Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Religión (Conversaciones) Alumno: Anderson Maldonado Vilchez 4to A
Conflicto Agresivo: Andrea: Oiga usted debe hacerse cargo del niño porque es su hijo y no puede dejarlo abandonado asi nom...
Conflicto Agresivo Arreglado con una conversación asertiva: Luis: Tenemos tres soles. ¿Cómo nos repartimos ahora si somos ...
Cita bíblica (La parábola del Sembrador) Comunicación asertiva) Jesús explicó que la “buena tierra son los que con corazón...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Religion (1)

18 views

Published on

en este ppt se encuentra las conversaciones

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Religion (1)

  1. 1. Religión (Conversaciones) Alumno: Anderson Maldonado Vilchez 4to A
  2. 2. Conflicto Agresivo: Andrea: Oiga usted debe hacerse cargo del niño porque es su hijo y no puede dejarlo abandonado asi nomas. Señor: Ese no es mi hijo, y ya no me moleste más váyase, ya me harte de usted. Andrea: No me voy hasta que usted se haga cargo de la parte económica. Señor: Ya le dije que no me haré cargo EL SEÑOR SE FUE SIN HACER CASO A ANDREA…...
  3. 3. Conflicto Agresivo Arreglado con una conversación asertiva: Luis: Tenemos tres soles. ¿Cómo nos repartimos ahora si somos dos? Andrés: Creo que yo debería quedarme con 2 soles y tu con 1 sol, ya que yo soy el mayor. Luis: Pero eso no es justo, yo también puse de mi parte para ganarnos ese dinero . Alberto: Haber chicos no se peleen podemos arreglar este conﬂicto si se calman un poco. Luis: Esta bien Andres: Esta bien Alberto: Bueno que ahora ya se calmaron podemos arreglar este conﬂicto de la siguiente manera, como tenemos 3 soles y queremos dividirlo entre los dos, es muy fácil miren a uno le tocará 1.50 soles y a otro le tocara la misma cantidad y así no pierden ni ganan más que el otro.
  4. 4. Cita bíblica (La parábola del Sembrador) Comunicación asertiva) Jesús explicó que la “buena tierra son los que con corazón bueno y recto retienen la palabra y dan frutos con paciencia” Es asertiva porque Jesús dice eso de una forma clara y directa, sin la intención de molestar o perjudicar a los que le están escuchando.

×