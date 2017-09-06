World War 2 photos United States

Aviation Cadet Thanas inspects an airplane engine. World War II
Navy N2S primary land planes.
Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Charles Potter, a NYA tr...
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-caliber machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane.
Learning to work a cutting machine, two NYA employees receive training to fit them for important work. After eight weeks t...
Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at the base, learns to operate a cutting machine in the Assembly and Repair Department.
Cadet L. Deitz boards a plane.
Cowler Lorena Craig works on the tail of a plane.
Virginia Young, right, a Pearl Harbor widow, is a supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department of the Naval Air Base....
Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department. She buoys morale in her department by arran...
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics.
J.D. Estes loads munitions into a plane.
Aviation Ordnance Mate Jesse Rhodes Waller prepares to install a .30-caliber machine gun in a Navy PBY plane.
J.D. Estes, a seven-year veteran of the Navy, hefts a machine gun to be installed in a plane.
Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, paints an insignia on an airplane wing. IMAGE: LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Aviation cadets in training
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor. Oyida Peaks rivets as part of...
A PBY flying boat undergoes engine testing.
Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept., speaks with a colleague.
×