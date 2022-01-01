Successfully reported this slideshow.
The road to History knowledge
Somnade de in eller gör de annat? Världens mest omfattande Power Point bildspels – samling, men inga journalister reagerad...
Panter Tanter R.I.P. Betty White https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betty_White# /media/File:Betty_White_2010.jpg January 17, 1...
Antal tittare år 2021 Historiskt sedan 2015: ca 700 000 tittare (läst minst ett bildspel) (från 201 platser/länder)
SlideShare.net Facebook 7,29 % 90 000 tittare per år 921 bildspel
11 000 tittare
11 000 besökare per år Slideserve.com 40 % från Facebook S L I D E S E R V E Facebook
158 bildspel
50 bildspel
39 bildspel
Somnade de in

Internet
Jan. 01, 2022
39 views

Somnade de in? Journalister med nyfikenhet.

Somnade de in

  1. 1. The road to History knowledge
  2. 2. Somnade de in eller gör de annat? Världens mest omfattande Power Point bildspels – samling, men inga journalister reagerade. 0 st förfrågningar, 0 st artiklar. 2 400 bildspel (Historia) 80 000 bilder. Avtryck på Internet massivt.
  3. 3. Panter Tanter R.I.P. Betty White https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betty_White# /media/File:Betty_White_2010.jpg January 17, 1922 – December 31, 2021
  4. 4. Antal tittare år 2021 Historiskt sedan 2015: ca 700 000 tittare (läst minst ett bildspel) (från 201 platser/länder)
  5. 5. SlideShare.net Facebook 7,29 % 90 000 tittare per år 921 bildspel
  6. 6. 11 000 tittare
  7. 7. 11 000 besökare per år Slideserve.com 40 % från Facebook S L I D E S E R V E Facebook
  8. 8. 158 bildspel
  9. 9. 50 bildspel
  10. 10. 39 bildspel

Somnade de in? Journalister med nyfikenhet.

