Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Realizar transferencia de conocimiento Grupo: 551103_18 Tare 4: 22 de mayo del 2021
Karen Vannesa Llanos Trujillo – 1.075.279.651 Dana Alejandra Sierra Chimborazo – 1.007.336.095 Anderson Julián Rengifo – 1...
INTRODUCCIÓN A lo largo de la historia, la matemática, se ha visto involucrada en los grandes cambios, que han permitido a...
OBJETIVOS Objetivo General: • Identificar las problemáticas que se han presentado en la fundamentación de las matemáticas ...
SINTESIS DE LOS PROBLEMAS DE LA RIGORIZACIÓN Para identificar los problemas claves de la historia de las matemáticas, es i...
SINTESIS DE LOS PROBLEMAS DE LA RIGORIZACIÓN 2. Surgen innumerables problemas desde las ciencias (física, ingeniería y tec...
SINTESIS DE LOS PROBLEMAS DE LA RIGORIZACIÓN Gottlob Frege y las leyes fundamentales de la aritmética, encontrando un conj...
LINEA DEL TIEMPO SIGLO XVII Los matemáticos reconocer que se estaban manejando conceptos imprecisos y ambiguos. Por lo tan...
REFERENCIAS Gómez, R., & Recalde, L. (2013). Epistemología de las matemáticas. Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
35 views
May. 23, 2021

