mesmo suas estratégias de marketing digital.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Marque onde você deseja adicionar o slide: selecione um slide existente no painel Miniaturas, clique no botão Novo Slide e escolha um layout.
    O novo slide terá o mesmo tema do slide anterior.
    Tenha cuidado! Não chateie seus colegas apresentadores alterando sem querer seus temas. Isso pode acontecer se você escolher um tema Variante na aba Design, que altera todos os slides na apresentação com tal aparência.

    • 4 pilares da estratégia de marketing mais lucrativa para o seu negócio online infalível

    1. 1. Anderson Torquato.com.br 4 Pilares Da Estratégia De Marketing Mais Lucrativa Para O Seu Negócio Online (Infalível)
    2. 2. Anderson Torquato.com.br •São muitas as pessoas que constrói websites e blogs na internet todos os dias, mas não conseguem fazer vendas todos os dias. •Apenas contratam o serviço de E-mail Marketing, criam Landing Pages, escrevem suas sequências de e-mail marketing, mas não vende de forma como espera vender.
    3. 3. Anderson Torquato.com.br #1 Pilar – Público Alvo e Localização Todos os dias se fala muito pela internet de público-alvo e segmentar esse público, mas você sabe encontrar e identificar quais são as objeções, medos, sonhos e desejos do seu público-alvo, você já tem um? Existe público-alvo para o conteúdo que você vai publicar?;
    4. 4. Anderson Torquato.com.br #2 Pilar – Produzir Conteúdo Otimizado para Gerar Conversão Quando você usa o marketing de conteúdo, você está gerando mais autoridade, vendas, credibilidade e também reciprocidade. Sugestão: Analise comentários em grupos, blogs e vídeos no YouTube.
    5. 5. Anderson Torquato.com.br #3 Pilar – Sua Autoridade (Seja Um Especialista) Seja autoridade pelo que você produz de conteúdo; Soluciona problemas das pessoas do seu Nicho de Mercado
    6. 6. Anderson Torquato.com.br #4 Pilar – Entregando Conteúdo Valor Pense o seguinte: Foque primeiro em ajudar pessoas e o dinheiro virá, pode ter certeza nisso. Nunca pense ou faça isso ao contrário. A sua entrega de conteúdo não se limita apenas em textos e vídeos, mas em listas de emails também.
    7. 7. Anderson Torquato.com.br Faça uma sequência de dicas gratuitas, entregue uma Recompensa Digital para quem se cadastrar em sua lista de e-mails Simples assim, não é mesmo!
    8. 8. Anderson Torquato.com.br Gostou do Conteúdo ? Deixe seu comentário, opinião aqui abaixo.
    9. 9. Anderson Torquato.com.br Sucesso, saúde e paz. abraço, Anderson Torquato.
    10. 10. Anderson Torquato.com.br Sucesso, saúde e paz. abraço, Anderson Torquato.

    ×