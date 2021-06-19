Successfully reported this slideshow.
Slaget vid Fyrisvallarna
Slaget vid fyrisvallarna Slaget vid Fyrisvallarna var enligt nordiska källor ett fältslag på 980-talet mellan sveakungen E...
Slaget vid fyrisvallarna En grovindelning av Sveriges landskap år 1560. Enligt isländsk sagalitteratur (Flatöboken) skall ...
Ett flertal runstenar från sent 900-tal nämner dock personer som skall ha stupat vid Uppsala, något som tyder på ett slag ...
Äldsta omtalandet av detta slag finns i den isländska munken Odd Snorressons Olav Tryggvesons saga, skriven på latin cirka...
Fornnordiska är en äldre term för det eller de germanska språk som talades i Norden runt vikingatiden (år 800–1200- talet....
Gutar är det gutniska/gotländska namnet för gotlänningar och hette så tidigare även på fornsvenska och forndanska. I singu...
  1. 1. Slaget vid Fyrisvallarna
  2. 2. Slaget vid fyrisvallarna Slaget vid Fyrisvallarna var enligt nordiska källor ett fältslag på 980-talet mellan sveakungen Erik Segersäll och trupper ledda av Styrbjörn Starke. Enligt den fornnordiska traditionen var den senare son till Eriks bror Olof Björnsson. Fyrisvallarna bör ha legat nära Gamla Uppsala. Styrbjörns existens har ifrågasatts, men runstenar från tiden berättar om en strid vid Uppsala, vilket satts i samband med de senare berättelserna om slaget. Erik Segersäll av Adam av Bremen på latin kallad Hericus Victor död 995, var en svensk kung mellan omkring 970 och 995 som även styrde en tid över Danmark. Han är en av de första svenska kungar som man vet något bestämt om och kan ha rått över Svealand, Västergötland och Östergötland, det vill säga större delen av det område som skulle bli det tidigmedeltida Sverige. Erik brukar anses vara den som grundade staden Sigtuna. Västergötland ingick i Västergötlands lagsaga som före 1552 även inkluderade de områden som kom att utgöra Dalsland och Nordmarks härad i Värmland. 1552 övergick både Nordmarks härad och Dalsland till Värmlands lagsaga, men Dalsland återfördes i olika perioder och slutgiltigt 1634. Senast 1568 överfördes Mo härad från lagsagan och landskapet till Smålands lagsaga och landskap. Svealand Östergötland är ett landskap i sydöstra Sverige. Östergötland gränsar i söder till Småland, i väster till Västergötland genom Vättern, i norr till Närke och Södermanland och i öster till Östersjön.
  3. 3. Slaget vid fyrisvallarna En grovindelning av Sveriges landskap år 1560. Enligt isländsk sagalitteratur (Flatöboken) skall han vid tillträdet ha samregerat med sin yngre bror Olof. Olof skall dock ha dött ung och Erik blivit ensam kung. Enligt sentida sagor skall Olof lämnat efter sig en son vid namn Styrbjörn som hävdade sin fars rätt till tronen. Erik vägrade erkänna denna rätt, men gav Styrbjörn 60 utrustade skepp. Styrbjörn skall ha lyckats inta jomsvikingarnas fäste Jomsborg varvid den danske kungen Harald Blåtand blev så tacksam att han allierade sig med honom. Med sina allierade skall Styrbjörn någon gång kring 985 begett sig mot Sverige för att avsätta Erik. Väl framme skall Styrbjörn ha bränt sina egna skepp för att hindra sina män från att fly, varvid danerna återvände hem. Erik och Styrbjörn skall ha mötts i det tre dagar långa slaget vid Fyrisvallarna. Huruvida något sådant slag verkligen inträffat, eller om Styrbjörn över huvud taget är historisk, går inte att avgöra. Även platsen för slaget är omstritt och det som nu kallas för Fyrisån i Uppsala är en efterkonstruktion av Olof Rudbeck. Olof Rudbeck d.ä., född 13 september 1630 i Västerås (döpt 12 december), död 17 september 1702 i Uppsala, var ett svenskt universalgeni. Sven Tveskägg och jomsvikingarna på Harald Blåtands begravning.
