Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PIZZA
Estudiantes: ● Nayeli Díaz ● Nerayda Mar ● Mariana Zapata ● Paola Cabrera ● Yasser Tello ● Anderson Maldonado Grado: 4to D...
¿Qué es la pizza? 01 Origen e historia de la pizza 02 Etimología 03 Preparación salsa de tomate 04 ÍNDICE
¿Qué es la pizza? La pizza es un pan plano horneado, habitualmente de forma redonda, elaborado con harina de trigo, sal, a...
Historia y Origen de la Pizza Pueblos antiguos como el griego, por ejemplo, solían preparar panes planos. Masas de cereale...
ETIMOLOGÍA El primer registro escrito de uso de la palabra "pizza" se remonta al año 997 después de Cristo. El mismo corre...
1 Teoría El primer registro escrito de uso de la palabra "pizza" se remonta al año 997 después de Cristo. El mismo corresp...
Pizzas más conocidas Pizza Hawaiana Pizza Americana Pizza Margarita Pizza Pepperoni Pizza Napolitana o Romana Pizza Carbon...
Tipos de corte Su forma es rectangular con los bordes redondeados permiten cocinar cantidades más grandes Al corte Combina...
Beneficios Especies como el orégano tiene funciones antisépticas y depurativas, alto contenido en hierro y vitaminas. Cont...
Preparación de la salsa de tomate 01 02 03 04 05 400g de tomate triturado 1 pizca de pimienta ½ cucharadita de azúcar 07 0...
Procedimiento Cortamos la cebolla en trozos finos, así como los ajos bien picados. Los ponemos a sofreír en una sartén dur...
El dilema de la El uso de la piña en la pizza. Fue creada por un descendiente chino en su restaurante en Ontario,Canada. E...
Egipto Entre 700-600 a.c,el poeta Archilochus describe una serie de platillos similares a la pizza Roma Entre el 27 a.C al...
Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pizza

51 views

Published on

en este ppts rencuentra todo la información sobre la pizza

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pizza

  1. 1. PIZZA
  2. 2. Estudiantes: ● Nayeli Díaz ● Nerayda Mar ● Mariana Zapata ● Paola Cabrera ● Yasser Tello ● Anderson Maldonado Grado: 4to Docente: Roberto Pedemonte Taller: Panadería
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la pizza? 01 Origen e historia de la pizza 02 Etimología 03 Preparación salsa de tomate 04 ÍNDICE
  4. 4. ¿Qué es la pizza? La pizza es un pan plano horneado, habitualmente de forma redonda, elaborado con harina de trigo, sal, agua y levadura, cubierto con salsa de tomate y queso. Existe gran cantidad de variedades, según la forma del pan, la forma de cocinarlo y el agregado de diversos ingredientes
  5. 5. Historia y Origen de la Pizza Pueblos antiguos como el griego, por ejemplo, solían preparar panes planos. Masas de cereales de diferentes tamaños extendidas como si de una pizza, una focaccia o una coca mediterránea se tratase, a las que añadían diferentes ingredientes. Es conocido el ejemplo del plakous, pan al que se le añadían plantas aromáticas, ajo y cebolla. Posibles primeros pizzas: El pan y el queso son alimentos ciertamente antiguos en la historia de la alimentación. El pan acompaña la humanidad desde el 8000 a. C.,6 y el queso se remonta a tiempos más remotos. Mientras que el tomate aparece en Europa ya en el siglo XVI, no es aceptado por la población como un alimento hasta finales del siglo XVII.7 Es decir, el origen de la pizza entendida actualmente, no puede datar de antes del siglo XVII.3 La Pizza tan antigua como el uso del pan
  6. 6. ETIMOLOGÍA El primer registro escrito de uso de la palabra "pizza" se remonta al año 997 después de Cristo. El mismo corresponde a un texto en latín encontrado en el sur de Italia, más específicamente en la ciudad de Gaeta. Se desconoce con certeza qué otras expresiones pueden haber dado origen a esta palabra, pero hay varias teorías
  7. 7. 1 Teoría El primer registro escrito de uso de la palabra "pizza" se remonta al año 997 después de Cristo. El mismo corresponde a un texto en latín encontrado en el sur de Italia, más específicamente en la ciudad de Gaeta. Se desconoce con certeza qué otras expresiones pueden haber dado origen a esta palabra, pero hay varias teorías.
  8. 8. Pizzas más conocidas Pizza Hawaiana Pizza Americana Pizza Margarita Pizza Pepperoni Pizza Napolitana o Romana Pizza Carbonara Pizza Cuatro Quesos Pizza Cuatro Estaciones
  9. 9. Tipos de corte Su forma es rectangular con los bordes redondeados permiten cocinar cantidades más grandes Al corte Combinacion Alla pala Su forma regular permite que la masa quede homogénea sin mucho esfuerzo Redonda
  10. 10. Beneficios Especies como el orégano tiene funciones antisépticas y depurativas, alto contenido en hierro y vitaminas. Contents Here Tiene carbohidratos complejos que el organismo absorbe lentamente y hacen que el cuerpo disfrute de una energía constante, como los cereales de la masa. Es un alimento rico en nutrientes por la mezcla de su composición El queso contiene altas dosis de proteínas animales. La utilización de alimentos como aceitunas, muy sabrosas en la pizza, hace que también estemos ingiriendo aceites ricos en colesterina y vitaminas A,D, E y K.
  11. 11. Preparación de la salsa de tomate 01 02 03 04 05 400g de tomate triturado 1 pizca de pimienta ½ cucharadita de azúcar 07 06 08 09 2 dientes de ajo picados 2 cucharadas de vinagre balsámico 2 cucharadas de aceite de oliva 1 cebolla rallada 1 hoja de laurel ½ cucharada de sal
  12. 12. Procedimiento Cortamos la cebolla en trozos finos, así como los ajos bien picados. Los ponemos a sofreír en una sartén durante un minuto junto a la hoja de laurel. 1° Removemos con frecuencia para evitar que el ajo se nos queme. Lo ponemos a fuego lento y tapamos el recipiente. 2° Se trata de que se cocine a fuego lento, que es como mejor salen las cosas. De vez en cuando removemos. 4° Añadimos los ingredientes restantes una pizca de albahaca, otra de orégano, la media cucharadita de azúcar; el vinagre balsámico y el tomate. 3° Tiempo de cocción 30 minutos. A continuación con una batidora trituramos la salsa para que nos quede como un puré fino. 5° Al triturar la salsa evitamos los tropezones y el sabor y aroma aún los notaremos más. Un truco es hacer la salsa y congelar una parte en cubiteras para sacar ‘cubitos’ de salsa cada vez que los necesites. 6°
  13. 13. El dilema de la El uso de la piña en la pizza. Fue creada por un descendiente chino en su restaurante en Ontario,Canada. El nombre era por los productos tropicales de Hawai que estaban de moda. Para unos esto es una aberración pero sinceramente este tipo de pizza tiene mucha popularidad y es la más vendida
  14. 14. Egipto Entre 700-600 a.c,el poeta Archilochus describe una serie de platillos similares a la pizza Roma Entre el 27 a.C al 476 d.C aparecen platillos similares a la pizza “placenta” y “offa” Napoles Cerca de 1500 d.C se consolida el platillo que hoy en día conocemos y adoramos Gaeta Al rededor de 1000 d.C el termino pizza
  15. 15. Gracias

×