Personal information: Name: Anders Nørkær Jørgensen Age: 32 years Address: Hjallesevej 92, 2TV 5230 Odense M Place of birt...
Page 2 of 4 Relevant courses “Biostatistics I+II”, PhD course at the University of Southern Denmark, Mar/Apr 2016, 7 ECTS ...
Publications Books and teaching material Træningsplanlægning – Præstationsoptimering med periodisering, Published by The S...
Page 4 of 4 Education Feb 2014 – July 2017 PhD Fellow, University of Southern Denmark, Odense Dec 2011 Graduated as Master...
CV Anders N Jørgensen

My CV

Published in: Career
CV Anders N Jørgensen

  1. 1. Personal information: Name: Anders Nørkær Jørgensen Age: 32 years Address: Hjallesevej 92, 2TV 5230 Odense M Place of birth: Hals (Nordjylland) Tlf. no: +45 2298 1117 Email: ajsdu06@gmail.com Marital status: Single Page 1 of 4 Latest Employments and tasks Feb 2014 – Jul 10th 2017: PhD Fellow at the Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark. Project title: “Blood-flow Restricted Exercise in Inclusion Body Myositis” Tasks: • Applying for funding • Apply ethical committee, data protection agency, report the trial at clinicaltrial.gov (NCT02317094) • Planning and managing the Clinical Trial according to the CONSORT guidelines, including patient recruitment, randomization and blinding procedures, outcome assessment & intervention • Handling data and performing statistical analysis • Drafting manuscripts & handling submission and replies to reviewers Sep 2013 – Aug 2014: Research Assistance, Department of Sports Science & Clinical Biomechanics, University of Southern Denmark Tasks: • Project manager on a research project regarding biomechanical tests of a new sensor designed to measure human movement. (Testing, data handling & data analyses). • Teaching at Bachelor & Master level • Biomechanics • Cardiorespiratory physiology • Muscle & Nerve physiology • Metabolism Competency profile I am experienced in planning and conducting clinical research studies, including project management, data management, statistical analysis, drafting trial documents, article manuscripts etc. From my background as a Master in Sports Science, my clinical research experience and many years of practical experience with physical training I have profound insight into human physiology and adaptations to physical activity, inactivity and disability. Through my employments at The University of Southern Denmark and The Sports Federation of Denmark I have extensive experience in teaching, conducting workshops and oral presentations. Clinical researcher and exercise physiologist with excellent project management and communication skills
  2. 2. Page 2 of 4 Relevant courses “Biostatistics I+II”, PhD course at the University of Southern Denmark, Mar/Apr 2016, 7 ECTS points (~196h) “Responsible Conduct of Research - Elements of Scholarship”, PhD course at the University of Southern Denmark, Mar 2016, 2 ECTS points (~56h) “The randomized clinical trial for surgical and complex interventions”, PhD course at the University of Southern Denmark, Nov 2014, 3.4 ECTS points (~95h) “Theory of Science”, Master course at the University of Southern Denmark, fall 2009, 7 ECTS points (~196h) “Project Management”, Bachelor course at the University of Southern Denmark, fall 2008, 4 ECTS points (~112h) Competences • Project management (research projects) • Clinical research design • Research protocol (clinical research) • Data collection, administration and statistical analysis • Evaluation of physical function and health related quality of life (elderly and patients) • Measurements of cardiovascular- and muscle mechanical function (elderly, patients and elite athletes) • Physical training (aerobic, anaerobic, strength training) • Work requirements and periodized training plans • Performance optimization • Communication of knowledge • Drafting manuscripts, abstracts, applications, project reports etc. Teaching and knowledge communication Teaching, Department of Sports Science and Clinical Biomechanics, University of Southern Denmark: • Biomechanics (1. sem. Sports Science) • Cardiorespiratory physiology and endurance training(2. sem. Sports Science) • Muscle/Nerve physiology and strength training(2. sem. Sports Science) • Energy metabolism (3. sem. Sports Science) • Fitness and training(5. sem. Sports Science) • Theory of Science (Master, Sports Science) • Muscle function and resistance training (Master Sports Science) • Training and therapy (Master, Clinical Biomechanics) Teaching for The Sports Federation of Denmark, Diploma Coach Education (module responsible): • Physiology (cardiovascular, muscles, energy metabolism) • Physical training (aerobic/anaerobic, strength training) • Work requirements and periodized training plans Talks and workshops • Physical function and training in elderly • Blood-flow restricted training
