Un programa de presentación es un tipo de software o aplicación informática utilizada principalmente para mostrar o expone...
3 PROGRAMAS PARA CREAR PRESENTACIONES • Knovio • PowToon • Prezi • Power Point • Canva – Presentaciones
4 • Es un programa gratuito que permite agregar audios y videos a tus presentaciones. Además, brinda la posibilidad de com...
5 PowToon • Es un programa de animación de videos que llegó para quedarse. Las presentaciones creadas con este programa re...
Canva – Presentaciones • El principal atributo de este programa es lo sencillo que resulta utilizarlo y también la calidad...
Prezi • Prezi ofrece la posibilidad de crear presentaciones animadas atrapantes y dinámicas. Aunque al principio puede res...
FUNCIONES DEL PREZI 2 8 Prezi es una aplicación multimedia para la creación de presentaciones similar a Microsoft Office P...
Partes de Prezi y sus Herramientas • Vista Global de la Presentación • Es una de las herramientas más utilizadas en el mun...
10 VENTAJAS DEL PREZI •Se puede utilizar gratuitamente. •Permite crear presentaciones no lineales, dinámicas y de mapas co...
Crear diapositivas profesionales y con ilustraciones parece casi imposible, pero PowerPoint 2007 te permite realizar ilust...
• Utilización de plantillas determinadas y personalizadas por los usuarios. • Creación de textos con distintos tipos de fo...
Elemento gráfico SmartArt • Crear un organigrama. • Mostrar una jerarquía, como un árbol de decisión. • Ilustrar los pasos...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, ELARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTES ESTUDIANTE: DAMIAN GUARNIZO CICLO: VIII “A” DOCENTE: GALO EDUARDO SALCEDO LÓPEZ
  2. 2. Un programa de presentación es un tipo de software o aplicación informática utilizada principalmente para mostrar o exponer información mediante un conjunto de diapositivas
  3. 3. 3 PROGRAMAS PARA CREAR PRESENTACIONES • Knovio • PowToon • Prezi • Power Point • Canva – Presentaciones
  4. 4. 4 • Es un programa gratuito que permite agregar audios y videos a tus presentaciones. Además, brinda la posibilidad de compartirlas a través de las redes sociales o el mail. • Entre sus mayores ventajas se encuentra el no tener un límite de videos, por lo que es posible agregar todos los que se crean necesarios. Knovio
  5. 5. 5 PowToon • Es un programa de animación de videos que llegó para quedarse. Las presentaciones creadas con este programa resultan interesantes, atrapantes y entretenidas. • Aunque a simple vista parezca difícil de usar, este programa es similar al PowerPoint, con la particularidad de que permite agregar diapositivas animadas. Al igual que otros programas, tiene una versión gratuita que permite crear todos los videos que quieras, pero con una duración de hasta 5 minutos
  6. 6. Canva – Presentaciones • El principal atributo de este programa es lo sencillo que resulta utilizarlo y también la calidad gráfica. • Cuenta con una gran cantidad de diseños predeterminados que puedes personalizar a tu gusto y te permiten crear atractivas presentaciones incluso sin tener nociones de diseño. 6
  7. 7. Prezi • Prezi ofrece la posibilidad de crear presentaciones animadas atrapantes y dinámicas. Aunque al principio puede resultar un tanto compleja de entender, existen muchos tutoriales que pueden sacarte todas las dudas. • Es importante destacar que el acceso a este programa es gratuito, aunque hasta 100MB, lo que solo permite incluir pocas presentaciones. 7
  8. 8. FUNCIONES DEL PREZI 2 8 Prezi es una aplicación multimedia para la creación de presentaciones similar a Microsoft Office PowerPoint o a Impresas de Libre Office pero de manera dinámica y original Explorar las técnicas de narración visual para transmitir conceptos e ideas de forma memorable. Adquirir técnicas asequibles y eficaces de creación de Prezi de alto valor e impacto. Una de las aplicaciones que más ha tardado en pasar del escritorio a la red ha sido el software de presentaciones, esto es, por ejemplo, el conocido PowerPoint.
  9. 9. Partes de Prezi y sus Herramientas • Vista Global de la Presentación • Es una de las herramientas más utilizadas en el mundo de Prezi ya que esta se encuentra en la parte superior de la aplicación e indica varias opciones importantes como lo son el tiempo en que se guardó el Prezi entre otras cosas 9 • Barra de herramientas • En la parte superior del lienzo del editor de Prezi lograras encontrar, la barra de herramientas, esta posee varias funciones las cuales son: Marco y Flechas, Insertar y Temas • Vista Previa • Es la herramienta utilizada para observar la vista antes de presentar el trabajo esta nos permite saber cómo se vería nuestro Prezi en cualquier ocasión • Insertar • Es la herramienta utilizada para insertar cualquier tipo de archivo alternativo como pueden ser, imágenes desde el computador u obtenidos de la web, también nos permite insertar cualquier tipo de vídeo YouTube con el link respectivo del vídeo entre tras diversas funciones.
  10. 10. 10 VENTAJAS DEL PREZI •Se puede utilizar gratuitamente. •Permite crear presentaciones no lineales, dinámicas y de mapas conceptuales. •Se puede hacer acercamiento de objetos. DESVENTAJAS DEL USO DEPREZI •Se necesita Internet. •Se necesita una cuenta y si es gratuito es por tiempo limitado. DIFICULTADES •Entender la lógica de la aplicación a un solo lienzo o diapositiva. •Ubicar los diferentes elementos para agregar al Prezi. •La comunicación asertiva cuando se envía a otra persona •Problemas de accesibilidad a Internet •No poder descargar la presentación como una de Power Point
  11. 11. Crear diapositivas profesionales y con ilustraciones parece casi imposible, pero PowerPoint 2007 te permite realizar ilustraciones de manera sencilla con la herramienta SmartArt Los gráficos de SmartArt son un tipo de ilustraciones que te permiten comunicar visualmente información en un modo distinto al textual. Power Point 1 2 11
  12. 12. • Utilización de plantillas determinadas y personalizadas por los usuarios. • Creación de textos con distintos tipos de formato y colores a elegir. • Inserción de imágenes atractivas y posibilidad de insertar texto en ellas. • Animaciones de las diapositivas, imágenes, textos y objetos. • Inserción de audio y música de forma intuitiva. 12 Principales características del PowerPoint
  13. 13. Elemento gráfico SmartArt • Crear un organigrama. • Mostrar una jerarquía, como un árbol de decisión. • Ilustrar los pasos o las etapas de un proceso o flujo de trabajo. • Mostrar el flujo de un proceso, procedimiento u otro evento. • Enumerar datos. • Mostrar información cíclica o repetitiva. • Mostrar una relación entre partes, como conceptos superpuestos. • Crear una ilustración matricial. • Mostrar información proporcional o jerárquica en una ilustración piramidal. • Crear una ilustración rápidamente escribiendo o pegando el texto y haciendo que se coloque y se organice automáticamente. 13
  14. 14. 14