  4. 4. Ett flertal runstenar från sent 900-tal nämner dock personer som skall ha stupat vid Uppsala, något som tyder på ett slag i Uppsalas närhet vid den här tiden, även om det inte med säkerhet kan kopplas till slaget vid Fyrisvallarna. Strax efter detta skall Erik också ha fördrivit den danske kungen Sven Tveskägg ur Danmark och regerat över detta rike till sin död. I Danmark skall han någon gång under tiden 990–992 ha övergått till kristendomen och låtit döpa sig, men strax därefter ha återgått till asatron. Han dog antingen på hösten 994 eller vintern 995 i sjukdom (sotdöden) på kungsgården i Gamla Uppsala och efterträddes av sin son Olof Skötkonung. Sven Tveskägg Harald kung lät göra dessa kummel efter Gorm, sin fader, och efter Tyrvi (Thyra), sin moder. Den Harald som lagt under sig hela Danmark och Norge och som kristnade danerna. Jellingestenen
  5. 5. Äldsta omtalandet av detta slag finns i den isländska munken Odd Snorressons Olav Tryggvesons saga, skriven på latin cirka 1190. Han berättar att Erik Segersäll fällde Styrbjörns armé med trolldom. Saxo Grammaticus berättar ca 1200 att kung Harald Blåtand gifte sig med Styrbjörns syster Gyrid. Harald Blåtand var med på färden men lämnade krigståget för att i stället försvara sig mot den tyske kejsaren Otto. Knytlingasagan är en isländsk saga av okänd författare från tiden efter 1200-talets mitt, vilken behandlar Danmarks historia från Harald Gormsson fram till 1187. kriven på Island ca 1260–1270 berättar om slaget. Här är det emellertid Styrbjörn som gifter sig med Harald Blåtands dotter Tyra: ” I kung Harald Gormssons dagar var Styrbjörn den starke på krigståg i österväg. Styrbjörn var en son av den svenske kungen Olaf Björnson. Styrbjörn kom med sin här till Danmark och tog kung Harald till fånga. Då gav Harald honom sin dotter Thyra till ägta och drog själv med Styrbjörn till Sverige. Styrbjörn stack eld på alla sina skepp innan han gick i land men då kung Harald blev varse att Styrbjörn var utan skepp höll han med sina skepp ut på Lögen (Mälaren) och sedan bort tillbaka till Danmark. Styrbjörn höll slag på Fyrisvallen mot sin farbroder, den svenske kungen Erik den segersälle. Där föll Styrbjörn och den största delen av hans manskap men några flydde. Denna flykt kallade de svenske 'Fyriselta'.„
  6. 6. Fornnordiska är en äldre term för det eller de germanska språk som talades i Norden runt vikingatiden (år 800–1200- talet. Av de vikingatida nordborna själva användes uttrycket dansk tunga', "danskt mål" eller bara danska för att beteckna det inhemska språket. Fornnordiskan förekom i tre kända varianter. Dessa var fornöstnordiska i Sverige (där kallad runsvenska) och Danmark (rundanska), forngutniska på Gotland samt fornvästnordiska (även kallat "norrönt mål", som helt enkelt betydde "norska") i Norge, på Island och Färöarna.
  7. 7. Gutar är det gutniska/gotländska namnet för gotlänningar och hette så tidigare även på fornsvenska och forndanska. I singularis sade man förr på Gotland antingen "gute" eller "gut" och adjektivformen kunde vara både "gutnisk" och "gutisk. Namnet torde härröra från ett äldre urgermanskt gut- med betydelsen ’utgjuta’, möjligen som en beteckning för män och är formellt identiskt med folknamnet goter. Gutarnas språk kallas under sitt äldsta skede forngutniska och var så säreget att det räknas som en särskild gren av de nordiska språken. Svearna var en nordgermansk folkstam som levde i nuvarande Sverige åtminstone från någon gång under vikingatiden, troligen långt tidigare, och framåt. När skriftliga källor under 900-talet första gången tillåter en närmare bedömning av var svearna bor handlar det om Tiundaland, Attundaland, Fjärdhundraland och Roden (under 1200-talet till största delen sammanförda till Uppland), Västmanland och Södermanland. Götar eller göter (fornnordiska: gautar) är en protohistorisk benämning på forntidens invånare i Västergötland, Östergötland och Värmland. Såsom etnisk benämning användes namnet fortfarande under medeltiden. Idag är det dock vanligast att invånarna i området betecknar sig som värmlänningar, västgötar och östgötar. Tidigare kunde namnet även användas som en benämning för svenskarnas (eller rentav alla nordbors) forntida förfäder. Under medeltiden framstår svear som en samlad beteckning över invånarna i såval Svealand och Götaland. Götar förefaller ibland ha betraktats som en underavdelning till svear.