  3. 3. Publications Books and teaching material Træningsplanlægning – Præstationsoptimering med periodisering, Published by The Sports Federation of Denmark (Editor) Uddannelseshæfte - DGI Løb – Basis 1 (Co-author – section about strength training and running)) Peer review articles: Jørgensen AN, Aagaard P, Nielsen JL, Frandsen U, Diederichsen LP. Effects of blood-flow-restricted resistance training on muscle function in a 74-year-old male with sporadic inclusion body myositis: a case report. Clin Physiol Funct Imaging. 2016, 36(6): 504-509 Jørgensen AN, Aagaard P, Nielsen JL, Christiansen M, Hvid LG, Frandsen U, Diederichsen LP. Physical function and muscle strength in sporadic inclusion body myositis. Muscle & Nerve. 2017 Feb 10. doi: 10.1002/mus.25603. [Epub ahead of print] Jørgensen AN, Aagaard P, Frandsen U, Boyle E, Diederichsen LP. Blood-Flow Restricted Resistance Training in Patients with Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis: A Randomised Controlled Trial. Submitted to Arthritis Care Res Jørgensen AN, Diederichsen LP, Frandsen U, Nielsen JL, Hvid LG, Christiansen M, Aagaard P. BFR-training preserves muscle function in Sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis patients. Manuscript in preparation Karkov D, Luno C, Meier NT, Jørgensen AN, Kvorning T, Aagaard P. The effects of pre-conditioning training on athletic performance and mechanical muscle function in National level Team Ice Hockey Players. Manuscript in preparation Conference proceedings: Jørgensen AN, Aagaard P, Frandsen U, Diederichsen LP. Construct validity of the Inclusion Body Myositis Functional Rating Scale. Proceedings of The 2nd Global Myositis Conference 2017 Jørgensen AN, Diederichsen LP, Christiansen M, Frandsen U, Aagaard P. Knee extensor muscle strength in patients with sporadic inclusion body myositis: the effects of 12 wks low-intensity blood-flow restricted training and the natural course of the disease. Proceedings of American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting 2016. Jørgensen AN, Aagaard P, Nielsen JL, Christiansen M, Hvid LG, Frandsen U, Diederichsen LP. Influence of functional capacity on self-reported physical function, and associations with mechanical muscle function in sporadic inclusion body myositis patients. Proceedings of European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) annual meeting 2016. Jørgensen AN, Nielsen J, Frandsen U, Aagaard P, Diederichsen L. Blood flow restricted training improves muscle power and functional capacity in a 74 year-old male with sporadic inclusion body myositis: a case report. Proceedings of European College of Sports Science (ECSS) annual meeting 2013. Page 3 of 4 All Employments Feb 1th 2014 – July 10th 2017 PhD Fellow, University of Southern Denmark, Odense Sep 1th 2013 – August 31th 2014 Research Assistance, University of Southern Denmark, Odense 2008 – Today Lecturer The Sports Federation of Denmark (DIF) 2008 – Aug 2013 Instructor/Teaching, University of Southern Denmark, Odense 2007 – 2008 Health Consultant, Sundhedsdoktor, København 2007 – 2008 Waiter, restaurant Marco Polo, Odense 2007 – 2008 Fitness Instructor, FitnessDK, Odense Summer 2007 Waiter, Brøndums Hotel, Skagen 2006 Waiter, Restaurant Klitgaard, Odense 2006 Waiter, Café/Restaurant Stygge Krumpen, Aalborg 2005 – 2006 Shop Assistant, Bilka, Aalborg 2005 Substitute teacher, Hals Skole, Hals 2005 Ski Instructor, Hafjell Alpintsenter, Øyer, Norway 1998 – 2005 Kitchen assistant & waiter, Restaurant Havkatten, Hals 2004 Substitute teacher, Hals Skole, Hals 2004 Military recruit, Skive 1999 – 2001 Shop assistant, Super Best, Hals 1995 – 1998 Paper boy, Hals
  4. 4. Page 4 of 4 Education Feb 2014 – July 2017 PhD Fellow, University of Southern Denmark, Odense Dec 2011 Graduated as Master of Sports Science, University of Southern Denmark, Odense Jun 2009 Graduated as Bachelor of Sports Science, University of Southern Denmark, Odense 2005 – 2006 The basic year at Natural Sciences (did not graduate), Aalborg University, Aalborg 2003 Oure Folk high school, Idrætsskolerne i Oure, Oure (Sydfyn) Additional information • Non smoker • Drivers license • Physical activity is an important part of my life. Mostly, I train gymnastics. • Love to collect and listen to old vinyl records • Very interested in gastronomy and wine Language and IT • Danish (Native language) • English (fluently, writing/speak) • German (moderate, understand/speak) • Norwegian (good, understand/speak) • Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) • Stata Data analysis and Statistical Software (data management, statistical analysis and coding) References • Louise Pyndt Diederichsen, M.D. Associate Professor, Odense University Hospital (PhD supervisor, tlf: +45 2865 8052, email: louise.diederichsen@rsyd.dk) • Per Aagaard, Professor, University of Southern Denmark (PhD supervisor, tlf: +45 2347 4826, email: paagaard@health.sdu.dk) • Niels Ørtenblad, Professor, University of Southern Denmark (Head of research group, tlf: +45 6011 3433, email: nortenblad@health.sdu.dk) • Morten Zacho, MSc Teaching Associate Professor, University of Southern Denmark (Colleague, tlf: +45 2266 0879, email: mzacho@health.sdu.dk)