Epistemologia

transferencia de conocimiento

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Epistemologia

  1. 1. Realizar transferencia de conocimiento Grupo: 551103_18 Tare 4: 22 de mayo del 2021
  2. 2. Karen Vannesa Llanos Trujillo – 1.075.279.651 Dana Alejandra Sierra Chimborazo – 1.007.336.095 Anderson Julián Rengifo – 1.007.521.221 Carlos Andrés Martínez Quesada – 1.084.910.746 Cristian Felipe Vela Cuellar – 1.007.336.071 Escuela Ciencias de la educación, Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia Tutor: Víctor Manuel Mendoza
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN A lo largo de la historia, la matemática, se ha visto involucrada en los grandes cambios, que han permitido avanzar en la construcción de conocimientos verídicos y comprobables. Una de las épocas que más despertó controversia entre los pensadores matemáticos fue la rigorización de los fundamentos de las matemáticas, especialmente en las ramas de la aritmética, el algebra y la lógica abstracta. Es por tal razón, que este trabajo se ha estructurado con dos partes: en primera estancia habrá una síntesis de las problemáticas mas importantes de la época, relacionada con las caucas y características mas particulares del proceso de rigorización Finalmente, visualizaran una línea de tiempo con el fin de señalar los acontecimientos que se han presentado gradualmente en la fundamentación de las matemáticas a lo largo de la historia.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS Objetivo General: • Identificar las problemáticas que se han presentado en la fundamentación de las matemáticas a lo largo de la historia. Objetivos Específicos: • Analizar y establecer los problemas de rigorización • Recorrer por medio de una línea de tiempo la problemática que ha asumido esta área.
  5. 5. SINTESIS DE LOS PROBLEMAS DE LA RIGORIZACIÓN Para identificar los problemas claves de la historia de las matemáticas, es indispensable conocer las causas de la rigorización de las matemáticas durante el periodo de la crisis de los fundamentos, este periodo se caracterizó por las contradicciones, y búsqueda incansable de pensadores matemáticos, que cuestionaban los conceptos y construcciones axiomáticas con el fin de fundamentar las matemáticas por completo. Durante esta época podemos destacar estas problemáticas: 1. Los matemáticos sabían que manejaban conceptos imprecisos, pero prevalecía la intuición de imperatividad para el desarrollo de las matemáticas, sin embargo, autores como Renato Descartes, con su geometría analítica trata de fundamentar la geometría euclidiana. Newton y Leibniz, fueron autores indispensables para iniciar a darle rigor a las matemáticas informales mediante sistema formales.
  6. 6. SINTESIS DE LOS PROBLEMAS DE LA RIGORIZACIÓN 2. Surgen innumerables problemas desde las ciencias (física, ingeniería y tecnología), se derrumba la hipótesis de que los axiomas matemáticos son exactos, dando lugar a la formalización del análisis matemático con el fin de dar claridad y orden a los fundamentos matemáticos, a través de la solución a las paradojas ya existente del saber matemático e introduciendo nuevos conceptos filosóficos, desde los distintos movimientos filosóficos como el logicismo, formalismo e intuicionismo. 3. En la búsqueda descubren ciertas contradicciones en los fundamentos, paradojas que hicieron tambalear al edificio matemático, especialmente en las ramas de la aritmética, el algebra y la lógica abstracta, paradojas que dieron lugar a formalizar teorías fundamentales de las matemáticas, como lo ejemplificaron los matemáticos, Ernst Schröder y su algebra de la lógica y la aplicación en la teoría de conjuntos,
  7. 7. SINTESIS DE LOS PROBLEMAS DE LA RIGORIZACIÓN Gottlob Frege y las leyes fundamentales de la aritmética, encontrando un conjunto de estructuras básicas universales. 4. Se crean nuevas teorías, métodos y concepciones cada vez mas fundamentadas universalmente, con la idea de que las matemáticas son incompletas, permitiéndole autores como Gödel, Turing, Robinson, entre otros, abrir nuevas ramas de las matemáticas proponiendo el teorema de incompletitud, la teoría del Algoritmo, el análisis no estándar y la teoría del caos y las catástrofes. Esta crisis nos permitió conocer mejor la esencia de las matemáticas, desde las diferentes escuelas de pensamiento, y nos mostró el camino inconcluso e inexacto de esta ciencia.
  8. 8. LINEA DEL TIEMPO SIGLO XVII Los matemáticos reconocer que se estaban manejando conceptos imprecisos y ambiguos. Por lo tanto, se inicia un proceso de rigor para dar un sentido formal a las matemáticas. SIGLO XVII Se derrumban las hipótesis de que los axiomas son exactos. Aparecen problemas desde diferentes ciencias. Se inicia la formalización de los fundamentos matemáticos . SIGLO XVII Aparecen los distintos movimientos filosóficos como el logicismo, formalismo e intuicionismo los cuales buscan dar claridad y orden a los fundamentos matemáticos ya existentes SIGLO XIX Se descubren ciertas contradicciones en los fundamentos, paradojas que hicieron tambalear al edificio matemático Pero que al final permitieron formalizar las teorías fundamentales de las matemáticas. SIGLO XX Se continua con la idea de que las matemáticas aun están incompletas, sin embargo, se logran avances en teoremas, teorías y nociones conceptuales de manera formal. SIGLO XX Se crean teorías fundamentales , se formalizan y crean nuevas ideas matemáticas con métodos y concepciones mas universales .
  9. 9. REFERENCIAS Gómez, R., & Recalde, L. (2013). Epistemología de las matemáticas. Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia. Obtenido de http://hdl.handle.net/10596/10981 González, M. (enero - diciembre de 1950). La crisis actual de los fundamentos de la Matemática. Revista Cubana de filosofía, 1(6), 25 - 30. Obtenido de https://www.filosofia.org/hem/dep/rcf/n06p025.htm Legris, J. (2005). Reduccionismo y universalidad en los fundamentos de las matemáticas a finales del siglo XIX. Epistemología e Histororia de la ciencia, 11, 411- 417. Obtenido de https://rdu.unc.edu.ar/handle/11086/3907 Ortiz Fernández, A. (1988). Crisis de los fundamentos de las matemáticas. Pro Mathematica, 2(3), 31- 47. Recuperado el Abril de 2021, de http://revistas.pucp.edu.pe/index.php/promathematica/article/view/6053

×